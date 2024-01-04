BAM.money Introduces Game-Changing Trading Tool That Empowers Investors to Compete with Industry Giants

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM.money, a fintech innovator in corporate trading, emerged from stealth mode today to introduce BAM's TradingPulse. This groundbreaking tool uses objective-driven AI, ML, and human expertise to turn complex data into clear signals that unlock alpha for professional traders. Access to industry-proven models built by experienced risk managers has traditionally been reserved for only the largest firms, like JPMorgan Chase, which spends upwards of $15B annually on data and technology.

Many investment firms face challenges using alternative data and advanced technology to enhance decision-making, mainly due to constraints on expertise and costs. While some AI-driven tools exist, professionals are hesitant to trust them due to a lack of transparency and potential for hallucinations.

But powered by a team of top engineers, BAM is releasing its first proprietary long short-term memory (LSTM) model that is narrowly-focused on corporate trading where price and financial risk are quantifiable, resulting in no hallucinations. It combines traditional and alternative data, proper back-testing, consistent retraining, and human oversight to deliver clear signals that feature confidence levels and immutable results to facilitate trust.

BAM's CEO, Geraldo Filgueiras, has been a risk management innovator with some of the most complex financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital, so he understands what most firms are up against. The company's mission is to democratize cutting-edge trading technologies to ensure that all investment firms have the tools necessary to navigate complex market dynamics and gain a competitive edge. Geraldo says, "Advanced technology is not only creating more data but a noisier trading environment. This means focused, objective-driven tools are critical to help investors see the whole picture and avoid getting lost in the parts."

With a 21-day free trial, see for yourself how BAM's TradingPulse levels the playing field with price-focused, objective-driven AI/ML at https://BAM.money .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rick Rutter

[email protected]

415-710-4642

About BAM.money:

BAM.money is a corporate trading technology company that provides actionable insights and empowers professional traders to unlock unparalleled alpha generation. Its proprietary Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) model combines traditional and alternative data, proper back-testing, consistent retraining, and human oversight to deliver clear signals that feature confidence levels and immutable results to facilitate trust. The company was founded by Geraldo Figueiras, a 20+ year capital markets veteran, and headquartered in New York City. More information can be found at https://BAM.money .

SOURCE BAM.money, Inc.