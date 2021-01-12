Bambridge Accountants Announces Two New Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambridge Accountants is pleased to announce that Anna Heery and Callie Marles have been promoted to Partner.

Both partners will help with the firm's growth, transformation and continued ambition. The new partners bring deep and broad expertise to their new roles.

Bambridge New Partners 2020

Importantly, the two new partners are accretive to the diversity of the partnership, as we continue to advance diversity and inclusion at our firm.

Anna joined the firm in 2015, training and then becoming Director of Marketing for the firm. She has been responsible for creative direction, overall online strategy and day-to-day management of the corporate website. Anna has a strong focus on social media, working to develop and execute the social media strategies, delivering superior results.

Callie joined the firm in 2014, training and then working her way up to Head of the U.S. expat clients and U.S. tax team. She is a trusted advisor, providing federal, multi-state and cross-border tax compliance and consulting services. Callie has a strong focus on international tax for U.S. citizens and Green Card holders, providing expert advice on reporting worldwide income.

The promotions took effect from Dec. 1, 2020.

Alistair Bambridge, partner at Bambridge Accountants, explains: "Our new partners have each demonstrated a distinct client service mindset and an unwavering commitment to excellence, as well as the utmost dedication to our people and culture.

"Anna has been a pioneer for our creative and content strategy. Callie has been a leading voice in U.S. expat reporting and complex disclosures, including the Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedure.

"We are excited that both Anna and Callie will continue to bring their proven expertise, methodologies and leadership qualities as our new Partners.

"We look forward to these talented individuals guiding and inspiring our people as we collaborate as one firm to deliver Bambridge Accountants' full capabilities to our clients and collectively focus on driving the firm forward."

Contact Alistair Bambridge, [email protected], +1 646 956 5566.

Bambridge Accountants is a leading global firm specializing in U.S. expat tax and a wide range of tax services for creatives. The firm offers clients access to a team with expertise in international, cross border tax reporting. Founded in 2010, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in London and California.

www.bambridgeaccountants.com

Related Images

bambridge-new-partners.jpg

Bambridge New Partners

Bambridge New Partners 2020

Related Links

https://bambridgeaccountants.com

SOURCE Bambridge Accountants New York