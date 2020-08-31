Bambuser and Relatable Enter Global Partnership

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser and Relatable today announces the launch of an exciting new partnership that sees Bambuser's industry-leading Live Video Shopping technology integrated with Relatable's capabilities to deliver new levels of data-driven influencer marketing and creative content creation at scale to Direct-to-Consumer brands globally. Together the businesses provide a broader, more competitive and comprehensive offering.

Relatable's advanced operating system will now include Bambuser's Live Video Shopping as part of its suite of software tools, enabling scalable influencer marketing across media channels for its clients. Moreover, the partnership encompasses several synergies and points of collaboration between the parties including mutual referral opportunities and co-marketing opportunities.

"Our partnership with Bambuser signifies Relatable's ever-growing expert ecosystem which includes collaborations with companies such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Together, we can offer Fortune 500 companies world-class Direct-to-Consumer strategies fueled by creativity and powered by phenomenal technology," says Martin Garbarczyk, founder of Relatable.

"The coming of age of Gen Z signifies a massive change in consumer behavior. Smartphones, technology and an always-on lifestyle demonstrate that the future of digital marketing is Direct-to-Consumer. This partnership strengthens our leading market position, maximizes the potential of our technology, and paves the way for a broader global rollout. Relatable's technology and broad portfolio of millions of influencers enable Bambuser to capitalize on opportunities in traffic, distribution and creativity," says Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer of Bambuser.

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

Relatable is a global leading influencer marketing agency that helps consumer brands build and scale their influencer marketing programs, founded in 2016, and has since worked with more than 500 brands to create content, reach new audiences, and drive sales with influencers. With an unparalleled combination of technology, talent, creativity, and strategy. Clients include both Fortune 500 consumer brands and rapid-growing direct-to-consumer companies. Relatable has offices in Stockholm, London, and New York.

