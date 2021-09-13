Bambuser Converts Pilot Into Long-Term Master Agreement With World-Leading Home Furnishing Group

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced it has entered into a long-term master agreement with a world leader in the home furnishing business, following a successful pilot activation.

On October 5, 2020, Bambuser entered into a proof-of-concept agreement with one of the world's largest and most established home furnishing retail companies.

Following the successful activation, the parties today entered into a long-term master agreement that allows all companies and divisions in all markets, operating under the home furnishing retail brand, to leverage Bambuser's robust platform for shoppable livestreams.

The master agreement initially runs for 12 months, starting September 2021. The order value cannot be estimated in advance, as each company and business unit shall submit an individual insertion order.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 13 September 2021.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | [email protected]

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | [email protected]

ABOUT BAMBUSER



Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

