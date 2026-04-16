BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

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BancFirst

Apr 16, 2026, 16:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $63.0 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $56.1 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. 

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 increased to $127.6 million compared to $115.9 million for the same period in 2025. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was 3.74% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 3.70% for the first quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million and $1.6 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $51.4 million compared to $49.0 million in the same quarter last year. Trust revenue, services charges on deposits, treasury income, and securities transaction each increased when compared to first quarter of 2025 partially offset by a decrease in insurance commissions.

Noninterest expense grew to $96.8 million for the quarter-ended March 31, 2026 compared to $92.2 million in the same quarter in 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.3 million. The total salaries and benefits expenses recorded of $58.9 million for the period ended March 31, 2026 is after a favorable adjustment to the funded employee benefit trust of $1.8 million. Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 also reflects conversion expenses related to American Bank of Oklahoma. For the first quarter of 2025 the Company recorded a $4.4 million expense related to the disposition of certain equity investments no longer permissible under the Volcker rule, no such equivalent expense was recorded in 2026

At March 31, 2026, the Company's total assets were $15.1 billion, an increase of $277.6 million from December 31, 2025. Loans grew $51.4 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $8.6 billion at March 31, 2026. Deposits totaled $12.9 billion, an increase of $230.7 million from year-end 2025. Sweep accounts totaled $5.1 billion at March 31, 2026, up $160.2 million from December 31, 2025. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.9 billion, an increase of $47.8 million from the end of 2025.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.72% of total loans at both March 31, 2026 and year-end 2025; nonaccrual loans totaled $62.2 million at the end of the first quarter 2026. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.23% at March 31, 2026 and 1.22% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs were $1.5 million for the quarter compared to $503,000 for the first quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Strong deposit growth in the quarter, margin expansion, and increases in non-interest income compared to prior year combined to result in a strong quarter for the Company. We also successfully completed the conversion of American Bank of Oklahoma into BancFirst during the quarter. The economy in our region of the country continues to perform well and charge-offs for the quarter were in line with historical levels. Loans were up modestly from year end while credit quality remained solid. With so many variables in play at the macro level of the economy, our longer-term outlook remains a mixed bag and thus we continue to maintain a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 109 banking locations serving 62 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)











2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr  

3rd Qtr  

2nd Qtr  

1st Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  








 Net interest income  

$                 127,605

$                 127,667

$                 125,615

$                 121,256

$                 115,949

 Provision for credit losses on loans 

2,578

(1,975)

4,222

1,239

1,461

 (Benefit from)/provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures     

(435)

234

216

148

125

 Noninterest income:








Trust revenue

6,057

5,933

5,850

5,795

5,539

Service charges on deposits

18,042

18,393

18,131

17,741

16,804

Securities transactions

904

964

492

(740)

(333)

Sales of loans

780

781

916

830

636

Insurance commissions

9,440

7,643

8,954

7,920

10,410

Cash management

10,566

10,120

10,338

10,573

10,051

Other

5,602

9,499

5,185

5,929

5,787

Total noninterest income  

51,391

53,333

49,866

48,048

48,894










 Noninterest expense:








Salaries and employee benefits

58,855

58,570

57,681

55,147

54,593

Occupancy expense, net

6,286

6,946

6,434

6,037

5,753

Depreciation

4,816

4,872

4,725

4,691

4,808

Amortization of intangible assets

975

836

862

862

886

Data processing services

3,448

3,041

2,901

2,985

2,892

Net expense from other real estate owned

3,605

12,044

2,778

2,941

2,658

Marketing and business promotion

2,641

3,121

2,126

2,325

2,461

Deposit insurance

1,847

1,692

1,736

1,675

1,725

Other

14,316

16,268

12,829

11,536

16,403

   Total noninterest expense  

96,789

107,390

92,072

88,199

92,179

 Income before income taxes  

80,064

75,351

78,971

79,718

71,078

 Income tax expense  

17,069

15,854

16,317

17,371

14,966

 Net income  

$                   62,995

$                   59,497

$                   62,654

$                   62,347

$                   56,112

 Per Common Share Data:  








 Net income-basic  

$                       1.88

$                       1.78

$                       1.88

$                       1.87

$                       1.69

 Net income-diluted  

1.85

1.75

1.85

1.85

1.66

 Cash dividends declared

0.49

0.49

0.49

0.46

0.46

 Common shares outstanding  

33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131

33,241,564

 Average common shares outstanding - 








   Basic 

33,557,536

33,423,922

33,310,290

33,255,015

33,232,788

   Diluted 

34,027,895

33,906,434

33,864,129

33,795,243

33,768,873

 Performance Ratios:  








 Return on average assets

1.71 %

1.60 %

1.76 %

1.79 %

1.66 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

13.59

13.02

14.18

14.74

13.85

 Net interest margin  

3.74

3.71

3.79

3.75

3.70

 Efficiency ratio  

54.07

59.33

52.47

52.10

55.92

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)















2026

2025

2025

2025

2025



1st Qtr  

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr  

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets 

$ 15,116,541

$ 14,838,893

$ 14,198,140

$ 14,045,780

$ 14,038,055

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

4,430,751

4,177,406

3,849,736

3,737,763

3,706,328

Debt securities 

886,519

924,948

1,015,941

1,104,604

1,167,441

Total loans 

8,596,068

8,544,634

8,287,167

8,124,497

8,102,810

Allowance for credit losses 

(105,330)

(104,299)

(99,511)

(96,988)

(100,455)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,105,840

3,897,613

3,816,389

3,967,626

4,027,797

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,605,932

5,610,882

5,393,791

5,301,439

5,393,995

Savings deposits

1,391,142

1,318,062

1,251,394

1,205,602

1,174,685

Time deposits

1,798,187

1,843,836

1,656,813

1,581,525

1,530,273

Total deposits 

12,901,101

12,670,393

12,118,387

12,056,192

12,126,750

Stockholders' equity 

1,901,912

1,854,125

1,782,801

1,728,038

1,672,827

Book value per common share 

56.65

55.28

53.49

51.94

50.32

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 

50.58

49.20

47.71

46.12

44.47

Balance Sheet Ratios: 










Average loans to deposits 

67.02 %

66.43 %

67.32 %

67.11 %

68.08 %

Average earning assets to total assets 

92.84

93.00

93.00

92.97

93.10

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 

12.60

12.33

12.38

12.14

12.00

Asset Quality Data:










Past due loans

$          8,364

$          8,115

$          7,959

$          7,515

$          5,120

Nonaccrual loans (3)

62,178

61,130

57,266

49,878

56,371

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

53,649

49,134

53,233

53,022

35,542

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.72 %

0.72 %

0.69 %

0.61 %

0.70 %

Allowance to total loans

1.23

1.22

1.20

1.19

1.24

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

169.40

170.62

173.77

194.45

178.20

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.01













Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity 

$   1,901,912

$   1,854,125

$   1,782,801

$   1,728,038

$   1,672,827

Less goodwill

183,388

182,739

182,263

182,263

182,263

Less intangible assets, net

20,382

21,357

10,548

11,410

12,272

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$   1,698,142

$   1,650,029

$   1,589,990

$   1,534,365

$   1,478,292

Common shares outstanding

33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131

33,241,564

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 

$          50.58

$          49.20

$          47.71

$          46.12

$          44.47












(1)

Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)

Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(3)

Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.8 million of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2026.

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)








Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026



Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS

Earning assets:





  Loans

$         8,550,328

$           144,317

6.85

%

  Securities – taxable

901,732

5,873

2.64

  Securities – tax exempt

7,545

66

3.56

  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

4,392,801

40,082

3.70

     Total earning assets

13,852,406

190,338

5.57







Nonearning assets:





  Cash and due from banks

225,545




  Interest receivable and other assets

947,400




  Allowance for credit losses

(104,409)




     Total nonearning assets

1,068,536




     Total assets

$       14,920,942











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:





  Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits     

$         5,594,239

$             35,318

2.56

%

  Savings deposits

1,350,444

8,938

2.68

  Time deposits

1,819,643

16,972

3.78

  Short-term borrowings

15,096

142

3.82

  Long-term borrowings

6,144

42

2.77

  Subordinated debt

86,219

1,030

4.85

  Other liabilities

16,725

133

3.23

     Total interest bearing liabilities

8,888,510

62,575

2.86







Interest free funds:





  Noninterest bearing deposits

3,994,201




  Interest payable and other liabilities

158,808




Equity

1,879,423




     Total interest free  funds

6,032,432




     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       14,920,942




Net interest income

$           127,763


Net interest spread



2.71

%

Effect of interest free funds



1.03

%

Net interest margin



3.74

%

SOURCE BancFirst

21%

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