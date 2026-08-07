BANCFIRST AWARDED $400,000 TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING EFFORTS FOR NATIVE AMERICANS IN OKEMAH

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muscogee Creek Nation was one of 16 organizations selected in 2025 to receive grant funds to assist with affordable housing efforts through BancFirst, an FHLBank Topeka member. The funds are part of FHLBank Topeka's Native American Housing Initiatives (NAHI) Grants Program.

"In our capacity as a member of FHLBank Topeka, BancFirst is honored to partner with the Muscogee Nation in sponsoring their grant application for the betterment of Okemah and the Okfuskee County," said Brandon Burnett, President of BancFirst Okemah.

The grant will be used to support a planned 60-unit rental project for low-income tenants at or below 60% of the area median income.

"Due to its isolation, years of disinvestment and historical traumas faced by Tribal communities, the Muscogee Creek Nation Reservation faces an economic and housing crisis. Our Department of Housing has a waiting list of more than 500 families for our rental and lease with option to purchase programs," said Ronnie Rogers, Secretary of Housing, Muscogee Creek Nation. "These funds will make a difference in making a dent in that waiting list."

Through the 2025 program, FHLBank Topeka initially planned to award $3.6 million in grant funding to Native American tribes and tribally designated housing entities but increased the commitment following a strong response.

"We are honored to deepen our support for Native American communities in our district with $5 million in grants," said Jeff Kuzbel, FHLBank Topeka President and CEO. "The strength and vision reflected in the proposals we received from tribal nations made it clear that expanding our commitment was the right choice. Insights from our members and Native American partners following two years of our NAHI Program affirmed this flexible program is a powerful model with meaningful impact."

Visit fhlbtopeka.com/nahi to see the full list of selected projects in 2025. Applications closed in July for the 2026 NAHI grants and will be announced this fall.

About BancFirst

BancFirst serves customers from 109 service locations in 64 communities across the state. More Oklahoma households bank with BancFirst than any other bank. BancFirst is the highest ranked Oklahoma bank on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Best Banks. Bank Director Magazine consistently recognizes BancFirst as a one of the safest and strongest banks in the nation. BancFirst Corporation is a publicly held company, listed on the NASDAQ National Market System under the symbol BANF. Find more information at www.bancfirst.bank.

SOURCE BancFirst