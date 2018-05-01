Banana Boat® Kicks Off Summer by Releasing Simply Protect™, a New Line of Sunscreen with Fewer Ingredients

"When it comes to sun protection, every family has different preferences, which is why we're especially excited about the launch of Banana Boat Simply Protect Sunscreen," said Anastasia Tobias, Senior Brand Manager of Banana Boat brand sunscreens. "We know families are interested in sunscreen without any extra ingredients like dyes or perfumes – but with the same trusted protection Banana Boat has always provided. We're excited to enhance our Kids and Baby portfolio with the new Simply Protect offerings, which will replace our existing Kids and Baby Tear-Free Sting-Free products."

This new formulation provides SPF 50+ broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and is sweat and water resistant (up to 80 minutes). Additionally, since Banana Boat knows that fun can happen anytime and anywhere, we've tested our products to stay on in seven real life conditions[2] – sun, pool water, ocean water, wind, sweat, sand and extreme heat up to 100 degrees.

In addition to the launch of Simply Protect, Banana Boat is enhancing their selection of on-the-go sunscreen sticks with the Banana Boat Sport and Kids Sport Sticks with PowerStay Technology®. The sunscreen stick formulas are lightweight and have a wider format for easier application, ideal for sport enthusiasts.

"As a dermatologist, I know the importance of an effective sun care regimen and always look forward to learning about the latest Banana Boat products," said Dr. Julie Karen, NYC-based board-certified dermatologist and consultant to EPC[3]. "I was excited to hear about the Simply Protect products. The minimal ingredient formula is something that I feel will be very appealing to my patients, especially to those that are searching for products they can trust to protect their entire family, without any extra oils or fragrances. As a mom of three active young kids, I'm also excited about the sunscreen sticks because they provide on-the-go protection and allow for quick and easy application when we are on the move."

For more information about Banana Boat sun care products, please visit http://www.bananaboat.com or https://www.facebook.com/BananaBoatUS/.

About Banana Boat Brand

The Banana Boat brand offers a wide range of product options that provide today's busy family with sun protection without worry when used and reapplied as directed, so the fun can go on. The advanced technology in Banana Boat sunscreen products provides effective broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection. Banana Boat sunscreens have undergone testing in seven conditions[2] – sun, pool water, ocean water, wind, sweat, sand and extreme heat up to 100 degrees – to provide safe and effective sun protection against UVA and UVB rays. Certain Banana Boat products have carried The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation for almost two decades.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding, Diaper Genie®; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

[1] By number vs. Banana Boat® Sport Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50+

[2] Seven conditions does not apply to tanning or oil products, SPF 100 lotions, lip balms, Kids FREE and Zinc Faces

[3] Dr. Julie Karen is a paid sponsor of Edgewell Personal Care.

