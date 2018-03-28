Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Leticia to our leadership team here at Banc of California," said Doug Bowers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Leticia has a strong, established track record of success at previous institutions, and is deeply knowledgeable of the Southern California banking market. She brings substantial experience in retail and small business banking activities which is directly aligned with our strategic plan and dedicated efforts around building core deposits. Her addition to Banc of California continues to demonstrate the tremendous recruiting opportunity we are seeing to continue to attract and add talent as we continue on our journey toward becoming an employer of choice for California's top banking professionals."

Ms. Aguilar will lead Banc of California's Community Banking division, which includes all of Banc of California's retail branch offices in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Santa Barbara counties as well as a team of dedicated Community Banking relationship managers.

Prior to Ms. Aguilar joining MUFG Union Bank in 2009, she worked with Bank of America for over 30 years, culminating as Market President for the greater Los Angeles division. She attended the University of La Verne and is a graduate of the University of Virginia's School of Retail Bank Management.

Ms. Aguilar has been awarded numerous community and business accolades including the Southern California Visionaries Award by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce's Southern California Leadership Network, named to Diversity Journal's Women Worth Watching, and has been awarded Banker of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal. She was also the recipient of the CREO award from The East Los Angeles Community Union (TELACU) Educational Foundation in 2016 and has been recognized as one of the most influential Hispanics in the U.S. by Hispanic Magazine and Poder Magazine. She serves on the board for the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce and the White Memorial Hospital Foundation.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) provides comprehensive banking services to California's diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and communities. Banc of California operates 34 offices in California.

