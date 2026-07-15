Bambusa Therapeutics Appoints Howard Liang, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors and Establishes Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Liang brings deep biopharma finance, strategy, and capital markets expertise to support the company's next phase of growth

Bambusa also forms a Scientific Advisory Board of globally recognized leaders in biopharma, dermatology, and respiratory medicine to guide its immunology and inflammation pipeline

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc. (Bambusa Therapeutics or Bambusa), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation, long-acting bispecific antibodies for immunology and inflammation (I&I), today announced the appointment of Howard Liang, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors, along with the formation of the company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Liang is an accomplished biotechnology executive with more than three decades of leadership experience spanning biotechnology management, financing, strategy, and research at leading biopharmaceutical companies and top-tier investment firms.

"We are pleased to welcome Howard to Bambusa's Board of Directors," said Shanshan Xu, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bambusa Therapeutics. "Howard brings exceptional expertise across biotechnology financing, corporate strategy, and operational leadership, and his deep experience guiding high-growth companies through pivotal milestones will be invaluable as Bambusa matures. We look forward to benefiting from his counsel as we advance our pipeline and work toward establishing Bambusa as a leading I&I company."

Dr. Liang most recently served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Tessera Therapeutics (Tessera), a leading genetic medicine company, for more than four years and was instrumental to the company's strategy and growth from the platform stage to clinical development. Prior to joining Tessera, Dr. Liang was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines) for six years, where he helped drive the company's transition from a research organization with fewer than 200 employees to a fully integrated global biotechnology company with more than 6,000 employees on five continents. Dr. Liang also led BeiGene's three IPOs on NASDAQ and the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai, raising a total of more than $11 billion through equity and other financings. Earlier in his career, Dr. Liang spent 15 years as a Wall Street analyst, including at Leerink Partners where he was Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Equity Research. He began his career in drug discovery research at Abbott Laboratories (AbbVie today). Dr. Liang is on the Board of Tenacia Biotechnology and served as a member of the inaugural Biotech Advisory Panel of Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Dr. Liang received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and M.B.A. from The University of Chicago and his B.S. in Chemistry from Peking University.

"I am excited to join Bambusa's Board of Directors and support the company as it advances its differentiated pipeline and long-term vision," said Howard Liang, Ph.D. "Bambusa has built a compelling foundation with strong scientific capabilities, a clear strategic focus, and the potential to address significant unmet patient needs. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help guide the company through this next phase of growth and development."

Separately, Bambusa today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to provide strategic and scientific guidance as the company advances its differentiated I&I pipeline of bispecific antibody candidates. The founding SAB members include Stefan Oschmann, DVM, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, who brings decades of global biopharmaceutical leadership and corporate strategy experience; Eric Simpson, M.D., M.C.R., Professor of Dermatology at Oregon Health & Science University and an internationally recognized expert on atopic dermatitis and chronic inflammatory skin diseases; and Ian Pavord, D.M., FRCP, FMedSci , Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University of Oxford and a leading expert in type 2 airway inflammation whose work has helped shape the development of biologic therapies for severe asthma and COPD.

"The caliber of these advisors reflects the ambition of our science," said Thang Ho, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Bambusa Therapeutics. "Across immunology, dermatology, and respiratory disease, their counsel will challenge our thinking, sharpen our strategy, and accelerate our bispecific medicines toward the patients who need them most."

About Bambusa Therapeutics

Bambusa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of next-generation, multi-targeting medicines designed to transform patient care across chronic immunology and inflammation (I&I) diseases. The company's bispecific antibody platform combines advanced protein engineering with half-life extension technology and high-concentration subcutaneous delivery to improve durability, convenience, and clinical differentiation. Bambusa's vision is to deliver transformative medicines for patients across every stage of life and help define the next era of I&I therapies.

BBT001 is a first-in-class, half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) and interleukin-31 (IL-31) with best-in-disease potential. It is currently in Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept development for atopic dermatitis (AD) and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

BBT002 is a first-in-class, half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and interleukin-5 (IL-5) with platform-in-a-molecule potential. It is currently in Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept development for Type 2 inflammatory disorders including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

BBT003 and BBT004 are preclinical programs focused on gastroenterology and autoantibody-driven autoimmune diseases, respectively.

For more information, please visit www.bambusatx.com. Follow Bambusa on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Bambusa Therapeutics