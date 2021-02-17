Banana Republic Celebrates Advocates And Allies With A Shared Commitment To Inclusivity And Diversity During Black History Month

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning with Black History Month, Banana Republic's True Hues campaign champions BIPOC talent in front of, and behind, the camera. True Hues – an inclusive range of foundational solution-wear designed to complement natural skin tones – expands this spring with a wider range of colors, celebrating individuality and choice. The campaign was shot by renowned Black photographer Dana Scruggs, with a broad cast of ground-breaking advocates and allies who embody true diversity across body type, gender identity, skin tone, ability and background. Talent includes:

Drew Dixon (@deardrewdixon) Silence breaker, record producer, writer

(@deardrewdixon) Silence breaker, record producer, writer Kiara Marshall (@naturallykiara) Self-love and disability advocate

(@naturallykiara) Self-love and disability advocate Amelia Gray (@ameliagray) Body-positivity advocate and model

(@ameliagray) Body-positivity advocate and model Karina Sharif (@karinasharif) Artist advocating for black womxn, stylist, designer

(@karinasharif) Artist advocating for black womxn, stylist, designer Sydney Sweeney (@syderature) Culture writer and journalist

(@syderature) Culture writer and journalist Stephanie Kim (@stephaniekimkim) Professional dancer and director

(@stephaniekimkim) Professional dancer and director Teddy Quinlivan (@teddy_quinlivan) Model and LGBTQ advocate

(@teddy_quinlivan) Model and LGBTQ advocate Sara Mora (@misssaramora) Immigrant rights advocate

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8840351-banana-republic-true-hues-campaign/

Since its introduction, True Hues has grown to feature 17 color-inclusive products for women, providing everyday solutions for everyone. The expanded True Hues collection includes 11 nude shades across women's apparel and undergarments available both in-store and online this month.

Banana Republic is also proud to announce a limited-edition capsule with artist and designer Prep Curry this spring. The Los Angeles-based designer will bring his bold style to the brand through an assortment of 16 signature men's pieces. In collaboration, Banana Republic is providing mentorship and exposure for the rising designer. The street-style collection reflects Curry's California cool with arresting geometric shapes and graphic florals.

To further support BIPOC designers, Banana Republic deepens its partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row by donating $25,000 to its Designer fund, ICON360, a nonprofit created during the pandemic to provide responsive aid to grow and scale BIPOC businesses.

"Diverse voices are powerful, and as a brand it is our responsibility to amplify the voices of our customers and our communities," says Bahja Johnson, head of customer belonging at Gap Inc. "Banana Republic's expanded True Hues collection, collaboration with Prep Curry and donation to Harlem's Fashion Row's nonprofit, ICON360, are just a few more ways the brand will continue to break boundaries and create opportunities -- allowing humanity to lead the way through our product and our people."

A better tomorrow is not only defined by people, but also the planet. In Banana Republic's ongoing commitment to sustainability, the March and April campaigns will shine a light on the brand's continued sustainability journey through products and fabrications with impact, including denim and cotton. New product will land in The Better Shop – Banana Republic's online home for more sustainable product. Shot by photographer Sebastian Kim, these spring campaigns will run across digital, social and owned media channels later this month.

