Bambuser enters a pilot agreement with Mercado Libre

STOCKHOLM, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser has entered into a pilot agreement with Mercado Libre. The agreement initially runs for three months and is based on a combination of fixed and variable costs, where the majority of the contract value is judged to be attributed to the variable part.

Bambuser has today entered into a pilot agreement for Live Video Shopping with Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. The agreement initially runs for a period that starts today until three months after the date of the first live show, and is based on a combination of fixed and variable costs. The variable monthly revenue cannot be estimated in advance as it depends on usage and is driven by a combination of a number of different parameters.



The parameters included are the number of markets, brands, viewers and view length, broadcasts and broadcast length, transmitted data volume, stored data volume for previously performed broadcasts, desired video quality, and any additional services. As a result, Bambuser cannot today assess the total contract value.

This is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on March 9, 2021.

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

