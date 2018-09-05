Bambu Global Expands Executive Team With Addition Of Sean O'Brien

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Global, a family of innovative companies advancing disruptive technologies to "improve life throughout the world™," announces today that Sean O'Brien has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Product Management.

O'Brien will be responsible for the product vision, product architecture, go-to-market strategy and rollout of products and solutions across the Bambu Global family of companies. He will also help drive product marketing, supply chain, manufacturing and partner channel development.

"Our mission is to make life better with innovations across industries – from coatings that repel the sun's heat to LED lighting that helps mitigate the blue light epidemic," said Bambu Global's CEO, Robb Osinski. "Sean's leadership and knowledge in product strategy and growing distribution and partner channels will be critical to our success in bringing these innovations to market. We're thrilled to have him as part of the Bambu team."

"It's not every day you have the opportunity to work with a true industry disrupter, let alone several under one roof," added O'Brien. "Bambu Global and its family of companies are going to reshape a number of industries, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of that evolution."

O'Brien brings more than 28 years of B2B/B2C experience in product development, marketing, sourcing, retail and sales to Bambu Global. Prior to joining Bambu, he served as President of Honeywell Global Retail, where he was responsible for developing and executing strategic growth plans for all Honeywell retail brands globally. Previously, O'Brien served as the Senior Director of Product Merchandising for Converse brands, a Nike company. His experience also includes senior product marketing roles with Wilson Sporting Goods and New Balance.

Bambu Global is a family of innovative companies with a portfolio of advanced technologies designed to disrupt the life science, lighting, renewable energy, safety, tattoo and defense industries throughout the world. Located in Lowell, Massachusetts, the cradle of the American Industrial Revolution, Bambu Global draws on the inspiration of the city's rich history and the brightest minds of technology-rich Massachusetts to advance its mission. With a creative perspective and cross-discipline team of scientists, Bambu Global is advancing disruptive technologies to "improve life throughout the world™." Learn more about Bambu Global at www.bambuglobal.com.

