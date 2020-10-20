Bambuser Enters Pilot Agreement with Iconic British Luxury Fashion Label for Live Video Shopping Throughout Q4 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser AB has signed a pilot agreement to power Live Video Shopping for an iconic British luxury fashion label. The agreement gives the customer the right to use Live Video Shopping at a fixed cost of 35,000 GBP (approx 0.4 MSEK) during the 3-month period beginning October 2020.

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

