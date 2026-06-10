BancFirst Corporation Announces Acquisition of SpiritBank

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: BANF) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Spirit BankCorp, Inc., an Oklahoma corporation and SpiritBank (Spirit), a privately held community bank headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Spirit has approximately $939.6 million in total assets, $618.4 million in loans, and $847.2 million in deposits. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

David Harlow, CEO of BancFirst Corporation, commented:

"Oklahoma is our home and we are excited to bring two outstanding communities, Bristow and Sapulpa, into our family. Expanding our Tulsa base is equally valuable."

Rick Harper, President & CEO of Spirit, added:

"We had choices for partners and chose BancFirst because they reflect our own customer and community commitment. This transaction will be a win-win for everyone."

Spirit will operate under its present name until it is merged into BancFirst. Customers will receive additional information in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

About BancFirst Corporation

BancFirst Corporation is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company with $15 billion in total assets as of 3/31/26. The Company conducts operating activities through its principal subsidiary bank, BancFirst, headquartered in Oklahoma City. BancFirst was ranked in the top 50 on Forbes' list of America's Best Banks of 2026 – the highest rated Oklahoma bank. The Company also owns 100% of BancFirst Insurance Services, an independent insurance agency. BancFirst Corporation is a publicly held company and is listed on the NASDAQ National Market System under the symbol BANF. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

SOURCE BancFirst