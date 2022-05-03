BAN-ZI NORTH AMERICA Launches Revolutionary Water-based Rust Conversion/anti-corrosion Coating

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAN-ZI NORTH AMERICA is set to introduce Sabi ("rust" in Japanese) Killer PRO in the U.S. market following eight successful years in use abroad. BAN-ZI's water-based, rust conversion coating was developed, and is manufactured in Japan, where it satisfies strict environmental regulations, exceeding all performance expectations, especially compared to its solvent-based competitors.

Along with its minimal surface preparation, the paint impedes the production of rust from the root to prevent it from spreading. In fact, Elite Metal Finishing, LLC, a prestigious (Southern California) NADCAP-accredited shop where performance testing has been underway since June 11, 2021 currently exceeding over 7,500 hours in the Salt Spray Test (ASTM B117) and is still under observation.

Sabi Killer PRO has been successfully used and tested by:

Military

Airports

Maritime

Water Districts

Shipping & Logistics

Transportation

Agricultural Machinery

Building & Construction

Steel Structures

Storage Tanks

Piping & Pipelines, and more...

Until now, water-based rust "conversion" coatings have struggled to meet expectations for rust-resistance... certainly compared to solvent-based paints. When oil/solvent-based coatings are used over water-based paint, it can lead to problems like wrinkling and peeling. Sabi Killer PRO is compatible with most topcoats. It can be used over corrosion-inhibiting coatings to increase corrosion resistance and address the high-level of need in the existing U.S. infrastructure.

While solvent-based paints may facilitate easy application, and the formation of a durable paint film compared to water-based paints, there are drawbacks. Solvent-based formulas, as they are applied and cured, tend to release high levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can be harmful.

Having VOCs at 34.8g/L, Sabi Killer PRO is a revolutionary water-based coating with characteristics of both rust conversion, and rust prevention on corroded, and non-corroded surfaces serving as a primer paint with long lasting protection.

BAN-Zi NORTH AMERICA is also excited to announce their MPI (Master Painters Institute) acceptance as an approved vendor in their 301 (A water based, two component, epoxy - polyamide type, anticorrosive primer for exterior and interior, ferrous metal surfaces. Specified for use over new, cleaned metals and as a spot primer or full coat over previous epoxy coatings that have been properly prepared with hand, power tool or abrasive blasting cleaning methods.) as a superior product that "CHECKS ALL the boxes" over its closest competition.

"Our product is a game changer and true disrupter in the paint corrosion/conversion space. We are very excited to bring this product to North America and beyond" - Shun Katashima, CEO.

