BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided byBancFirst
Apr 16, 2026, 16:00 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $63.0 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $56.1 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.
The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 increased to $127.6 million compared to $115.9 million for the same period in 2025. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was 3.74% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 3.70% for the first quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million and $1.6 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $51.4 million compared to $49.0 million in the same quarter last year. Trust revenue, services charges on deposits, treasury income, and securities transaction each increased when compared to first quarter of 2025 partially offset by a decrease in insurance commissions.
Noninterest expense grew to $96.8 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 compared to $92.2 million in the same quarter in 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.3 million. The total salaries and benefits expenses recorded of $58.9 million for the period ended March 31, 2026 is after a favorable adjustment to the funded employee benefit trust of $1.8 million. Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 also reflects conversion expenses related to American Bank of Oklahoma. For the first quarter of 2025 the Company recorded a $4.4 million expense related to the disposition of certain equity investments no longer permissible under the Volcker rule, no such equivalent expense was recorded in 2026
At March 31, 2026, the Company's total assets were $15.1 billion, an increase of $277.6 million from December 31, 2025. Loans grew $51.4 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $8.6 billion at March 31, 2026. Deposits totaled $12.9 billion, an increase of $230.7 million from year-end 2025. Sweep accounts totaled $5.1 billion at March 31, 2026, up $160.2 million from December 31, 2025. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.9 billion, an increase of $47.8 million from the end of 2025.
Nonaccrual loans represented 0.72% of total loans at both March 31, 2026 and year-end 2025; nonaccrual loans totaled $62.2 million at the end of the first quarter 2026. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.23% at March 31, 2026 and 1.22% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs were $1.5 million for the quarter compared to $503,000 for the first quarter last year.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Strong deposit growth in the quarter, margin expansion, and increases in non-interest income compared to prior year combined to result in a strong quarter for the Company. We also successfully completed the conversion of American Bank of Oklahoma into BancFirst during the quarter. The economy in our region of the country continues to perform well and charge-offs for the quarter were in line with historical levels. Loans were up modestly from year end while credit quality remained solid. With so many variables in play at the macro level of the economy, our longer-term outlook remains a mixed bag and thus we continue to maintain a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 109 banking locations serving 62 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
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BancFirst Corporation
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Summary Financial Information
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(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
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1st Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 127,605
|
$ 127,667
|
$ 125,615
|
$ 121,256
|
$ 115,949
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
2,578
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(1,975)
|
4,222
|
1,239
|
1,461
|
(Benefit from)/provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
(435)
|
234
|
216
|
148
|
125
|
Noninterest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
6,057
|
5,933
|
5,850
|
5,795
|
5,539
|
Service charges on deposits
|
18,042
|
18,393
|
18,131
|
17,741
|
16,804
|
Securities transactions
|
904
|
964
|
492
|
(740)
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(333)
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Sales of loans
|
780
|
781
|
916
|
830
|
636
|
Insurance commissions
|
9,440
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7,643
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8,954
|
7,920
|
10,410
|
Cash management
|
10,566
|
10,120
|
10,338
|
10,573
|
10,051
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Other
|
5,602
|
9,499
|
5,185
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5,929
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5,787
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Total noninterest income
|
51,391
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53,333
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49,866
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48,048
|
48,894
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Noninterest expense:
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Salaries and employee benefits
|
58,855
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58,570
|
57,681
|
55,147
|
54,593
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Occupancy expense, net
|
6,286
|
6,946
|
6,434
|
6,037
|
5,753
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Depreciation
|
4,816
|
4,872
|
4,725
|
4,691
|
4,808
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
975
|
836
|
862
|
862
|
886
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Data processing services
|
3,448
|
3,041
|
2,901
|
2,985
|
2,892
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
3,605
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12,044
|
2,778
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2,941
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2,658
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Marketing and business promotion
|
2,641
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3,121
|
2,126
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2,325
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2,461
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Deposit insurance
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1,847
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1,692
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1,736
|
1,675
|
1,725
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Other
|
14,316
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16,268
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12,829
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11,536
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16,403
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Total noninterest expense
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96,789
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107,390
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92,072
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88,199
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92,179
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Income before income taxes
|
80,064
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75,351
|
78,971
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79,718
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71,078
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Income tax expense
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17,069
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15,854
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16,317
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17,371
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14,966
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Net income
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$ 62,995
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$ 59,497
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$ 62,654
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$ 62,347
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$ 56,112
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Per Common Share Data:
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Net income-basic
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$ 1.88
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$ 1.78
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$ 1.88
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$ 1.87
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$ 1.69
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Net income-diluted
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1.85
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1.75
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1.85
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1.85
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1.66
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Cash dividends declared
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0.49
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0.49
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0.49
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0.46
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0.46
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Common shares outstanding
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33,575,976
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33,539,032
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33,329,247
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33,272,131
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33,241,564
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Average common shares outstanding -
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Basic
|
33,557,536
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33,423,922
|
33,310,290
|
33,255,015
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33,232,788
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Diluted
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34,027,895
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33,906,434
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33,864,129
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33,795,243
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33,768,873
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Performance Ratios:
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Return on average assets
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1.71 %
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1.60 %
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1.76 %
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1.79 %
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1.66 %
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Return on average stockholders' equity
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13.59
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13.02
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14.18
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14.74
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13.85
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Net interest margin
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3.74
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3.71
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3.79
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3.75
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3.70
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Efficiency ratio
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54.07
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59.33
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52.47
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52.10
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55.92
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BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
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(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
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3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
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Balance Sheet Data:
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Total assets
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$ 15,116,541
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$ 14,838,893
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$ 14,198,140
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$ 14,045,780
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$ 14,038,055
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Interest-bearing deposits with banks
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4,430,751
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4,177,406
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3,849,736
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3,737,763
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3,706,328
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Debt securities
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886,519
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924,948
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1,015,941
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1,104,604
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1,167,441
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Total loans
|
8,596,068
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8,544,634
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8,287,167
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8,124,497
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8,102,810
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Allowance for credit losses
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(105,330)
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(104,299)
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(99,511)
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(96,988)
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(100,455)
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Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
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4,105,840
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3,897,613
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3,816,389
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3,967,626
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4,027,797
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Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
|
5,605,932
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5,610,882
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5,393,791
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5,301,439
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5,393,995
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Savings deposits
|
1,391,142
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1,318,062
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1,251,394
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1,205,602
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1,174,685
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Time deposits
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1,798,187
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1,843,836
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1,656,813
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1,581,525
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1,530,273
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Total deposits
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12,901,101
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12,670,393
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12,118,387
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12,056,192
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12,126,750
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Stockholders' equity
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1,901,912
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1,854,125
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1,782,801
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1,728,038
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1,672,827
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Book value per common share
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56.65
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55.28
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53.49
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51.94
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50.32
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Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
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50.58
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49.20
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47.71
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46.12
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44.47
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Balance Sheet Ratios:
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Average loans to deposits
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67.02 %
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66.43 %
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67.32 %
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67.11 %
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68.08 %
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Average earning assets to total assets
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92.84
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93.00
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93.00
|
92.97
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93.10
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Average stockholders' equity to average assets
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12.60
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12.33
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12.38
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12.14
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12.00
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Asset Quality Data:
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Past due loans
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$ 8,364
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$ 8,115
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$ 7,959
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$ 7,515
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$ 5,120
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Nonaccrual loans (3)
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62,178
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61,130
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57,266
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49,878
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56,371
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Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
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53,649
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49,134
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53,233
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53,022
|
35,542
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Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.72 %
|
0.72 %
|
0.69 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.70 %
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.23
|
1.22
|
1.20
|
1.19
|
1.24
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
169.40
|
170.62
|
173.77
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194.45
|
178.20
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Net charge-offs to average loans
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0.02
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0.02
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
0.01
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Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
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Stockholders' equity
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$ 1,901,912
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$ 1,854,125
|
$ 1,782,801
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$ 1,728,038
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$ 1,672,827
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Less goodwill
|
183,388
|
182,739
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
20,382
|
21,357
|
10,548
|
11,410
|
12,272
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,698,142
|
$ 1,650,029
|
$ 1,589,990
|
$ 1,534,365
|
$ 1,478,292
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Common shares outstanding
|
33,575,976
|
33,539,032
|
33,329,247
|
33,272,131
|
33,241,564
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 50.58
|
$ 49.20
|
$ 47.71
|
$ 46.12
|
$ 44.47
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(1)
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Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
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(2)
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Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
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(3)
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Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.8 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2026.
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BancFirst Corporation
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
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And Interest Margin Analysis
|
Taxable Equivalent Basis
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2026
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
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$ 8,550,328
|
$ 144,317
|
6.85
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%
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Securities – taxable
|
901,732
|
5,873
|
2.64
|
Securities – tax exempt
|
7,545
|
66
|
3.56
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Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
|
4,392,801
|
40,082
|
3.70
|
Total earning assets
|
13,852,406
|
190,338
|
5.57
|
Nonearning assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
225,545
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
947,400
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(104,409)
|
Total nonearning assets
|
1,068,536
|
Total assets
|
$ 14,920,942
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
|
$ 5,594,239
|
$ 35,318
|
2.56
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
1,350,444
|
8,938
|
2.68
|
Time deposits
|
1,819,643
|
16,972
|
3.78
|
Short-term borrowings
|
15,096
|
142
|
3.82
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Long-term borrowings
|
6,144
|
42
|
2.77
|
Subordinated debt
|
86,219
|
1,030
|
4.85
|
Other liabilities
|
16,725
|
133
|
3.23
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
8,888,510
|
62,575
|
2.86
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Interest free funds:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
3,994,201
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
158,808
|
Equity
|
1,879,423
|
Total interest free funds
|
6,032,432
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 14,920,942
|
Net interest income
|
$ 127,763
|
Net interest spread
|
2.71
|
%
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
1.03
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.74
|
%
SOURCE BancFirst
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