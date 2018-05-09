Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division

As Market Executive, Mr. Ward is responsible for leading Banc of California's Entertainment Banking group, which includes music, digital, film and television production banking.

Adrian Ward joins Banc of California most recently from Pacific Mercantile Bank, where he served as Division Manager for the Entertainment Industries Division. Mr. Ward brings over 26 years of entertainment banking experience, including previously at National Bank of California and Imperial Capital Bank. He holds a B.A. from the University of California – Los Angeles .

Mr. Ward and Ms. Greenberg join the Private Banking Division and will complement Ryan Donohue, Senior Director, Private Banking, who is responsible for the Sports Banking group at Banc of California. Mr. Donohue joined Banc of California in early 2017 and previously worked with City National Bank where he served as Vice President and Relationship Manager in the Sports & Entertainment Department within the Private Bank and has over 10 years of private banking experience. Mr. Donohue holds a M.B.A. from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and a B.A. from Duke University. In addition, Mr. Donohue was a 2018 nominee for the Forty Under 40 Award by the Sports Business Journal.

"The addition of Adrian and Randi to the Banc of California team is directly tied to our initiative to expand the reach and capabilities of our already market leading Private Banking division," said Doug Bowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Banc of California. "The Southern California market, and Los Angeles specifically, is the heart of the sports and entertainment industries, and the expansion of our efforts around the Private Banking opportunities related to this sector is a logical next step in the growth of our Private Banking Division."

Through its Sports Banking group, these leaders will be instrumental in expanding the Private Bank's focus on professional athletes as well as expanded new products including disability insurance premium financing for athletes, stadium finance, and banking services for professional teams and their owners.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) provides comprehensive banking services to California's diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and communities. Banc of California operates 34 offices in California.

