BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $50.6 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $55.0 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $109.9 million from $105.9 million for the same period in 2023. Loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest bearing-deposits. Net interest margin for the three-month period ended June 30 was 3.76% in 2024 compared to 3.87% in 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $43.9 million compared to $48.0 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to an approximate $5.7 million reduction of interchange fees related to the impact of the Durbin Amendment. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to second quarter last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $85.3 million compared to $81.1 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.1 million.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 22.3% compared to 21.4% for the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company's total assets were $12.7 billion, an increase of $365.3 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $394.7 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.1 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.0 billion, an increase of $315.5 million from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $4.5 billion at June 30, 2024, up $153.9 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.5 billion, an increase of $78.6 million over December 31, 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $44.0 million, representing 0.55% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.26% at the end of 2023. Net charge-offs were $1.0 million for the quarter compared to $664,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Strong loan growth led the way to another good quarter for the Company. Total deposits returned to pre-March 2023 banking crisis levels, although the mix has changed materially as noninterest-bearing deposits have migrated to higher yielding account options. Recent inflation and unemployment data has provided more support for Federal Reserve rate cuts prior to year-end. However, the ultimate outlook on credit remains uncertain in our view and, accordingly, the Company's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans remained relatively unchanged from the first quarter."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates, legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, competition, as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 109,896

$ 106,104

$ 105,066

$ 104,308

$ 105,926 Provision for credit losses

3,358

4,015

-

2,312

2,824 Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,490

5,088

5,106

4,866

4,590 Service charges on deposits

17,280

16,428

16,841

17,027

22,268 Securities transactions

317

(267)

(1,364)

(361)

110 Sales of loans

733

491

512

734

757 Insurance commissions

6,668

9,455

7,220

8,429

6,225 Cash management

9,149

8,651

7,878

8,177

7,927 Other

4,307

5,054

8,964

5,577

6,097 Total noninterest income

43,944

44,900

45,157

44,449

47,974





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

51,928

51,528

50,731

50,200

49,803 Occupancy expense, net

5,233

5,206

5,439

5,487

5,118 Depreciation

4,504

4,556

4,560

4,685

4,769 Amortization of intangible assets

887

886

887

885

880 Data processing services

2,696

2,616

2,224

1,820

2,217 Net expense from other real estate owned

1,656

2,202

7,870

2,720

2,889 Marketing and business promotion

2,246

2,256

2,653

2,034

1,900 Deposit insurance

1,614

1,438

1,332

1,419

1,463 Other

14,552

12,091

14,120

11,965

12,071 Total noninterest expense

85,316

82,779

89,816

81,215

81,110 Income before income taxes

65,166

64,210

60,407

65,230

69,966 Income tax expense

14,525

13,876

11,473

14,242

14,956 Net income

$ 50,641

$ 50,334

$ 48,934

$ 50,988

$ 55,010 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.53

$ 1.53

$ 1.48

$ 1.55

$ 1.67 Net income-diluted

1.51

1.50

1.46

1.52

1.64 Cash dividends declared

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.40 Common shares outstanding

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

33,001,180

32,947,983

32,926,326

32,937,149

32,920,497 Diluted

33,525,061

33,513,412

33,483,691

33,539,389

33,467,254 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.61 %

1.63 %

1.58 %

1.68 %

1.85 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.72

13.96

13.98

14.93

16.59 Net interest margin

3.76

3.70

3.67

3.73

3.87 Efficiency ratio

55.46

54.82

59.79

54.60

52.70























BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 216,000

$ 215,082 Provision for credit losses

7,373

5,146 Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

10,578

8,812 Service charges on deposits

33,708

43,499 Securities transactions

50

(103) Sales of loans

1,224

1,361 Insurance commissions

16,123

14,966 Cash management

17,800

14,661 Other

9,361

12,606 Total noninterest income

88,844

95,802









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

103,456

99,055 Occupancy expense, net

10,439

10,101 Depreciation

9,060

9,412 Amortization of intangible assets

1,773

1,760 Data processing services

5,312

4,324 Net expense from other real estate owned

3,858

5,348 Marketing and business promotion

4,502

4,427 Deposit insurance

3,052

3,076 Other

26,643

23,924 Total noninterest expense

168,095

161,427 Income before income taxes

129,376

144,311 Income tax expense

28,401

31,768 Net income

$ 100,975

$ 112,543 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 3.06

$ 3.42 Net income-diluted

3.01

3.36 Cash dividends declared

0.86

0.80 Common shares outstanding

33,022,124

32,939,256 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

32,974,582

32,906,753 Diluted

33,520,247

33,465,931 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.62 %

1.87 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.84

17.43 Net interest margin

3.73

3.88 Efficiency ratio

55.14

51.93











BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 12,737,318

$ 12,602,425

$ 12,372,042

$ 12,114,602

$ 12,020,265 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,299,019

2,341,604

2,172,001

2,134,081

2,188,004 Debt securities

1,441,365

1,534,651

1,555,095

1,525,448

1,570,620 Total loans

8,054,856

7,787,857

7,660,134

7,476,474

7,307,475 Allowance for credit losses

(99,626)

(97,267)

(96,800)

(97,776)

(96,920) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,815,818

3,849,807

3,982,226

4,170,550

4,285,620 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

4,930,853

4,901,081

4,699,865

4,453,892

4,365,202 Savings deposits

1,084,266

1,076,181

1,056,404

1,062,041

1,084,050 Time deposits

1,184,665

1,082,552

961,627

847,688

740,308 Total deposits

11,015,602

10,909,621

10,700,122

10,534,171

10,475,180 Stockholders' equity

1,512,492

1,469,312

1,433,891

1,370,584

1,340,791 Book value per common share

45.80

44.57

43.54

41.63

40.70 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

39.83

38.56

37.50

35.56

34.62 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

72.25 %

71.97 %

70.52 %

70.61 %

69.85 % Average earning assets to total assets

92.77

92.67

92.42

92.39

92.23 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

11.71

11.65

11.30

11.28

11.17 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 4,280

$ 6,332

$ 9,542

$ 12,575

$ 8,799 Nonaccrual loans (3)

44,021

41,996

24,573

16,676

18,047 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

38,497

35,116

34,200

42,782

41,612 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.55 %

0.54 %

0.32 %

0.22 %

0.25 % Allowance to total loans

1.24

1.25

1.26

1.31

1.33 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

226.32

231.61

393.92

586.34

537.05 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.01





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,512,492

$ 1,469,312

$ 1,433,891

$ 1,370,584

$ 1,340,791 Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,055 Less intangible assets, net

14,931

15,818

16,704

17,591

18,223 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,315,298

$ 1,271,231

$ 1,234,924

$ 1,170,730

$ 1,140,513 Common shares outstanding

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 39.83

$ 38.56

$ 37.50

$ 35.56

$ 34.62























(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $8.5 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024.

























BancFirst Corporation



Consolidated Average Balance Sheets



And Interest Margin Analysis



Taxable Equivalent Basis



(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2024







Interest

Average







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS













Earning assets:

























Loans $ 7,912,469

$ 137,846

6.99 %

$ 7,821,611

$ 270,095

6.93 % Securities – taxable 1,488,850

8,932

2.41



1,523,328

18,113

2.38

Securities – tax exempt 2,408

23

3.79



2,525

48

3.77

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS 2,322,951

31,805

5.49



2,267,869

62,121

5.49

Total earning assets 11,726,678

178,606

6.11



11,615,333

350,377

6.05





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks 203,664











202,982









Interest receivable and other assets 808,283











806,429









Allowance for credit losses (97,935)











(97,498)









Total nonearning assets 914,012











911,913









Total assets $ 12,640,690











$ 12,527,246





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest bearing liabilities:

























Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 4,920,793

$ 45,296

3.69 %

$ 4,867,783

$ 89,513

3.69 % Savings deposits 1,076,338

9,222

3.44



1,066,532

18,225

3.43

Time deposits 1,134,460

12,961

4.58



1,080,750

24,154

4.48

Short-term borrowings 4,593

59

5.14



6,306

155

4.92

Subordinated debt 86,120

1,031

4.80



86,113

2,061

4.80

Total interest bearing liabilities 7,222,304

68,569

3.81



7,107,484

134,108

3.78





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits 3,819,196











3,831,283









Interest payable and other liabilities 119,175











125,536









Stockholders' equity 1,480,015











1,462,943









Total interest free funds 5,418,386











5,419,762









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,640,690











$ 12,527,246









Net interest income



$ 110,037











$ 216,269





Net interest spread







2.30 %









2.27 % Effect of interest free funds







1.46 %









1.46 % Net interest margin







3.76 %









3.73 %





























