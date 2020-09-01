Banana Republic “Will Work For A Better Republic” In Partnership with Delivering Good and Rock the Vote

As a way to help Americans get back to work, Banana Republic announced a donation in June 2020 of over $20 million of new clothing to Delivering Good – a nonprofit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support Americans in need. Together, Banana Republic and Delivering Good are able to aid unemployed Americans.

Through Delivering Good's community partners, recipients like single mom Charmel Hamiel received Banana Republic's donation through Pittsburgh's For Good PGH. Hamiel expressed her excitement and appreciation during this difficult time stating, "I have been considering trying to enter a new career, but was concerned about the cost of professional clothing, on top of all of my other expenses. This gift truly made me feel beautiful and confident and came during a time where I really needed that boost."

"At Banana Republic, we understand that a better tomorrow starts with the work we do today," said Mike Janover, head of Marketing for Banana Republic. "We Will Work For A Better Republic – alongside our partners Delivering Good and Rock the Vote – to advocate for one another, lift each other, and be the change."

To amplify voices, Banana Republic is also partnering with nonpartisan, non-profit Rock the Vote to promote voter registration during this election year. Rock the Vote will provide email and text election reminders to those who register to vote and voter education and mobilization tools to those preparing to vote, including absentee ballot requests and polling place look-up. To vocalize these efforts further during the COVID-19 landscape, Banana Republic will be releasing a new series of reusable, non-medical grade cloth face masks with VOTE FOR A BETTER REPUBLIC and VOTE messaging in benefit to Rock the Vote. The masks will be available on BananaRepublic.com beginning September 10, with $5 for every face mask sold donated to Rock the Vote up to $25,000.

Beyond this important work at hand, Will Work For A Better Republic creative captures how traditional 9-5 work has evolved as people are working very differently, both virtually and in person. Concepted remotely and shot in home environments across the country, the campaign reflects a range of individuals, couples and families redefining their new realities. Banana Republic style takes on new meaning while juggling the work-life balance from home. From the comfort of cozy sweaters and soft joggers to functionally fashionable items with utility details, Banana Republic style becomes more versatile than ever as people are flexing in many more ways than one.

About Banana Republic @bananarepublic

Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand committed to work for a better republic. Designed with the finest materials and fabric innovations for those who are connected and look to get the most of out of life, Banana Republic provides a wardrobe of modern, versatile, quality pieces—clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit www.bananarepublic.com

About Delivering Good @deliveringgood

The national charity Delivering Good helps people impacted by the challenges of COVID-19 by providing new, essential products donated by manufacturers and retailers. Delivering Good has 35 years of crisis experience and a network of more than 700 community partners to distribute the donations to low-income and disadvantaged individuals and families. This new merchandise can provide hope, dignity and self-esteem to families and individuals, especially for people facing poverty, homelessness, job loss and more. Learn more at www.Delivering-Good.org.

About Rock the Vote, @rockthevote

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture, music, art, and technology to engage young people in politics–registering and turning out millions of young voters. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 12 million voter registrations. The organization consistently turns out its voters more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote fights for voting rights to ensure all eligible voters can exercise their right to vote and promotes civic education to ensure young voters have the resources and information they need to participate in our civic process. Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @rockthevote.

