BANANA REPUBLIC EXPANDS INTO NEW CATEGORIES WITH BABY & ATHLETICS COLLECTIONS

"BR Baby and BR Athletics mix the mainstream with the unexpected and deliver elevated, thoroughly modern, lifestyle collections," says Sandra Stangl, president and CEO of Banana Republic. "We approached both by deconstructing what made Banana Republic successful in the first place — taking things that people already know, have nostalgia for, and framing them in new ways that feel fresh."

Drawing upon the brand's legacy of safari-inspired style, BR Baby evokes a whimsical and adventurous spirit, with pieces featuring playful animal prints, fantastical maps, and illustrated palm trees, among other thoughtful details. Committed to being more gender-inclusive, these designs are crafted from premium fabrics and textiles made to last for the journey ahead.

The 40-piece collection includes an assortment of sleep, bodysuits, accessories, knit tops, sets, with several styles taking their cues from iconic adult pieces, featuring elements such as oversized pockets and buttons, as well as a bodysuit inspired by a women's best-selling tank. Adding a sense of wit to the collection, a limited number of "mini-me" pieces — matching looks for baby and adults — are available in addition to non-apparel items including blankets. With a price point ranging from $20 - $250, the offering includes a variety of functional knits and luxe cashmere pieces for a gender-inclusive and sustainable baby collection that can be passed down to younger siblings and beyond. Available in sizes 0 – 24 months, BR Baby will be shoppable online and in stores March 1 with an exclusive Instagram presale on February 26.

With a nod to the heritage of classic club attire and a savvy eye towards today's streetwear trends, Banana Republic is also proud to introduce BR Athletics, a gender-inclusive capsule collection inspired by retro athletic style, re-interpreted with an irreverent attitude. Pieces from the collection feature iconic archival looks including the bold striped and colored Club Blazer and Cricket Sweater, tailored for a modern fit with emphasized detail and proportion. Incorporating the BR Athletics signature monogram, pieces from the collection showcase a renewed eye for detail and craftsmanship featuring varsity patches and gold buttons, down to hidden details in the sleeve lining and interior waistbands. Available in stores and online March 16, each piece in the collection mixes heritage sport with modern color and design. It's uniformity disrupted, designed for all and ready to play.

"Throughout BR Athletics, BR Baby, and our BR Look, we've thought deeply about how to style the life that our customers desire," said Stangl. "BR is a part of the fabric that brings people joy, belonging and meaning. Our vision is to be the brand that enhances people's lives wherever they are."

BR continues to expand its presence as a cultural innovator, establishing itself as a lifestyle brand through the filters of inclusivity, sustainability, and relevancy.

Follow @bananarepublic with hashtags #BRbaby and #BRAthletics to discover the new collections this spring and stay tuned for future seasonal drops.

