BANC3 wins multi-year Department of Defense (DoD) contract for the Defense digital modernization effort

News provided by

BANC3, Inc.

01 Jun, 2023, 12:05 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BANC3, Inc., today announced that it has been selected under the Stimulating Transition for Advanced Microelectronics Packaging [STAMP] program to provide its software defined receiver (SDRX) products on Intel's latest Multichip Packages.  As part of the Department of Defense (DoD's) broader digital modernization efforts, to leverage the best commercial technologies for military applications, this program will provide a new set of advanced capabilities to facilitate accelerated transition of Intel's Multichip Packages into current DoD programs of record across the Defense Industrial Base.  BANC3 will use Intel A-Tile Direct RF data converter tiles and Intel F-Tile advanced Serializer/Deserializer tiles connected to high performance, low power Intel® Agilex™ FPGAs in the chiplets. 

BANC3 SDRX Signal Analysis Application
BANC3 SDRX Signal Analysis Application

STAMP is a program the Pentagon/DoD has introduced to facilitate the deployment of microelectronic prototypes developed through the State-of-the-art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging initiative (SHIP). The STAMP program seeks to advance the transition of multichip packages built through the SHIP program to military systems. The STAMP project will provide the defense industrial base opportunities to identify and integrate the Multichip Packages and perform analysis and test into programs of records.

BANC3 is a leading provider of next-generation radio frequency (RF) spectrum monitoring, currently supporting National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) payload launch missions to combat the rising threat to US satellites.  BANC3 is a developer and manufacturer of extremely wide instantaneous bandwidth software defined receivers for radio frequency spectrum monitoring.

"We are excited to be included in STAMP and anticipate achieving an 80% reduction in size, weight, and power by using Intel's Multichip Package while improving the performance of our SDRX solution.  These enhancements will contribute to a smaller installation footprint, simplified system architecture, and better reliability for the end users," said Fred Ilsemann, Vice President of Research & Development at BANC3.

"This new contract represents our company's dedication to the warfighter; developing innovative systems for critical next-generation space monitoring platforms. This builds upon our successful development and deployment of Digital RF real-time, high probability of intercept Receiver Systems to Satellite launch locations at Vandenberg, California and Cape Canaveral, Florida," said BANC3 CEO, Babu Cherukuri.  "We are proud to be working with Intel and Naval Surface Warfare Center to provide the state-of-the-art products that are at the core of the critical U.S. Space Mission and prepared to support our nations defenses in the decades to come."

For more information about BANC3's SDRX technology, please visit www.banc3.com/rf-systems.

SOURCE BANC3, Inc.

