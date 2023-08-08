Banana Market to grow by USD 1,145.74 million from 2022 to 2027; Market driven by the increasing adoption of banana flour in the baking industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The banana market is estimated to grow by USD 1,145.74 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.32%. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In North America, the banana market is projected to experience an increasing growth momentum as consumer perception and preferences have been evolving. Owing to convenience, reliability, and ready availability, consumers are inclined toward packaged food products. Also, in North America, hypermarkets and supermarkets are playing a significant role in promoting banana consumption. Banana is increasingly being used as a primary ingredient in baby food products. Therefore, the regional banana market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Banana Market

Key Developments:

• Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

• With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

The increasing adoption of banana flour in the baking industry is notably driving market growth. About 30% less flour is required in food preparation than regular flour due to the high insoluble fiber content in banana flour. However, in the preparation of brownies, cookies, and waffles, banana flour is gaining vast acceptance. Moreover, it imparts a light, fluffy texture to the batter or dough, which is suitable for baked products. Therefore, the growing adoption of banana flour due to its beneficial attributes is anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The impact of natural calamities on banana production is a significant challenge hindering market growth. The impact of natural calamities, which can affect banana production is one of the major challenges. Also, climatic changes and weather conditions can impact the overall production and quality of the crop yield. Globally, there is rapid climatic change with extreme droughts and floods. There is extreme heat in the deserts, monsoons, flooding in coastal areas, and extreme cold in the colder regions because of global warming. For instance, changing weather cycles such as El Nino and La Nina cause severe weather conditions such as floods in the Eastern Pacific Ocean region. Globally, in 2020, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador were the largest banana producers but the production got affected by Hurricane Irma or similar disasters. As a result, there is a reduction in a significant proportion of exports of bananas from the Dominican Republic to other countries. Therefore, the decrease in the production of bananas due to natural calamities such as hurricanes and floods can adversely influence the market growth during the forecast period

Key Trends

The growth of the banana production industry is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Globally, the banana is recognized as one of the significant fruits produced in more than 120 countries, with Asia, South America, and Africa as the prominent banana producers. The global production of bananas and tropical fruits is projected to grow at 1.8% per year between 2019 and 2028. Global exports of bananas, excluding plantain, reached a new record high of approximately USD 14.5 billion. For instance, Ecuador exported around USD 3.5 billion of bananas in 2021 and Central and South America were the major exporters of bananas globally. The top 15 banana-producing countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil, process more than 40 million tons of bananas and discrete waste such as damaged bananas and banana stems. More than nine million metric tons of banana stems are released into dumped into landfills or rivers. Therefore the continuous increase in such waste products can productively be used to produce banana paper and further boosts market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Vendor Landscape

The banana market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products

Company Profiles

The banana market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 7-Eleven Inc., Agro America, Agrofruit Holding Corp., Aldi Stores Ltd., Auchan Retail Portugal SA, Axfood AB, Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Co-operative Group Ltd., Coliman, Dole plc, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Fyffes Ltd., Global Banana, J Sainsbury plc, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Lidl US LLC, Reybanpac, The Daiei Inc., and Waitrose Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This banana market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (inorganic/conventional and organic), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the growing preference for online shopping platforms, the revenue from offline distribution channels has gradually declined. To overcome such challenges, major retailers are developing their stores in local and regional markets. Because of the high preference for online shopping, offline sales have declined gradually. To increase their sales through the offline channel, players are expanding their stores in both local and regional markets. Manufacturers of bananas sell their products through speciality stores and other retailing formats. Therefore, to sustain in such a competitive market and due to the increasing preference for online shopping, retailers are introducing new business and retail strategies, which include better pricing strategies and wider assortments. These factors will augment the segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The fruits and vegetables market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 917.55 million tonnes. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (vegetables and fruits), product type (fresh, processed, and frozen), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of the organized retail sector is notably driving market growth.

The kiwi fruits market size is expected to increase to USD 2.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. This report extensively covers kiwi fruits market segmentation by distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retailers, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global kiwi fruits industry growth is the rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle.

Banana Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,145.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 7-Eleven Inc., Agro America, Agrofruit Holding Corp., Aldi Stores Ltd., Auchan Retail Portugal SA, Axfood AB, Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Co-operative Group Ltd., Coliman, Dole plc, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Fyffes Ltd., Global Banana, J Sainsbury plc, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Lidl US LLC, Reybanpac, The Daiei Inc., and Waitrose Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

