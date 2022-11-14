Bananagrams, Inc. Introduces BANANAGRAMS® Signature Edition

New Version Release Helps Mark Brand's 15th Anniversary Year and

Inaugural International Bananagrams Day (November 26)

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bananagrams, Inc., maker of the hit word tile game BANANAGRAMS®, is thrilled to introduce BANANAGRAMS® Signature Edition, featuring premium packaging and stylish deluxe components with all the fun and excitement of the original game. Signature Edition helps mark Bananagrams, Inc.'s 15th anniversary year as well as the inaugural International Bananagrams Day on November 26, the birthday of the game's late co-inventor, Abe Nathanson.

Signature features 144 elegant brown and gold letter tiles, ten "luxe" tiles for an added twist to stand in as any letter, and unique sewn-in fabric instructions—all in premium velvet pouch.

"When my family and I started on this adventure, sitting at our dining table more than fifteen years ago, we had no idea where it would take us," said Rena Nathanson, CEO & Co-Inventor, Bananagrams, Inc. "Three generations that loved to laugh and play invented a silly game that has now become a legacy, and we are thrilled to share this very special Signature version with Bananafans and brand newbies alike!"

"And I am thrilled to celebrate the inaugural International Bananagrams Day on November 26 to honor my late father and friend Abe Nathanson, the original "Top Banana!," Rena continued. "Our bunch hopes that friends and family around the globe gather around that day to have fun and play a game!"

Signature Edition is available now on www.bananagrams.com/products/signature-bananagrams, Amazon and other retailers.

Ages 7+ / $24.99

About Bananagrams, Inc.

At its core, family-owned and Rhode Island-based Bananagrams, Inc. aims to produce family-friendly games with extraordinary packaging, super simple rules and high quality, tactile components that players won't want to put down. This year the brand celebrates 15 years of the global phenomenon word tile game BANANAGRAMS®, played by millions worldwide in more than 45 countries and in 19 different languages. But they're not just bananas, they're also crazy about their fresh new games that can be enjoyed by anybody, regardless of age or expertise.

