Bambusa Therapeutics Appoints Todd James Chief Financial Officer

- Mr. James brings more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience, with deep expertise in capital markets, investor relations, and corporate strategy, serving in senior executive roles at Acceleron Pharma prior to its $11.5 billion acquisition by Merck and at Viridian Therapeutics -

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc. ("Bambusa"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation bispecific antibodies for immunology and inflammation (I&I), today announced the appointment of Mr. Todd James as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. James's appointment strengthens Bambusa's financial leadership, stakeholder engagement, and expands its executive team as the Company advances its clinical pipeline and executes its long-term growth strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd to Bambusa as our Chief Financial Officer," said Dr. Shanshan Xu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bambusa Therapeutics. "As we continue to scale our company and expand our executive team, Todd brings a proven track record of capital markets execution and strategic leadership. Having had the opportunity to engage with him in my time as a research analyst—and most recently benefiting from his collaboration as a senior advisor to Bambusa—I have seen firsthand his ability to support long-term value creation through shaping corporate strategy, educating and engaging key external stakeholders, and building high-performing teams. His addition comes at a pivotal time as we advance our innovative bispecific antibody pipeline in I&I toward our 2+2 vision—advancing BBT001 and BBT002 into pivotal studies and progressing BBT003 and BBT004 into proof-of-concept studies for 2028."

Mr. James brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with deep expertise in capital markets, investor relations, and corporate strategy. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations and was a member of the executive leadership team at two publicly traded biotechnology companies: Acceleron Pharma, prior to its $11.5 billion acquisition by Merck, and Viridian Therapeutics.

During his tenure at Acceleron from 2015 to 2021, Mr. James established and led the company's in-house investor relations, corporate affairs, and internal and external communications functions. He was a key contributor to Acceleron's strategic financing activities, helping execute four successful financings that collectively raised more than $1 billion. From 2019 through 2021, he was named to Institutional Investor magazine's All-America Executive Team as Best Investor Relations Professional in Biotechnology.

Earlier in his career, Mr. James spent nine years at Trout Group and Trout Capital, where he advised biopharmaceutical companies on investor relations, capital raising, and corporate strategy. He began his career on Wall Street within the Biotechnology Capital Markets Intelligence team at Thomson Financial. Mr. James holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a concentration in Finance from Moravian University.

"Shanshan and the Bambusa team have built a differentiated biopharmaceutical company focused on the I&I space, anchored by a platform of bispecific antibodies designed to engage complementary, validated therapeutic targets," said Mr. James. "I am excited to partner with the team to further strengthen Bambusa's financial strategy and external engagement as we advance the Company's mission to deliver transformative medicines across I&I disease areas while creating meaningful long-term value for patients and investors."

About Bambusa Therapeutics

Bambusa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio designed to transform care across a wide spectrum of chronic diseases. Powered by an innovative antibody engineering platform featuring half-life extension and high-concentration subcutaneous delivery, Bambusa's vision is to deliver transformative medicines for patients across every stage of life — setting a new pace for the next era of I&I therapeutics.

BBT001 is a first-in-class half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-31 with best-in-disease potential. It is currently in Phase Ib proof-of-concept development for atopic dermatitis and other type 2 inflammatory skin diseases.

is a first-in-class half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-31 with best-in-disease potential. It is currently in Phase Ib proof-of-concept development for atopic dermatitis and other type 2 inflammatory skin diseases. BBT002 is a first-in-class half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-5 with platform-in-a-molecule potential. It is currently in Phase Ib proof-of-concept development for type 2 inflammatory disorders including COPD, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis, and food allergy.

is a first-in-class half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-5 with platform-in-a-molecule potential. It is currently in Phase Ib proof-of-concept development for type 2 inflammatory disorders including COPD, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis, and food allergy. BBT003 and BBT004 are preclinical programs focused on gastroenterology and rheumatology, respectively.

SOURCE Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc.