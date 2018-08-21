Banc of California Announces Further Expansion of Entertainment and Business Management Banking Teams

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE : BANC ), the holding company for Banc of California, N.A. ("Bank") today announced it has further expanded its Private Banking division in Los Angeles through the addition of 3 banking professionals focusing on Entertainment and Business Management. The Bank announced the hiring of Steven Hamilton, as Senior Director, Private Banking, Rafael Lopez, Jr., as Senior Director, Private Banking and Debbie Maisch, as Private Banking Officer.

Steven Hamilton joins the Bank most recently from City National Bank, where he served as a top performing Vice President and Relationship Manager in the Entertainment Banking Division. Mr. Hamilton brings over 11 years of specialized entertainment banking experience primarily focused on talent agencies, business management firms, law firms, production companies, digital media, music publishers, record labels and non-profits. Mr. Hamilton previously worked at MUFG Union Bank in Beverly Hills, California and Zions Bank in Park City, Utah. He attended the Western Governors University and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Project Angel Food, Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles and the Professional Advisory Network & NextGen Leaders of the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

joins the Bank most recently from City National Bank, where he served as a top performing Vice President and Relationship Manager in the Entertainment Banking Division. Mr. Hamilton brings over 11 years of specialized entertainment banking experience primarily focused on talent agencies, business management firms, law firms, production companies, digital media, music publishers, record labels and non-profits. Mr. Hamilton previously worked at MUFG Union Bank in and Zions Bank in Park City, Utah. He attended the and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Project Angel Food, Chorus of and the Professional Advisory Network & NextGen Leaders of the Motion Picture & Television Fund. Rafael Lopez, Jr. joins the Bank most recently from MUFG Union Bank, where he served as a top performing Vice President and Private Banker. Mr. Lopez brings over 11 years of private banking experience focusing on high net worth and business management clients. He holds a B.S. from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and a Certificate in Personal Financial Planning from UCLA Extension and serves as a mentor for first-generation college students at UCLA's Riordan College to Career Program.

joins the Bank most recently from MUFG Union Bank, where he served as a top performing Vice President and Private Banker. Mr. Lopez brings over 11 years of private banking experience focusing on high net worth and business management clients. He holds a B.S. from California State Polytechnic University, and a Certificate in Personal Financial Planning from UCLA Extension and serves as a mentor for first-generation college students at to Career Program. Debbie Maisch joins the Bank most recently from Pacific Mercantile Bank, where she served as Personal Banking Officer focused on Entertainment Industries Banking. Ms. Maisch brings over 18 years of highly customized private and entertainment banking service experience, including previously at First California Bank.

"The addition of Steven, Rafael and Debbie to the Bank team will expand the reach of our already market leading Private Banking division," said Doug Bowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Banc of California. Jay Sanders, Executive Vice President, Private Banking, added, "The addition of 3 highly regarded banking professionals to our team will allow us to continue our growth strategy focusing on Sports, Art, Entertainment, Real Estate and Business Management clients."

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE : BANC ) provides comprehensive banking services to California's diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and communities. Banc of California operates 34 offices in California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Banc of California, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

INVESTOR RELATIONS INQUIRIES: MEDIA INQUIRIES: Banc of California, Inc. Abernathy MacGregor John A. Bogler, (855) 361-2262 Ian Campbell / James Bourne / Sarah Dhanaphatana, (213) 630-6550 idc@abmac.com / jab@abmac.com / skd@abmac.com

SOURCE Banc of California, Inc.

Related Links

http://bancofcal.com

