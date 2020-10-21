Banana Republic Debuts 'Love The Present' and Partners With Feeding America® and CARE on Giving Tuesday to Work For A Better Republic And Support Those In Need

"In this unprecedented year, Holiday 2020 is an opportunity to refocus on what really matters — spending time with loved ones, creating new traditions and making the most of every moment, big or small," says Mike Janover, Head of Marketing for Banana Republic. "With shifting consumer shopping patterns, and more time spent at home than ever, it's the right time to layer in national broadcast to extend our message to a wider audience and visually demonstrate the versatility of the assortment to the consumer."

Featuring authentic relationships — including couples Guinevere van Seenus and writer Beau Friedlander; Barbara Valente and photographer Paulo Almeida; Samantha Marie Gradoville and Nicola Wincenc; and Sanna Backstrom, Lucas Cristino and their son August — the creative shares familial moments celebrating the holidays at home. From luxe outerwear to textured cozy knits and soft separates, Banana Republic's holiday collection offers comfort without sacrificing style.

During the holiday season of giving thanks, the brand continues its pledge to work for a Better Republic by supporting those in need. Banana Republic will further its partnership with Feeding America®, which first debuted in May 2020 with sales of Banana Republic reusable face masks benefitting Feeding America®'s COVID-19 Response Fund. On Giving Tuesday, December 1, Banana Republic will donate $10 from the sale of every sweater, up to $25,000 total, to Feeding America® – adding to the more than $220,000 the brand has raised for Feeding America® to-date.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with Banana Republic this holiday season," says Lauren Biedron, VP of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "Millions of Americans rely on food banks for help. In 2020 alone, 1/6 people may face food insecurity due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for Banana Republic's efforts and the more than $220,000 raised to-date to support the fight against hunger."

Banana Republic will also make an additional $35,000 donation to CARE (http://care.org/) – an organization dedicated to defeating poverty and achieving social justice for women and girls around the world. CARE is a long-time implementing partner of Gap Inc.'s P.A.C.E (Personal Advancement & Career Enhancement) program, which has provided foundational life skills and technical training to over 500,000 women in 17 countries since 2007. Banana Republic's contribution to CARE totals over $225,000 to-date.

Join Banana Republic in giving this season. Love The Present and follow along @bananarepublic.

About Banana Republic @bananarepublic

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand committed to work for a better republic. Designed for people with purpose who share a passion for life, Banana Republic is redefining affordable luxury by using the finest materials with the latest fabric innovations to create timeless, modern and versatile clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit www.bananarepublic.com

About Feeding America® @feedingamerica

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About CARE @careorg

Established in 1945, CARE has decades of experience promoting the most effective means to fight poverty and social injustice: empowering women and girls. When given the means, women and girls have the power to lift up their families and entire communities. Since 2007, Gap and CARE have partnered to provide women the opportunity to gain skills and training to speak up, build confidence, and create a better future for themselves and their families through Gap Inc.'s P.A.C.E. program. CARE is also responding to the COVID-19 humanitarian crisis in 65+ countries, including a humanitarian response in the US to provide meals and cash support to frontline workers and those in need.

