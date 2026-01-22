BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided byBancFirst
Jan 22, 2026
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $59.5 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $56.5 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended December 31, 2025 increased to $127.7 million in comparison to $115.9 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume and growth in other earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. A contributor to the increase in net interest income was also the Company's November 2025 acquisition of American Bank of Oklahoma. Net interest margin improved slightly to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on loans of $2.0 million in the three months ending December 31, 2025 compared to a reversal of $1.4 million for the same period in 2024.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $53.3 million compared to $47.0 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a gain on the sale of Visa B-1 stock of $4.5 million. In addition, trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and securities transactions each increased when compared to fourth quarter last year.
Noninterest expense grew to $107.4 million for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025 compared to $92.3 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in net expense from other real estate owned of $5.6 million which largely consisted of an increase in write-downs of other real estate of $4.1 million and other real estate expense of $1.4 million. Also contributing to noninterest expense was growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.2 million, occupancy expense of $1 million and other noninterest expense of $3.2 million. American Bank of Oklahoma contributed $1.6 million of noninterest expense for the quarter.
At December 31, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.8 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $511.4 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.5 billion at December 31, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.7 billion, an increase of $951.8 million from year-end 2024. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $4.9 billion at December 31, 2025, down $262.6 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity totaled $1.9 billion at December 31, 2025.
Asset quality was strong through the quarter. Nonaccrual loans of $61.1 million represented 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2025, relatively unchanged from $58.0 million or 0.72% of total loans at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2025, down slightly from 1.24% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.6 million for the quarter, compared to $985,000 for the fourth quarter last year.
On November 17, 2025, the Company acquired American Bank of Oklahoma ("ABOK"), for aggregate consideration totaling $33 million. ABOK is a community bank headquartered in Collinsville, Oklahoma with six banking locations in Oklahoma. Upon acquisition, ABOK had approximately $413 million in total assets, $244 million in loans and $341 million in deposits. ABOK will continue to operate under its present name until it is merged into BancFirst, which is expected to be in the first quarter of 2026.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record net income and record earnings per share for the fifth consecutive year. Loan growth, a stable net interest margin and solid growth in most all non-interest income categories contributed positively to the year's results. We closed on our previously announced acquisition of American Bank of Oklahoma in the quarter adding the Tulsa MSA communities of Collinsville and Skiatook to the 58 communities across the state that BancFirst serves. Our DFW banks Pegasus and Worthington continue to perform well with growth rates exceeding those of the company as a whole. Asset quality remains solid and charge-offs were in line at historical levels. Our outlook on the economy remains mixed and thus we continue to maintain a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates four subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 105 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas and American Bank of Oklahoma with six banking locations in Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 127,667
|
$ 125,615
|
$ 121,256
|
$ 115,949
|
$ 115,917
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
(1,975)
|
4,222
|
1,239
|
1,461
|
(1,400)
|
Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
234
|
216
|
148
|
125
|
-
|
Noninterest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
5,933
|
5,850
|
5,795
|
5,539
|
5,551
|
Service charges on deposits
|
18,393
|
18,131
|
17,741
|
16,804
|
18,133
|
Securities transactions
|
964
|
492
|
(740)
|
(333)
|
355
|
Sales of loans
|
781
|
916
|
830
|
636
|
731
|
Insurance commissions
|
7,643
|
8,954
|
7,920
|
10,410
|
7,914
|
Cash management
|
10,120
|
10,338
|
10,573
|
10,051
|
9,221
|
Other
|
9,499
|
5,185
|
5,929
|
5,787
|
5,114
|
Total noninterest income
|
53,333
|
49,866
|
48,048
|
48,894
|
47,019
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
58,570
|
57,681
|
55,147
|
54,593
|
54,327
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
6,946
|
6,434
|
6,037
|
5,753
|
5,977
|
Depreciation
|
4,872
|
4,725
|
4,691
|
4,808
|
4,593
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
836
|
862
|
862
|
886
|
887
|
Data processing services
|
3,041
|
2,901
|
2,985
|
2,892
|
2,726
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
12,044
|
2,778
|
2,941
|
2,658
|
6,446
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
3,121
|
2,126
|
2,325
|
2,461
|
2,719
|
Deposit insurance
|
1,692
|
1,736
|
1,675
|
1,725
|
1,653
|
Other
|
16,268
|
12,829
|
11,536
|
16,403
|
13,007
|
Total noninterest expense
|
107,390
|
92,072
|
88,199
|
92,179
|
92,335
|
Income before income taxes
|
75,351
|
78,971
|
79,718
|
71,078
|
72,001
|
Income tax expense
|
15,854
|
16,317
|
17,371
|
14,966
|
15,525
|
Net income
|
$ 59,497
|
$ 62,654
|
$ 62,347
|
$ 56,112
|
$ 56,476
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 1.78
|
$ 1.88
|
$ 1.87
|
$ 1.69
|
$ 1.71
|
Net income-diluted
|
1.75
|
1.85
|
1.85
|
1.66
|
1.68
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.49
|
0.49
|
0.46
|
0.46
|
0.46
|
Common shares outstanding
|
33,539,032
|
33,329,247
|
33,272,131
|
33,241,564
|
33,216,519
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
33,423,922
|
33,310,290
|
33,255,015
|
33,232,788
|
33,172,530
|
Diluted
|
33,906,434
|
33,864,129
|
33,795,243
|
33,768,873
|
33,750,993
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.60 %
|
1.76 %
|
1.79 %
|
1.66 %
|
1.67 %
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
13.02
|
14.18
|
14.74
|
13.85
|
14.04
|
Net interest margin
|
3.71
|
3.79
|
3.75
|
3.70
|
3.68
|
Efficiency ratio
|
59.33
|
52.47
|
52.10
|
55.92
|
56.67
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Total assets
|
$ 14,838,893
|
$ 14,198,140
|
$ 14,045,780
|
$ 14,038,055
|
$ 13,554,314
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
4,177,406
|
3,849,736
|
3,737,763
|
3,706,328
|
3,315,932
|
Debt securities
|
924,948
|
1,015,941
|
1,104,604
|
1,167,441
|
1,211,754
|
Total loans
|
8,544,634
|
8,287,167
|
8,124,497
|
8,102,810
|
8,033,183
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(104,299)
|
(99,511)
|
(96,988)
|
(100,455)
|
(99,497)
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
3,897,613
|
3,816,389
|
3,967,626
|
4,027,797
|
3,907,060
|
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
|
5,610,882
|
5,393,791
|
5,301,439
|
5,393,995
|
5,231,327
|
Savings deposits
|
1,318,062
|
1,251,394
|
1,205,602
|
1,174,685
|
1,110,020
|
Time deposits
|
1,843,836
|
1,656,813
|
1,581,525
|
1,530,273
|
1,470,139
|
Total deposits
|
12,670,393
|
12,118,387
|
12,056,192
|
12,126,750
|
11,718,546
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,854,125
|
1,782,801
|
1,728,038
|
1,672,827
|
1,621,187
|
Book value per common share
|
55.28
|
53.49
|
51.94
|
50.32
|
48.81
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
49.20
|
47.71
|
46.12
|
44.47
|
42.92
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Average loans to deposits
|
66.43 %
|
67.32 %
|
67.11 %
|
68.08 %
|
69.63 %
|
Average earning assets to total assets
|
93.00
|
93.00
|
92.97
|
93.10
|
93.14
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
12.33
|
12.38
|
12.14
|
12.00
|
11.87
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
Past due loans
|
$ 7,506
|
$ 7,959
|
$ 7,515
|
$ 5,120
|
$ 7,739
|
Nonaccrual loans (3)
|
61,130
|
57,266
|
49,878
|
56,371
|
57,984
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
49,116
|
53,233
|
53,022
|
35,542
|
33,665
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.72 %
|
0.69 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.70 %
|
0.72 %
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.22
|
1.20
|
1.19
|
1.24
|
1.24
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
170.62
|
173.77
|
194.45
|
178.20
|
171.59
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,854,125
|
$ 1,782,801
|
$ 1,728,038
|
$ 1,672,827
|
$ 1,621,187
|
Less goodwill
|
182,739
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
182,263
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
21,357
|
10,548
|
11,410
|
12,272
|
13,158
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,650,029
|
$ 1,589,990
|
$ 1,534,365
|
$ 1,478,292
|
$ 1,425,766
|
Common shares outstanding
|
33,539,032
|
33,329,247
|
33,272,131
|
33,241,564
|
33,216,519
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 49.20
|
$ 47.71
|
$ 46.12
|
$ 44.47
|
$ 42.92
|
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP
|
(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.6 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2025.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Twelve months ended
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 490,487
|
$ 446,874
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
4,947
|
9,004
|
Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
723
|
-
|
Noninterest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
23,117
|
21,801
|
Service charges on deposits
|
71,069
|
69,564
|
Securities transactions
|
383
|
97
|
Sales of loans
|
3,163
|
2,676
|
Insurance commissions
|
34,927
|
33,428
|
Cash management
|
41,082
|
36,210
|
Other
|
26,400
|
20,799
|
Total noninterest income
|
200,141
|
184,575
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
225,991
|
211,998
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
25,170
|
22,192
|
Depreciation
|
19,096
|
18,135
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
3,446
|
3,546
|
Data processing services
|
11,819
|
10,758
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
20,421
|
13,055
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
10,033
|
9,389
|
Deposit insurance
|
6,828
|
6,350
|
Other
|
57,036
|
51,741
|
Total noninterest expense
|
379,840
|
347,164
|
Income before income taxes
|
305,118
|
275,281
|
Income tax expense
|
64,508
|
58,927
|
Net income
|
$ 240,610
|
$ 216,354
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 7.22
|
$ 6.55
|
Net income-diluted
|
7.11
|
6.44
|
Cash dividends declared
|
1.90
|
1.78
|
Common shares outstanding
|
33,539,032
|
33,216,519
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
33,306,040
|
33,055,152
|
Diluted
|
33,837,333
|
33,617,015
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.70 %
|
1.68 %
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
13.93
|
14.23
|
Net interest margin
|
3.74
|
3.73
|
Efficiency ratio
|
55.00
|
54.98
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2025
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 8,361,327
|
$ 145,747
|
6.92
|
%
|
$ 8,161,998
|
$ 566,155
|
6.94
|
%
|
Securities – taxable
|
990,344
|
6,269
|
2.51
|
1,096,087
|
26,676
|
2.43
|
Securities – tax exempt
|
4,523
|
48
|
4.17
|
2,523
|
103
|
4.07
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
|
4,324,507
|
43,050
|
3.95
|
3,887,286
|
168,067
|
4.32
|
Total earning assets
|
13,680,701
|
195,114
|
5.66
|
13,147,894
|
761,001
|
5.79
|
Nonearning assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
219,243
|
212,530
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
913,585
|
873,924
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(102,881)
|
(99,488)
|
Total nonearning assets
|
1,029,947
|
986,966
|
Total assets
|
$ 14,710,648
|
$ 14,134,860
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
|
$ 5,529,879
|
$ 39,587
|
2.84
|
%
|
$ 5,385,919
|
$ 162,133
|
3.01
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
1,283,474
|
9,156
|
2.83
|
1,209,949
|
37,193
|
3.07
|
Time deposits
|
1,745,324
|
17,342
|
3.94
|
1,609,022
|
65,986
|
4.10
|
Short-term borrowings
|
13,327
|
131
|
3.91
|
7,046
|
289
|
4.10
|
Long-term borrowings
|
9,750
|
44
|
1.79
|
2,458
|
44
|
1.79
|
Subordinated debt
|
86,206
|
1,031
|
4.74
|
86,184
|
4,122
|
4.78
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
8,667,960
|
67,291
|
3.08
|
8,300,578
|
269,767
|
3.25
|
Interest free funds:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
4,027,236
|
3,937,258
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
202,158
|
170,203
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,813,294
|
1,726,821
|
Total interest free funds
|
6,042,688
|
5,834,282
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 14,710,648
|
$ 14,134,860
|
Net interest income
|
$ 127,823
|
$ 491,234
|
Net interest spread
|
2.58
|
%
|
2.54
|
%
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
1.13
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.71
|
%
|
3.74
|
%
