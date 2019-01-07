Banana Republic Celebrates International Women's Day With Its First Equality Capsule

Banana Republic's Equality Collection is a limited-edition capsule of t-shirts and accessories with a portion of proceeds going to support the work of the non-profit CARE (http://fight.care.org/), which focuses on fighting poverty and the advancement of women and girls around the world. CARE is a long-time implementing partner of Gap Inc.'s P.A.C.E (Personal Advancement & Career Enhancement) program, which has provided foundational life skills and technical training to 200,000 women in 16 countries since 2007. Equality Collection styles incorporate messages of empowerment and authenticity, and range in price from $18.00 (accessories) to $34.50 (t-shirts). The collection drops in U.S. Banana Republic stores and on www.BananaRepublic.com starting February 19. A donation of $5 from the sale of each item in this collection up to a maximum of $80,000 will be made to CARE from the on-sale date until April 25, 2019.

"Equality has always been at the core of our brand DNA," says Mary Alderete, Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer. "We are proud to lead a culture of equal advancement and empowerment of women, especially during this notable moment in women's history."

As an additional tribute to women this spring and a nod to next year's 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guarantees and protects a woman's constitutional right to vote, Banana Republic incorporates symbols of women's suffrage with iconic pieces designed in white – the color made infamous by the women who fought ardently for women's right to vote and which stands as an ongoing symbol of female solidarity, strength, tenacity and the fight for equality. A sharp white pant suit and a spring collection of dresses photographed on nineteen diverse women, build on the Equality Collection ideals—all celebrating the Nineteenth Amendment, International Women's Day and equality every day.

About Banana Republic @bananarepublic

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand focused on delivering modern, versatile classics designed for a life with no boundaries. Curious, connected and out in the world, Banana Republic provides a wardrobe of favorites – clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances – all made for a life in motion with the finest materials and fabric innovations. Founded in San Francisco, Banana Republic is located in about 700 company-operated and franchise retail locations worldwide.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. That's why women and girls are at the heart of CARE's community-based efforts to improve education and health, create economic opportunity, respond to emergencies and confront hunger. Last year CARE worked in 93 countries and reached more than 63 million people around the world. Learn more at care.org.

