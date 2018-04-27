Banc of California Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Highlights for the first quarter included:

Strong Organic Loan Growth: Held for investment loans increased by $271 million , or 4%, during the quarter to $6.9 billion , representing a 16% annualized growth rate.

Held for investment loans increased by , or 4%, during the quarter to , representing a 16% annualized growth rate. Gross loan commitment originations totaled $867 million for the first quarter at an average production yield of 4.99%.

for the first quarter at an average production yield of 4.99%. Stabilization of Core Deposit Balances: Stabilized the deposit base and completed the run-off of legacy high-rate, high-volatility deposit balances, which comprised $207 million of deposit outflows in the first quarter. Core deposit balances increased by $55 million and brokered deposit balances declined by $31 million , which coupled with the legacy run-off, drove total reported deposit balances down by $183 million during the first quarter.

Stabilized the deposit base and completed the run-off of legacy high-rate, high-volatility deposit balances, which comprised of deposit outflows in the first quarter. Core deposit balances increased by and brokered deposit balances declined by , which coupled with the legacy run-off, drove total reported deposit balances down by during the first quarter. Continuation of Balance Sheet Re-Mix: Reduced securities by $151 million , or 6%, driven by the sale of all remaining master limited partnership debt securities ("MLPs") totaling $77 million and the sale of $103 million of commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS"). Additionally, the Company completed the sale of $26 million of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") during the first quarter, which resulted in $2.3 million of expenses which are reflected in all other income and a $1.8 million benefit from the release of the associated loan repurchase reserve.

Reduced securities by , or 6%, driven by the sale of all remaining master limited partnership debt securities ("MLPs") totaling and the sale of of commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS"). Additionally, the Company completed the sale of of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") during the first quarter, which resulted in of expenses which are reflected in all other income and a benefit from the release of the associated loan repurchase reserve. Bolstered Talent: Added key leadership talent including Kris Gagnon as Chief Credit Officer and Leticia Aguilar as Head of Community Banking. Executing on hiring and talent plan to support deposit growth initiatives including commercial deposit and treasury management sales and product leadership, Commercial Banking Los Angeles Market Executive and team, and bolstered Commercial Banking and Private Banking teams in San Diego .

Added key leadership talent including as Chief Credit Officer and as Head of Community Banking. Executing on hiring and talent plan to support deposit growth initiatives including commercial deposit and treasury management sales and product leadership, Commercial Banking Los Angeles Market Executive and team, and bolstered Commercial Banking and Private Banking teams in . Disciplined Expense Management: First quarter noninterest expense totaled $59.8 million .

First quarter noninterest expense totaled . Credit and Charge-offs: Net charge-offs totaled $14.1 million for the first quarter, primarily driven by the previously announced $13.9 million fraudulent credit. Our review of the underwriting process for this loan continues but, based upon our review to date, we believe this loan involved an isolated event of external fraud. Provision for loan and lease losses was $19.5 million for the quarter, primarily driven by the single credit described above, and excluding this item, provision expense was $5.6 million . Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.22% at quarter end, compared to 0.21% at the prior quarter end, and compared to 0.18% a year ago. The ALLL / total loan ratio was 0.79% at quarter end, up from 0.74% at the prior quarter end and up from 0.70% a year ago.

Net charge-offs totaled for the first quarter, primarily driven by the previously announced fraudulent credit. Our review of the underwriting process for this loan continues but, based upon our review to date, we believe this loan involved an isolated event of external fraud. Provision for loan and lease losses was for the quarter, primarily driven by the single credit described above, and excluding this item, provision expense was . Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.22% at quarter end, compared to 0.21% at the prior quarter end, and compared to 0.18% a year ago. The ALLL / total loan ratio was 0.79% at quarter end, up from 0.74% at the prior quarter end and up from 0.70% a year ago. Strong Capital Ratios: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.8%, compared to 9.4% a year ago.

The Company's first quarter reported financial results included non-recurring expense items, which included $4.4 million of legal and professional fees, a $0.7 million recovery of legal settlement expense reflected in all other expense, $0.9 million benefit to salaries from the reversal of a portion of the 2017 bonus accrual, and $1.8 million of release of the loan repurchase reserve as a result of the sale of MSRs in the quarter. The net impact of these items totaled $1.0 million of net, nonrecurring expenses for the quarter.

"The first quarter marked another important step in our transformation as we continued to re-mix the balance sheet by lowering securities balances and increasing core lending activities," said Doug Bowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Banc of California. "We have now completed the sale of all MLP debt securities, have started to work down our CMBS portfolio, and we completed the sale of the majority of our mortgage servicing rights. All of these activities we believe lower our overall risk profile, reduce volatility on the balance sheet, and focus us ever more so on core commercial banking activities. On the deposit front, core deposit balances increased modestly from year-end as we reduced our brokered deposit balances, and completed the reduction of legacy high-rate, high-volatility deposit balances we had discussed over the past few quarters. We saw substantial hiring momentum in the first quarter to support our plan, namely around core deposit generation initiatives. At the same time, we continued to be diligent around expense management as we invest in adding front-line bankers and teams."

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 346,704 $ 387,699 $ 611,826 $ 511,190 $ 409,281 Time deposits in financial institutions - - 1,000 1,000 1,000 Securities available-for-sale 2,424,593 2,575,469 2,755,664 2,915,103 2,434,541 Securities held-to-maturity - - - - 863,269 Loans held-for-sale 20,180 67,069 50,130 278,824 228,196 Loans and leases receivable 6,930,507 6,659,407 6,226,897 5,956,337 6,105,321 Allowance for loan and lease losses (54,763) (49,333) (45,072) (42,385) (42,736) Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock 82,715 75,654 67,063 63,438 63,238 Servicing rights, net 6,739 33,708 40,448 43,834 44,451 Other real estate owned, net 1,024 1,796 3,682 3,267 3,345 Premises and equipment, net 135,198 135,699 139,326 143,398 146,631 Investments in alternative energy partnerships, net 48,344 48,826 43,817 37,605 47,633 Goodwill 37,144 37,144 37,144 37,144 37,144 Other intangible assets, net 8,510 9,353 10,219 11,135 12,191 Deferred income tax, net 43,192 31,074 23,333 9,499 18,673 Income tax receivable 10,126 8,739 7,699 14,984 15,973 Bank owned life insurance investment 105,384 104,851 104,292 103,709 103,093 Other assets 153,834 161,797 142,985 113,534 128,036 Assets of discontinued operations 29,888 38,900 59,575 164,152 432,805 Total assets $ 10,329,319 $ 10,327,852 $ 10,280,028 $ 10,365,768 $ 11,052,085











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,039,116 $ 1,071,608 $ 1,075,782 $ 1,138,095 $ 1,273,649 Interest-bearing deposits 6,071,049 6,221,295 6,327,811 6,906,816 7,324,044 Total deposits 7,110,165 7,292,903 7,403,593 8,044,911 8,597,693 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 1,905,000 1,695,000 1,470,000 870,000 1,080,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements - - 36,520 53,242 26,320 Other borrowings - - - - 67,981 Notes payable, net 172,966 172,941 172,865 172,790 174,090 Reserve for loss on repurchased loans 3,426 6,306 6,173 8,028 8,118 Income taxes payable - - - - 618 Due on unsettled securities purchases 59,000 - 54,500 116,090 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,997 140,575 109,969 77,186 81,208 Liabilities of discontinued operations 9 7,819 12,500 17,229 30,309 Total liabilities 9,335,563 9,315,544 9,266,120 9,359,476 10,066,337 Commitments and contingent liabilities









Preferred stock 269,071 269,071 269,071 269,071 269,071 Common stock 517 517 542 540 537 Common stock, class B non-voting non-convertible 5 5 4 4 3 Additional paid-in capital 623,483 621,435 619,849 616,251 614,983 Retained earnings 141,008 144,839 145,420 140,331 139,926 Treasury stock (28,786) (28,786) (28,786) (28,786) (29,070) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net (11,542) 5,227 7,808 8,881 (9,702) Total stockholders' equity 993,756 1,012,308 1,013,908 1,006,292 985,748 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,329,319 $ 10,327,852 $ 10,280,028 $ 10,365,768 $ 11,052,085

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Interest and dividend income









Loans, including fees $ 74,912 $ 71,695 $ 70,208 $ 69,661 $ 69,507 Securities 21,631 23,170 24,337 24,996 27,239 Other interest-earning assets 2,164 2,292 2,206 1,783 2,096 Total interest and dividend income 98,707 97,157 96,751 96,440 98,842 Interest expense









Deposits 16,795 16,044 15,468 14,942 13,960 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,392 5,402 3,352 2,774 1,423 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 750 194 500 180 6 Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities 2,332 2,344 2,395 3,044 2,972 Total interest expense 27,269 23,984 21,715 20,940 18,361 Net interest income 71,438 73,173 75,036 75,500 80,481 Provision for loan and lease losses 19,499 5,052 3,561 2,503 2,583 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 51,939 68,121 71,475 72,997 77,898 Noninterest income









Customer service fees 1,592 1,624 1,576 1,669 1,623 Loan servicing income (loss) 2,311 (2,416) 553 132 2,756 Net gain on sale of securities available for sale 5,241 2,688 7,625 1,099 3,356 Net gain (loss) on sale of loans (41) 1,205 5,735 983 4,019 All other income (521) 2,594 2,876 1,824 3,149 Total noninterest income 8,582 5,695 18,365 5,707 14,903 Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 31,115 33,146 30,216 33,348 32,443 Occupancy and equipment 7,687 9,565 10,085 9,776 10,668 Professional fees 9,177 7,853 7,697 11,794 15,073 Data processing 1,656 1,562 1,901 2,246 2,179 Advertising 3,277 1,420 1,051 1,117 1,725 Regulatory assessments 2,092 2,174 2,350 1,140 2,441 Reversal of provision for loan repurchases (1,788) (335) (749) (403) (325) Amortization of intangible assets 843 866 916 1,056 1,090 Restructuring expense - (43) - 82 5,287 All other expenses 5,775 6,179 13,856 6,402 10,633 Total noninterest expense excluding (gain) loss on investments in alternative energy partnerships 59,834 62,387 67,323 66,558 81,214 (Gain) loss on investments in alternative energy partnerships (34) 3,995 8,348 9,761 8,682 Total noninterest expense 59,800 66,382 75,671 76,319 89,896 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 721 7,434 14,169 2,385 2,905 Income tax benefit (6,353) (3,418) (3,939) (12,753) (6,471) Income from continuing operations 7,074 10,852 18,108 15,138 9,376 Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes 2,044 765 (1,958) (4,991) 13,348 Income tax expense (benefit) 560 315 (799) (2,110) 5,523 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,484 450 (1,159) (2,881) 7,825 Net income 8,558 11,302 16,949 12,257 17,201 Preferred stock dividends 5,113 5,113 5,112 5,113 5,113 Net income available to common stockholders $ 3,445 $ 6,189 $ 11,837 $ 7,144 $ 12,088 Basic earnings per total common share









Income from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.08 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.03 0.01 (0.02) (0.06) 0.15 Net income $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per total common share









Income from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.08 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.03 0.01 (0.02) (0.06) 0.15 Net income $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.23 Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic 50,590,545 50,532,544 50,362,314 50,289,590 49,991,186 Diluted 50,925,530 50,943,165 50,933,358 50,942,324 50,754,145 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13

Banc of California, Inc. Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations between Continuing and Discontinued Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2018





Continuing Discontinued Consolidated





Operations Operations Operations Interest and dividend income



$ 98,707 $ 186 $ 98,893 Interest expense



27,269 - 27,269 Net interest income



71,438 186 71,624 Provision for loan and lease losses



19,499 - 19,499 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses



51,939 186 52,125 Noninterest income









Customer service fees



1,592 - 1,592 Loan servicing income



2,311 - 2,311 Net gain on sale of securities available for sale



5,241 - 5,241 Net loss on sale of loans



(41) - (41) Mortgage banking income



- 232 232 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations



- 1,003 1,003 All other income



(521) 635 114 Total noninterest income



8,582 1,870 10,452 Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits



31,115 9 31,124 Occupancy and equipment



7,687 - 7,687 Professional fees



9,177 - 9,177 Data processing



1,656 - 1,656 Advertising



3,277 - 3,277 Regulatory assessments



2,092 - 2,092 Reversal of provision for loan repurchases



(1,788) - (1,788) Gain on investments in alternative energy partnerships



(34) - (34) Amortization of intangible assets



843 - 843 All other expenses



5,775 3 5,778 Total noninterest expense



59,800 12 59,812 Income before income taxes



721 2,044 2,765 Income tax (benefit) expense



(6,353) 560 (5,793) Net income



$ 7,074 $ 1,484 $ 8,558

Banc of California, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Profitability and other ratios of consolidated operations









Return on average assets(1) 0.34% 0.44% 0.67% 0.46% 0.62% Return on average equity (1) 3.40% 4.42% 6.69% 4.85% 6.96% Return on average tangible common equity(2) 2.37% 3.84% 7.16% 4.51% 7.76% Dividend payout ratio (3) 216.67% 108.33% 56.52% 92.86% 56.52% Net interest spread 2.74% 2.79% 2.92% 2.90% 3.03% Net interest margin(1) 2.98% 3.01% 3.15% 3.09% 3.19% Noninterest income to total revenue (4) 12.73% 8.07% 19.86% 20.20% 41.62% Noninterest income to average total assets(1) 0.41% 0.25% 0.74% 0.74% 2.16% Noninterest expense to average total assets(1) 2.36% 2.59% 3.10% 3.68% 4.52% Efficiency ratio(5) 72.87% 83.37% 83.36% 100.10% 86.87% Adjusted efficiency ratio including the pre-tax effect of investments in alternative energy partnerships (2) , (5) 65.70% 75.46% 72.49% 80.51% 78.76% Average held-for-investment loans and leases to average deposits 94.87% 86.09% 77.33% 73.54% 68.33% Average investment securities to average total assets 24.60% 26.10% 27.64% 28.09% 30.18% Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 9.94% 9.98% 9.95% 9.48% 8.95% Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)









Balance at beginning of period $ 49,333 $ 45,072 $ 42,385 $ 42,736 $ 40,444 Loans and leases charged off (14,639) (1,367) (959) (2,898) (357) Recoveries 570 576 85 44 66 Provision for loan and lease losses 19,499 5,052 3,561 2,503 2,583 Balance at end of period $ 54,763 $ 49,333 $ 45,072 $ 42,385 $ 42,736 Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans and leases held-for-investment 0.84% 0.05% 0.06% 0.19% 0.02% Reserve for loss on repurchased loans









Balance at beginning of period $ 6,306 $ 6,173 $ 8,028 $ 8,118 $ 7,974 Provision (reversal) for loan repurchases (1,786) (326) (651) 270 517 Utilization of reserve for loan repurchases (1,094) (301) (1,204) (360) (373) Other adjustments - 760 - - - Balance at end of period $ 3,426 $ 6,306 $ 6,173 $ 8,028 $ 8,118





(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) The ratios are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

See Non-GAAP measures section for reconciliation of the calculation. (3) The ratio is calculated by dividing dividends declared per common share by basic earnings per share (4) Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses and noninterest income. (5) The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses and noninterest income.

Banc of California, Inc. Selected Financial Data, Continued (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Asset quality information and ratios









Delinquent loans and leases held-for-investment









30 to 89 days delinquent, excluding purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans $ 31,936 $ 32,087 $ 20,286 $ 23,305 $ 22,596 90+ days delinquent, excluding PCI loans 11,526 9,542 11,150 6,508 9,802 Total delinquent loans, excluding PCI loans 43,462 41,629 31,436 29,813 32,398 PCI loans, 30 to 89 days delinquent - - - 343 16,410 PCI loans, 90+ days delinquent - - - 807 4,943 Total delinquent PCI loans - - - 1,150 21,353 Total delinquent loans $ 43,462 $ 41,629 $ 31,436 $ 30,963 $ 53,751 Total delinquent non-PCI loans to total non-PCI loans 0.63% 0.63% 0.50% 0.50% 0.54% Total delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.63% 0.63% 0.50% 0.52% 0.88% Non-performing assets, excluding loans held-for-sale









Non-performing loans and leases, excluding PCI loans $ 21,220 $ 19,382 $ 12,275 $ 9,064 $ 16,222 90+ days delinquent and still accruing loans and leases, excluding PCI loans - - - - - Other real estate owned 1,024 1,796 3,682 3,267 3,345 Non-performing assets $ 22,244 $ 21,178 $ 15,957 $ 12,331 $ 19,567 ALLL to non-performing loans and leases 258.07% 254.53% 367.19% 467.62% 263.44% Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.31% 0.29% 0.20% 0.15% 0.27% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.22% 0.21% 0.16% 0.12% 0.18% Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)









Performing TDRs $ 5,787 $ 5,646 $ 5,668 $ 4,579 $ 4,309 Non-performing TDRs 2,632 2,675 - 1,125 1,144 Total TDRs $ 8,419 $ 8,321 $ 5,668 $ 5,704 $ 5,453 Loans and leases and ALLL by loan origination type









Loan and lease breakdown by origination type









Originated loans and leases $ 6,295,843 $ 5,988,101 $ 5,488,018 $ 5,159,823 $ 5,109,175 Acquired loans not impaired at acquisition 634,664 671,306 738,879 792,213 834,983 Seasoned SFR mortgage loan pools - non-impaired - - - - 21,464 Acquired with deteriorated credit quality - - - 4,301 139,699 Total loans and leases $ 6,930,507 $ 6,659,407 $ 6,226,897 $ 5,956,337 $ 6,105,321 ALLL breakdown by origination type









Originated loans and leases $ 53,605 $ 48,110 $ 43,723 $ 41,090 $ 41,221 Acquired loans not impaired at acquisition 1,158 1,223 1,349 1,271 1,234 Seasoned SFR mortgage loan pools - non-impaired - - - - 120 Acquired with deteriorated credit quality - - - 24 161 Total ALLL $ 54,763 $ 49,333 $ 45,072 $ 42,385 $ 42,736 Discount on Purchased/Acquired Loans









Acquired loans not impaired at acquisition $ 14,255 $ 14,943 $ 15,983 $ 15,446 $ 16,275 Seasoned SFR mortgage loan pools - non-impaired - - - - 1,219 Acquired with deteriorated credit quality - - - 1,754 21,538 Total Discount $ 14,255 $ 14,943 $ 15,983 $ 17,200 $ 39,032 Percentage of ALLL to:









Originated loans and leases: 0.85% 0.80% 0.80% 0.80% 0.81% Originated loans and leases and acquired loans not impaired at acquisition: 0.79% 0.74% 0.72% 0.71% 0.71% Total loans and leases 0.79% 0.74% 0.72% 0.71% 0.70%

Banc of California, Inc. Selected Financial Data, Continued (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Composition of held-for-investment loans and leases









Commercial real estate $ 773,193 $ 717,415 $ 713,120 $ 716,771 $ 750,592 Multifamily 1,944,082 1,816,141 1,617,890 1,545,888 1,449,715 Construction 200,766 182,960 176,397 156,246 142,164 Commercial and industrial 1,638,559 1,701,951 1,602,805 1,560,916 1,585,656 SBA 79,022 78,699 78,604 77,254 76,040 Lease financing 3 13 91 173 285 Total commercial loans 4,635,625 4,497,179 4,188,907 4,057,248 4,004,452 Single family residential mortgage 2,201,358 2,055,649 1,920,310 1,778,536 1,975,055 Other consumer 93,524 106,579 117,680 120,553 125,814 Total consumer loans 2,294,882 2,162,228 2,037,990 1,899,089 2,100,869 Total gross loans and leases $ 6,930,507 $ 6,659,407 $ 6,226,897 $ 5,956,337 $ 6,105,321 Composition percentage of held-for-investment loans and leases









Commercial real estate 11.2% 10.8% 11.5% 12.0% 12.3% Multifamily 28.1% 27.3% 26.0% 26.0% 23.7% Construction 2.9% 2.7% 2.8% 2.6% 2.3% Commercial and industrial 23.6% 25.5% 25.7% 26.2% 26.1% SBA 1.1% 1.2% 1.3% 1.3% 1.2% Lease financing 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Total commercial loans 66.9% 67.5% 67.3% 68.1% 65.6% Single family residential mortgage 31.8% 30.9% 30.8% 29.9% 32.3% Other consumer 1.3% 1.6% 1.9% 2.0% 2.1% Total consumer loans 33.1% 32.5% 32.7% 31.9% 34.4% Total gross loans and leases 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Composition of deposits









Noninterest-bearing checking $ 1,039,116 $ 1,071,608 $ 1,075,782 $ 1,138,095 $ 1,273,649 Interest-bearing checking 1,864,629 2,089,016 2,011,943 2,058,130 1,998,778 Money market 1,091,735 1,146,859 1,728,937 2,265,380 2,610,376 Savings 1,051,267 1,059,628 945,699 985,001 1,008,218 Certificates of deposit 2,063,418 1,925,792 1,641,232 1,598,305 1,706,672 Total deposits $ 7,110,165 $ 7,292,903 $ 7,403,593 $ 8,044,911 $ 8,597,693 Composition percentage of deposits









Noninterest-bearing checking 14.6% 14.7% 14.5% 14.1% 14.8% Interest-bearing checking 26.2% 28.7% 27.2% 25.6% 23.2% Money market 15.4% 15.7% 23.3% 28.2% 30.4% Savings 14.8% 14.5% 12.8% 12.2% 11.7% Certificates of deposit 29.0% 26.4% 22.2% 19.9% 19.9% Total deposits 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Capital Ratios









Banc of California, Inc.









Total risk-based capital ratio 14.60% 14.56% 14.48% 14.39% 13.72% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.74% 13.79% 13.77% 13.72% 13.08% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.80% 9.92% 9.91% 9.83% 9.37% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.21% 9.39% 9.55% 8.93% 8.51% Banc of California, NA









Total risk-based capital ratio 16.53% 16.56% 16.39% 16.13% 15.11% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.67% 15.78% 15.68% 15.45% 14.48% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.67% 15.78% 15.68% 15.45% 14.48% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.50% 10.67% 10.88% 10.05% 9.43%

Banc of California, Inc. Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Cost Paid (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017

Average

Yield Average

Yield Average

Yield

Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Interest earning assets

















Loans held-for-sale (1) $ 97,095 $ 297 1.24% $ 127,139 $ 363 1.13% $ 246,675 $ 2,319 3.73% SFR mortgage 2,122,666 21,352 4.08% 1,957,754 19,487 3.95% 1,775,443 17,435 3.90% Seasoned SFR mortgage loan pools - - - - - - 84,128 1,208 5.70% Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction 2,856,290 31,439 4.46% 2,613,940 29,696 4.51% 2,494,284 28,659 4.56% Commercial and industrial, SBA, and lease financing 1,625,549 20,850 5.20% 1,630,886 20,989 5.11% 1,553,816 20,141 5.14% Other consumer 103,676 1,160 4.54% 107,664 1,233 4.54% 114,569 1,363 4.72% Gross loans and leases 6,805,276 75,098 4.48% 6,437,383 71,768 4.42% 6,268,915 71,125 4.50% Securities 2,525,220 21,631 3.47% 2,653,838 23,170 3.46% 2,791,585 24,337 3.46% Other interest-earning assets 407,064 2,164 2.16% 548,171 2,292 1.66% 519,593 2,206 1.68% Total interest-earning assets 9,737,560 98,893 4.12% 9,639,392 97,230 4.00% 9,580,093 97,668 4.04% Allowance for loan and lease losses (49,257)



(45,681)



(42,696)



BOLI and non-interest earning assets 574,930



572,692



563,784



Total assets $ 10,263,233



$ 10,166,403



$ 10,101,181























Interest-bearing liabilities

















Savings $ 1,055,338 3,300 1.27% $ 1,019,659 2,947 1.15% $ 968,158 2,263 0.93% Interest-bearing checking 1,976,160 4,108 0.84% 2,082,677 4,267 0.81% 2,037,729 3,871 0.75% Money market 1,076,117 2,834 1.07% 1,294,537 3,262 1.00% 1,935,262 5,095 1.04% Certificates of deposit 1,906,556 6,553 1.39% 1,822,010 5,568 1.21% 1,560,078 4,239 1.08% Total interest-bearing deposits 6,014,171 16,795 1.13% 6,218,883 16,044 1.02% 6,501,227 15,468 0.94% FHLB advances 1,711,089 7,392 1.75% 1,448,326 5,402 1.48% 962,391 3,352 1.38% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 119,543 750 2.54% 33,513 194 2.30% 88,810 500 2.23% Long-term debt and other interest-bearing liabilities 174,424 2,332 5.42% 174,066 2,344 5.34% 173,772 2,395 5.47% Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,019,227 27,269 1.38% 7,874,788 23,984 1.21% 7,726,200 21,715 1.12% Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,056,700



1,110,815



1,178,062



Non-interest-bearing liabilities 167,345



166,432



191,457



Total liabilities 9,243,272



9,152,035



9,095,719



Total stockholders' equity 1,019,961



1,014,368



1,005,462



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,263,233



$ 10,166,403



$ 10,101,181























Net interest income/spread

$ 71,624 2.74%

$ 73,246 2.79%

$ 75,953 2.92%



















Net interest margin



2.98%



3.01%



3.15%



















Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 121.43%



122.41%



123.99%























Total deposits $ 7,070,871 $ 16,795 0.96% $ 7,329,698 $ 16,044 0.87% $ 7,679,289 $ 15,468 0.80% Total funding (2) $ 9,075,927 $ 27,269 1.22% $ 8,985,603 $ 23,984 1.06% $ 8,904,262 $ 21,715 0.97%





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale of discontinued operations (2) . Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding

Banc of California, Inc. Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Cost Paid, Continued (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

June 30, 2017 March 31, 2017

Average

Yield Average

Yield

Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Interest earning assets











Loans held-for-sale (1) $ 575,669 $ 4,876 3.40% $ 699,671 $ 6,111 3.54% SFR mortgage 1,832,524 18,006 3.94% 1,963,861 19,105 3.95% Seasoned SFR mortgage loan pools 151,759 2,121 5.61% 154,736 2,145 5.62% Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction 2,394,487 27,038 4.53% 2,336,323 26,393 4.58% Commercial and industrial, SBA, and lease financing 1,565,583 18,991 4.87% 1,508,756 17,751 4.77% Other consumer 119,644 1,425 4.78% 121,666 1,268 4.23% Gross loans and leases 6,639,666 72,457 4.38% 6,785,013 72,773 4.35% Securities 3,004,551 24,996 3.34% 3,376,698 27,239 3.27% Other interest-earning assets 517,349 1,783 1.38% 500,123 2,096 1.70% Total interest-earning assets 10,161,566 99,236 3.92% 10,661,834 102,108 3.88% Allowance for loan and lease losses (42,896)



(41,285)



BOLI and non-interest earning assets 578,333



568,257



Total assets $ 10,697,003



$ 11,188,806

















Interest-bearing liabilities











Savings $ 1,002,797 2,262 0.90% $ 1,042,031 2,292 0.89% Interest-bearing checking 2,013,751 3,609 0.72% 2,008,828 3,414 0.69% Money market 2,359,173 5,482 0.93% 2,735,810 4,691 0.70% Certificates of deposit 1,606,270 3,589 0.90% 1,937,392 3,563 0.75% Total interest-bearing deposits 6,981,991 14,942 0.86% 7,724,061 13,960 0.73% FHLB advances 990,780 2,774 1.12% 812,444 1,423 0.71% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 34,298 180 2.11% 2,123 6 1.15% Long-term debt and other interest-bearing liabilities 240,201 3,044 5.08% 244,040 2,972 4.94% Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,247,270 20,940 1.02% 8,782,668 18,361 0.85% Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,261,338



1,181,279



Non-interest-bearing liabilities 174,128



223,075



Total liabilities 9,682,736



10,187,022



Total stockholders' equity 1,014,267



1,001,784



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,697,003



$ 11,188,806

















Net interest income/spread

$ 78,296 2.90%

$ 83,747 3.03%













Net interest margin



3.09%



3.19%













Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 123.21%



121.40%

















Total deposits $ 8,243,329 $ 14,942 0.73% $ 8,905,340 $ 13,960 0.64% Total funding (2) $ 9,508,608 $ 20,940 0.88% $ 9,963,947 $ 18,361 0.75%





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale of discontinued operations (2) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)











Under Item 10(e) of SEC Regulation S-K, public companies disclosing financial measures in filings with the SEC that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a statement of the reasons why the company's management believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition and results of operations and, to the extent material, a statement of the additional purposes, if any, for which the company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measure.











Return on average tangible common equity and efficiency ratio, as adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, and tangible common equity per common share and tangible common equity per common share and per common share issuable under purchase contracts constitute supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in its analysis of the Company's performance.











Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting preferred stock, goodwill, and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity. Tangible assets is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total assets. Banking regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution.











Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting loss on investments in alternative energy partnerships from noninterest expense and adding total pre-tax return, which includes the loss on investments in alternative energy partnerships, to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (total revenue). Management believes the presentation of these financial measures adjusting the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results and operating performance of the Company.











This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.











The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.













March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio









Total assets $ 10,329,319 $ 10,327,852 $ 10,280,028 $ 10,365,768 $ 11,052,085 Less goodwill (37,144) (37,144) (37,144) (37,144) (37,144) Less other intangible assets (8,510) (9,353) (10,219) (11,135) (12,191) Tangible assets $ 10,283,665 $ 10,281,355 $ 10,232,665 $ 10,317,489 $ 11,002,750











Total stockholders' equity $ 993,756 $ 1,012,308 $ 1,013,908 $ 1,006,292 $ 985,748 Less goodwill (37,144) (37,144) (37,144) (37,144) (37,144) Less other intangible assets (8,510) (9,353) (10,219) (11,135) (12,191) Tangible equity 948,102 965,811 966,545 958,013 936,413 Less preferred stock (269,071) (269,071) (269,071) (269,071) (269,071) Tangible common equity $ 679,031 $ 696,740 $ 697,474 $ 688,942 $ 667,342











Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.62% 9.80% 9.86% 9.71% 8.92% Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.22% 9.39% 9.45% 9.29% 8.51% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.60% 6.78% 6.82% 6.68% 6.07%











Common stock outstanding 50,079,736 50,083,345 50,096,056 49,991,395 49,601,363 Class B non-voting non-convertible common stock outstanding 508,107 508,107 430,694 355,173 277,797 Total common stock outstanding 50,587,843 50,591,452 50,526,750 50,346,568 49,879,160 Minimum number of shares issuable under purchase contracts (1) - - - - 166,265 Total common stock outstanding and shares issuable under purchase contracts 50,587,843 50,591,452 50,526,750 50,346,568 50,045,425











(1) Purchase contracts relating to the tangible equity units





















Tangible common equity per common stock $ 13.42 $ 13.77 $ 13.80 $ 13.68 $ 13.38 Book value per common stock $ 14.33 $ 14.69 $ 14.74 $ 14.64 $ 14.37











Tangible common equity per common stock and shares issuable under purchase contracts $ 13.42 $ 13.77 $ 13.80 $ 13.68 $ 13.33 Book value per common stock and shares issuable under purchase contracts $ 14.33 $ 14.69 $ 14.74 $ 14.64 $ 14.32

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Operations Non-GAAP Measures, Continued (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Return on tangible common equity









Average total stockholders' equity $ 1,019,961 $ 1,014,368 $ 1,005,462 $ 1,014,267 $ 1,001,784 Less average preferred stock (269,071) (269,071) (269,071) (269,071) (269,071) Less average goodwill (37,144) (37,144) (37,144) (37,144) (39,221) Less average other intangible assets (8,972) (9,788) (10,760) (11,808) (13,190) Average tangible common equity $ 704,774 $ 698,365 $ 688,487 $ 696,244 $ 680,302











Net income $ 8,558 $ 11,302 $ 16,949 $ 12,257 $ 17,201 Less preferred stock dividends (5,113) (5,113) (5,112) (5,113) (5,113) Add amortization of intangible assets 843 866 916 1,056 1,090 Add impairment on intangible assets - - - - 336 Less tax effect on amortization and impairment of intangible assets (1) (177) (303) (321) (370) (499) Net income available to common stockholders $ 4,111 $ 6,752 $ 12,432 $ 7,830 $ 13,015











Return on average equity 3.40% 4.42% 6.69% 4.85% 6.96% Return on average tangible common equity 2.37% 3.84% 7.16% 4.51% 7.76%











Effective tax rate utilized for calculating tax effect on amortization and impairment of intangible assets 21.00% 35.00% 35.00% 35.00% 35.00%













Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Adjusted efficiency ratio including the pre-tax effect of investments in alternative energy partnerships









Noninterest expense $ 59,812 $ 66,424 $ 79,008 $ 98,216 $ 124,615 Gain (loss) on investments in alternative energy partnerships 34 (3,995) (8,348) (9,761) (8,682) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 59,846 $ 62,429 $ 70,660 $ 88,455 $ 115,933











Net interest income $ 71,624 $ 73,246 $ 75,953 $ 78,296 $ 83,747 Noninterest income 10,452 6,429 18,827 19,817 59,704 Total revenue 82,076 79,675 94,780 98,113 143,451 Tax credit from investments in alternative energy partnerships 7,323 4,908 8,777 15,681 8,829 Deferred tax expense on investments in alternative energy partnerships (769) (859) (1,536) (2,744) (1,545) Tax effect on tax credit and deferred tax expense 2,422 3,004 3,804 8,584 5,140 Gain (loss) on investments in alternative energy partnerships 34 (3,995) (8,348) (9,761) (8,682) Total pre-tax adjustments for investments in alternative energy partnerships 9,010 3,058 2,697 11,760 3,742 Adjusted total revenue $ 91,086 $ 82,733 $ 97,477 $ 109,873 $ 147,193











Efficiency ratio 72.87% 83.37% 83.36% 100.10% 86.87% Adjusted efficiency ratio including the pre-tax effect of investments in alternative energy partnerships 65.70% 75.46% 72.49% 80.51% 78.76%











Effective tax rate utilized for calculating tax effect on tax credit and deferred tax expense 26.98% 42.59% 34.44% 39.89% 41.37%

