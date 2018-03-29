Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team

Anel Califano joins Banc of California most recently from MUFG Union Bank, and brings over 20 years of commercial banking experience, including previously at Wells Fargo Bank. Ms. Califano maintains the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) certification and has been recognized and named as a finalist for the 2017 Business Women of the Year Award by the San Diego Business Journal.

"We welcome both Anel and Nicole to the Banc of California team as they join us to lead the execution of our deposit gathering and treasury management sales strategy," said Doug Bowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Banc of California. Rita Dailey, Executive Vice President, Deposits and Treasury Management added, "Anel and Nicole are client-focused and proven sales leaders who are important additions to our team as we grow and strengthen our deposit franchise."

Ms. Califano will oversee the treasury management sales team, and will partner closely with the Community, Private, Commercial and Real Estate Banking teams. Ms. Lorenz brings her deep deposit and treasury products knowledge and will focus on the specialized depository needs of clients in targeted industries.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) provides comprehensive banking services to California's diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and communities. Banc of California operates 34 offices in California.

