SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banana Republic, a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), unveiled its revitalized New York City flagship store. Located in the heart of the SoHo Cast Iron Historic District, at 552 Broadway, between Prince and Spring Streets, the space has been redesigned in collaboration with renowned architect and interior designer Noa Santos, of NAINOA, and creative advisor Jacqueline Schnabel as a premium expression of Banana Republic.

Banana Republic Unveils its Flagship Store in SoHo, New York City

Featuring an elevated store design and retail experience, architecture and art become an immersive surround sound for the brand's fashion and home collections. Shoppers are invited to discover Banana Republic's high-quality women's and men's ready to wear and accessories—from sustainably sourced cashmere to European flax linen to exclusive vintage pieces from the Banana Republic archives. And new to the SoHo store is the addition of BR Home, including furniture, lighting, and other home goods.

The store will also offer a range of premier services designed to enhance the Banana Republic shopping experience, from custom tailoring and personalized concierge and styling services. Spanning 17,000 square-feet and two stories, the store is a cultural curation of the brand's ethos of modern exploration - from art and sculptures, to books and decor.

Gap Inc. Creative Director Zac Posen shared, "It was a special experience to collaborate with Noa Santos, Jacqueline Schnabel and the in-house Banana Republic team to curate an incredible SoHo Flagship experience that celebrates the brand's heritage with a modern point of view through immersive experiences across fashion, art, global culture and more."

A reflection of the brand's elevated aesthetic rooted in rich storytelling and exploration, the store boasts luxe materials like travertine, brass and Venetian plaster, and an incredible array of art and artistry, including an installation by Mexico-based artist Angela Damman, known for using sustainable handmade textiles made from regenerative native plant fibers. Throughout the store, customers will find a variety of other artworks that will be rotated seasonally in partnership with Schnabel - the first of which includes a bespoke chair, wall hanging artwork, and hammock displayed amid lush greenery in the entry area and windows.

Self-expression comes to life at the Banana Republic SoHo store where premium lifestyle and personalized shopping experiences span two floors.

First Floor Highlights:

The first floor showcases women's collections and accessories, offering a seamless shopping experience for linen, cashmere, denim, occasionwear, and soft dressing from day to night. Additionally, the floor features suiting, art, and global artisan products.

Exclusive Banana Republic's vintage surplus offerings from the '80s and '90s are available for purchase, ranging from $55 to $1,200 .

to . Further storytelling is in the BR Classics Cashmere section, where guests can experience our products and learn about our sustainability-focused brand story.

The rotunda designed by Angela Damman , features a one-of-a-kind chandelier, anchoring the first floor with travel, discovery, and maker stories.

, features a one-of-a-kind chandelier, anchoring the first floor with travel, discovery, and maker stories. Jacqueline Schnabel hand-picked beautiful items for purchase, including books on travel, food, art, music, architecture, interior design, pottery from BR Home and Cote Bougie scented candles from Morocco .

Second Floor Highlights:

The second floor includes men's collections and accessories include leather, suede, denim, linen, cashmere, occasionwear, and a suiting shop with on-site tailoring services. It also features the BR Home Penthouse Apartment and Banana Republic Bespoke Services.

The BR Home Penthouse Apartment is a three-room space that serves as the first BR Home showroom in New York City . The BR Home Design Studio is an interior design styling service led by expert stylists from Banana Republic's Home team, available by appointment.

. The BR Home Design Studio is an interior design styling service led by expert stylists from Banana Republic's Home team, available by appointment. Banana Republic Bespoke Services offers personal styling, tailoring and alterations, gift boxing, local delivery, and more. Customers can also book a VIP room for special events. Exclusive to the SoHo flagship, on-site product embroidery allows garments to be customized with a monogram, message, or motif, creating unique heirlooms.

Artwork featured throughout:

Hand-carved wood sculptures by Chuck Manion and Jonathan Shlafer ;

and ; Art sculptures by Vince Skelly and Jinsik Yoo ;

and ; Photography by McDermott & McGough and Jessica Craig - Martin;

- Martin; Ceramics by Brooklyn artist Jane Yang D'Haen known for designs inspired by her Korean heritage; and

artist Jane Yang D'Haen known for designs inspired by her Korean heritage; and Paintings by Roland Allmeyer , Nobuyoshi Araki , Michael Campbell , Jesse Edwards , Phoenix Falcon, Rhys Gaetano , Jessica Craig-Martin , McDermott & McGough, Peter McGough , Lola Montes , and Gary Tenenbaum .

*Inquiries for purchasing any of these pieces can be made in-store.

Join us by visiting the new Banana Republic SoHo flagship and experience the next chapter in the Banana Republic story.

552 Broadway

New York, NY 10012

Sunday - Thursday: 11AM - 7PM

Friday - Saturday: 11AM - 8PM

Phone Number: (212) 925-0308

The latest collections from Banana Republic and BR Home, alongside any store news, can be found at bananarepublic.com and brhome.com. Follow @bananarepublic and @brhome to discover in-store events and more.

About Banana Republic:

Banana Republic is a storyteller's brand, outfitting the modern explorer with high-quality, expertly crafted collections and experiences to inspire and enrich their journeys. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers across online and company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit www.bananarepublic.com and www.brhome.com and follow @BananaRepublic and @BRHome on social channels.

