Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer

"We are pleased to welcome Jim to our leadership team here at Banc of California," said Doug Bowers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Jim's strong background and success across both Human Resources and Corporate Services areas will be directly beneficial to our planned initiatives and go-forward strategy. He has experience building numerous great Human Resources organizations, and more importantly understands culture as a key component and strategic asset of the business. His addition to Banc of California is yet another example of our ability to recruit and add top talent to Banc of California, and is an important step for us on our journey toward becoming an employer of choice for California's top banking professionals."

Mr. Hazboun will lead Banc of California's Human Resources and Marketing groups, which includes recruiting, training, talent development, and compensation functions as well as corporate and business unit marketing, branding, sponsorships, and partnerships.

Prior to Mr. Hazboun joining Hyundai Capital America in 2012, he served in numerous executive leadership roles with over 20 years of experience including at RGP Consulting, Indymac Bank, Jet Propulsion Laboratory / NASA, and Electronic Data Systems. He holds a B.A. in Liberal Arts from University of the Pacific. Mr. Hazboun serves on the Executive Board for Conscious Capitalism in Orange County and serves on the Governing Board for the Los Angeles CHRO Summit. He has been awarded the CHRO Leader of Distinction Award by HRO Today Magazine for 2017.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) provides comprehensive banking services to California's diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and communities. Banc of California operates 34 offices in California.



