BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $63.0 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $56.1 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 increased to $127.6 million compared to $115.9 million for the same period in 2025. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was 3.74% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 3.70% for the first quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million and $1.6 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $51.4 million compared to $49.0 million in the same quarter last year. Trust revenue, services charges on deposits, treasury income, and securities transaction each increased when compared to first quarter of 2025 partially offset by a decrease in insurance commissions.

Noninterest expense grew to $96.8 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 compared to $92.2 million in the same quarter in 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.3 million. The total salaries and benefits expenses recorded of $58.9 million for the period ended March 31, 2026 is after a favorable adjustment to the funded employee benefit trust of $1.8 million. Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 also reflects conversion expenses related to American Bank of Oklahoma. For the first quarter of 2025 the Company recorded a $4.4 million expense related to the disposition of certain equity investments no longer permissible under the Volcker rule, no such equivalent expense was recorded in 2026

At March 31, 2026, the Company's total assets were $15.1 billion, an increase of $277.6 million from December 31, 2025. Loans grew $51.4 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $8.6 billion at March 31, 2026. Deposits totaled $12.9 billion, an increase of $230.7 million from year-end 2025. Sweep accounts totaled $5.1 billion at March 31, 2026, up $160.2 million from December 31, 2025. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.9 billion, an increase of $47.8 million from the end of 2025.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.72% of total loans at both March 31, 2026 and year-end 2025; nonaccrual loans totaled $62.2 million at the end of the first quarter 2026. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.23% at March 31, 2026 and 1.22% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs were $1.5 million for the quarter compared to $503,000 for the first quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Strong deposit growth in the quarter, margin expansion, and increases in non-interest income compared to prior year combined to result in a strong quarter for the Company. We also successfully completed the conversion of American Bank of Oklahoma into BancFirst during the quarter. The economy in our region of the country continues to perform well and charge-offs for the quarter were in line with historical levels. Loans were up modestly from year end while credit quality remained solid. With so many variables in play at the macro level of the economy, our longer-term outlook remains a mixed bag and thus we continue to maintain a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 109 banking locations serving 62 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





















2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr Condensed Income Statements:

















Net interest income $ 127,605

$ 127,667

$ 125,615

$ 121,256

$ 115,949 Provision for credit losses on loans 2,578

(1,975)

4,222

1,239

1,461 (Benefit from)/provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures (435)

234

216

148

125 Noninterest income:

















Trust revenue 6,057

5,933

5,850

5,795

5,539 Service charges on deposits 18,042

18,393

18,131

17,741

16,804 Securities transactions 904

964

492

(740)

(333) Sales of loans 780

781

916

830

636 Insurance commissions 9,440

7,643

8,954

7,920

10,410 Cash management 10,566

10,120

10,338

10,573

10,051 Other 5,602

9,499

5,185

5,929

5,787 Total noninterest income 51,391

53,333

49,866

48,048

48,894



















Noninterest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits 58,855

58,570

57,681

55,147

54,593 Occupancy expense, net 6,286

6,946

6,434

6,037

5,753 Depreciation 4,816

4,872

4,725

4,691

4,808 Amortization of intangible assets 975

836

862

862

886 Data processing services 3,448

3,041

2,901

2,985

2,892 Net expense from other real estate owned 3,605

12,044

2,778

2,941

2,658 Marketing and business promotion 2,641

3,121

2,126

2,325

2,461 Deposit insurance 1,847

1,692

1,736

1,675

1,725 Other 14,316

16,268

12,829

11,536

16,403 Total noninterest expense 96,789

107,390

92,072

88,199

92,179 Income before income taxes 80,064

75,351

78,971

79,718

71,078 Income tax expense 17,069

15,854

16,317

17,371

14,966 Net income $ 62,995

$ 59,497

$ 62,654

$ 62,347

$ 56,112 Per Common Share Data:

















Net income-basic $ 1.88

$ 1.78

$ 1.88

$ 1.87

$ 1.69 Net income-diluted 1.85

1.75

1.85

1.85

1.66 Cash dividends declared 0.49

0.49

0.49

0.46

0.46 Common shares outstanding 33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131

33,241,564 Average common shares outstanding -

















Basic 33,557,536

33,423,922

33,310,290

33,255,015

33,232,788 Diluted 34,027,895

33,906,434

33,864,129

33,795,243

33,768,873 Performance Ratios:

















Return on average assets 1.71 %

1.60 %

1.76 %

1.79 %

1.66 % Return on average stockholders' equity 13.59

13.02

14.18

14.74

13.85 Net interest margin 3.74

3.71

3.79

3.75

3.70 Efficiency ratio 54.07

59.33

52.47

52.10

55.92



BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





























2026

2025

2025

2025

2025





1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:













































Total assets

$ 15,116,541

$ 14,838,893

$ 14,198,140

$ 14,045,780

$ 14,038,055

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

4,430,751

4,177,406

3,849,736

3,737,763

3,706,328

Debt securities

886,519

924,948

1,015,941

1,104,604

1,167,441

Total loans

8,596,068

8,544,634

8,287,167

8,124,497

8,102,810

Allowance for credit losses

(105,330)

(104,299)

(99,511)

(96,988)

(100,455)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,105,840

3,897,613

3,816,389

3,967,626

4,027,797

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,605,932

5,610,882

5,393,791

5,301,439

5,393,995

Savings deposits

1,391,142

1,318,062

1,251,394

1,205,602

1,174,685

Time deposits

1,798,187

1,843,836

1,656,813

1,581,525

1,530,273

Total deposits

12,901,101

12,670,393

12,118,387

12,056,192

12,126,750

Stockholders' equity

1,901,912

1,854,125

1,782,801

1,728,038

1,672,827

Book value per common share

56.65

55.28

53.49

51.94

50.32

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

50.58

49.20

47.71

46.12

44.47

Balance Sheet Ratios:





















Average loans to deposits

67.02 %

66.43 %

67.32 %

67.11 %

68.08 %

Average earning assets to total assets

92.84

93.00

93.00

92.97

93.10

Average stockholders' equity to average assets

12.60

12.33

12.38

12.14

12.00

Asset Quality Data:





















Past due loans

$ 8,364

$ 8,115

$ 7,959

$ 7,515

$ 5,120

Nonaccrual loans (3)

62,178

61,130

57,266

49,878

56,371

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

53,649

49,134

53,233

53,022

35,542

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.72 %

0.72 %

0.69 %

0.61 %

0.70 %

Allowance to total loans

1.23

1.22

1.20

1.19

1.24

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

169.40

170.62

173.77

194.45

178.20

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.01

























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):





































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,901,912

$ 1,854,125

$ 1,782,801

$ 1,728,038

$ 1,672,827

Less goodwill

183,388

182,739

182,263

182,263

182,263

Less intangible assets, net

20,382

21,357

10,548

11,410

12,272

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,698,142

$ 1,650,029

$ 1,589,990

$ 1,534,365

$ 1,478,292

Common shares outstanding

33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131

33,241,564

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 50.58

$ 49.20

$ 47.71

$ 46.12

$ 44.47

























(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.8 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2026.



BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)















Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS Earning assets:











Loans $ 8,550,328

$ 144,317

6.85 % Securities – taxable 901,732

5,873

2.64

Securities – tax exempt 7,545

66

3.56

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS 4,392,801

40,082

3.70

Total earning assets 13,852,406

190,338

5.57















Nonearning assets:











Cash and due from banks 225,545









Interest receivable and other assets 947,400









Allowance for credit losses (104,409)









Total nonearning assets 1,068,536









Total assets $ 14,920,942























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:











Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 5,594,239

$ 35,318

2.56 % Savings deposits 1,350,444

8,938

2.68

Time deposits 1,819,643

16,972

3.78

Short-term borrowings 15,096

142

3.82

Long-term borrowings 6,144

42

2.77

Subordinated debt 86,219

1,030

4.85

Other liabilities 16,725

133

3.23

Total interest bearing liabilities 8,888,510

62,575

2.86















Interest free funds:











Noninterest bearing deposits 3,994,201









Interest payable and other liabilities 158,808









Equity 1,879,423









Total interest free funds 6,032,432









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,920,942









Net interest income



$ 127,763





Net interest spread







2.71 % Effect of interest free funds







1.03 % Net interest margin







3.74 %

SOURCE BancFirst