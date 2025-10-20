Banc of California Grows Los Angeles Presence With New Downtown Office

Banc of California takes signage on top of landmark downtown Los Angeles building

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banc of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) and one of the nation's leading relationship-based business banks, has inked an 11-year office lease in downtown Los Angeles for 40,000 square feet and will see its name and logo emblazoned on the city's skyline early next year. The new office is located at 865 S. Figueroa St.

"We moved our headquarters to Los Angeles two years ago because we believe in this city and in the power of the entrepreneurs and businesses that call it home," said Jared Wolff, Chairman and CEO of Banc of California. "California is the fourth largest economy in the world, and the Los Angeles area is one of its largest drivers. Expanding our presence in downtown demonstrates how committed we are to serving the greater LA market and how proud we are to be part of this community."

The building at 865 S. Figueroa St. is a fixture of the downtown Los Angeles skyline. The move from the current downtown location on Figueroa Street to this iconic building, along with signage on the north and south sides of the building, comes at an important time for Los Angeles as the city prepares to host the World Cup in 2026 and the 2028 Olympics. Banc of California's downtown branch at 900 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, will remain in that location.

Banc of California's growth in downtown Los Angeles follows recent expansions in Beverly Hills and New York City. In June, the bank moved its corporate office in New York to a prominent location on Park Avenue. In March, it expanded its corporate office in Beverly Hills, California, with signage atop a landmark building at 9701 Wilshire Blvd. on the corner of Roxbury Drive.

Banc of California is now the largest independent bank headquartered in Los Angeles and the third largest bank headquartered in California. It has full-service branches throughout California, and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as regional offices nationwide.

Jonathan Dezzutti, Jacob Bobek, and Blake Mirkin of CBRE represented Banc of California in the transaction.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC), is a bank holding company with over $34 billion in assets and the parent company of Banc of California. Banc of California is one of the nation's premier relationship-based business banks, providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California is the largest independent bank headquartered in Los Angeles and the third largest bank headquartered in California and offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through 79 full-service branches located throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as through regional offices nationwide. The bank also provides full-service payment processing solutions to its clients and serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform, SmartStreet™. The bank is committed to its local communities through the Banc of California Charitable Foundation, and by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

