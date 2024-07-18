BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

News provided by

BancFirst

Jul 18, 2024, 16:15 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $50.6 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $55.0 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $109.9 million from $105.9 million for the same period in 2023. Loan volume was the primary driver of the change in net interest income, but was partially offset by the impact of the shifting mix between interest-bearing and noninterest bearing-deposits. Net interest margin for the three-month period ended June 30 was 3.76% in 2024 compared to 3.87% in 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $43.9 million compared to $48.0 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to an approximate $5.7 million reduction of interchange fees related to the impact of the Durbin Amendment. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and insurance commissions each increased when compared to second quarter last year.

Noninterest expense for the quarter increased to $85.3 million compared to $81.1 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily related to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $2.1 million.

The Company's effective tax rate for the period was 22.3% compared to 21.4% for the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2024, the Company's total assets were $12.7 billion, an increase of $365.3 million from December 31, 2023. Loans grew $394.7 million from December 31, 2023, totaling $8.1 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposits totaled $11.0 billion, an increase of $315.5 million from year-end 2023. Sweep accounts totaled $4.5 billion at June 30, 2024, up $153.9 million from December 31, 2023. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.5 billion, an increase of $78.6 million over December 31, 2023.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $44.0 million, representing 0.55% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.32% at year-end 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at June 30, 2024 compared to 1.26% at the end of 2023. Net charge-offs were $1.0 million for the quarter compared to $664,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Strong loan growth led the way to another good quarter for the Company. Total deposits returned to pre-March 2023 banking crisis levels, although the mix has changed materially as noninterest-bearing deposits have migrated to higher yielding account options. Recent inflation and unemployment data has provided more support for Federal Reserve rate cuts prior to year-end. However, the ultimate outlook on credit remains uncertain in our view and, accordingly, the Company's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans remained relatively unchanged from the first quarter."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates, legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, competition, as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2024

2024

2023

2023

2023


2nd Qtr 


1st Qtr 


4th Qtr 


3rd Qtr 


2nd Qtr 

 Condensed Income Statements: 











 Net interest income 


$                 109,896

$                 106,104

$                 105,066

$                 104,308

$                 105,926

 Provision for credit losses 


3,358

4,015

-

2,312

2,824

 Noninterest income:









Trust revenue

5,490

5,088

5,106

4,866

4,590

Service charges on deposits

17,280

16,428

16,841

17,027

22,268

Securities transactions

317

(267)

(1,364)

(361)

110

Sales of loans

733

491

512

734

757

Insurance commissions

6,668

9,455

7,220

8,429

6,225

Cash management

9,149

8,651

7,878

8,177

7,927

Other

4,307

5,054

8,964

5,577

6,097

Total noninterest income 


43,944

44,900

45,157

44,449

47,974











 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

51,928

51,528

50,731

50,200

49,803

Occupancy expense, net

5,233

5,206

5,439

5,487

5,118

Depreciation

4,504

4,556

4,560

4,685

4,769

Amortization of intangible assets

887

886

887

885

880

Data processing services

2,696

2,616

2,224

1,820

2,217

Net expense from other real estate owned

1,656

2,202

7,870

2,720

2,889

Marketing and business promotion

2,246

2,256

2,653

2,034

1,900

Deposit insurance

1,614

1,438

1,332

1,419

1,463

Other

14,552

12,091

14,120

11,965

12,071

   Total noninterest expense 


85,316

82,779

89,816

81,215

81,110

 Income before income taxes 


65,166

64,210

60,407

65,230

69,966

 Income tax expense 


14,525

13,876

11,473

14,242

14,956

 Net income 


$                   50,641

$                   50,334

$                   48,934

$                   50,988

$                   55,010

 Per Common Share Data: 











 Net income-basic 


$                      1.53

$                      1.53

$                      1.48

$                      1.55

$                      1.67

 Net income-diluted 


1.51

1.50

1.46

1.52

1.64

 Cash dividends declared

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.43

0.40

 Common shares outstanding 


33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256

 Average common shares outstanding -











   Basic


33,001,180

32,947,983

32,926,326

32,937,149

32,920,497

   Diluted


33,525,061

33,513,412

33,483,691

33,539,389

33,467,254

 Performance Ratios: 











 Return on average assets

1.61 %

1.63 %

1.58 %

1.68 %

1.85 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

13.72

13.96

13.98

14.93

16.59

 Net interest margin 


3.76

3.70

3.67

3.73

3.87

 Efficiency ratio 


55.46

54.82

59.79

54.60

52.70











BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







Six months ended

June 30,


2024

2023

 Condensed Income Statements:  



 Net interest income  

$                216,000

$                215,082

 Provision for credit losses  

7,373

5,146

 Noninterest income:



Trust revenue

10,578

8,812

Service charges on deposits

33,708

43,499

Securities transactions

50

(103)

Sales of loans

1,224

1,361

Insurance commissions

16,123

14,966

Cash management

17,800

14,661

Other

9,361

12,606

Total noninterest income  

88,844

95,802





 Noninterest expense:



Salaries and employee benefits

103,456

99,055

Occupancy expense, net

10,439

10,101

Depreciation

9,060

9,412

Amortization of intangible assets

1,773

1,760

Data processing services

5,312

4,324

Net expense from other real estate owned

3,858

5,348

Marketing and business promotion

4,502

4,427

Deposit insurance

3,052

3,076

Other

26,643

23,924

Total noninterest expense  

168,095

161,427

 Income before income taxes  

129,376

144,311

 Income tax expense  

28,401

31,768

 Net income  

$                100,975

$                112,543

 Per Common Share Data:  



 Net income-basic  

$                      3.06

$                      3.42

 Net income-diluted  

3.01

3.36

 Cash dividends declared

0.86

0.80

 Common shares outstanding  

33,022,124

32,939,256

 Average common shares outstanding - 



   Basic 

32,974,582

32,906,753

   Diluted 

33,520,247

33,465,931

 Performance Ratios:  



 Return on average assets

1.62 %

1.87 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

13.84

17.43

 Net interest margin  

3.73

3.88

 Efficiency ratio  

55.14

51.93





BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2024

2024

2023

2023

2023


2nd Qtr

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:




















Total assets 

$ 12,737,318

$ 12,602,425

$ 12,372,042

$ 12,114,602

$ 12,020,265

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

2,299,019

2,341,604

2,172,001

2,134,081

2,188,004

Debt securities 

1,441,365

1,534,651

1,555,095

1,525,448

1,570,620

Total loans 

8,054,856

7,787,857

7,660,134

7,476,474

7,307,475

Allowance for credit losses 

(99,626)

(97,267)

(96,800)

(97,776)

(96,920)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,815,818

3,849,807

3,982,226

4,170,550

4,285,620

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

4,930,853

4,901,081

4,699,865

4,453,892

4,365,202

Savings deposits

1,084,266

1,076,181

1,056,404

1,062,041

1,084,050

Time deposits

1,184,665

1,082,552

961,627

847,688

740,308

Total deposits 

11,015,602

10,909,621

10,700,122

10,534,171

10,475,180

Stockholders' equity 

1,512,492

1,469,312

1,433,891

1,370,584

1,340,791

Book value per common share 

45.80

44.57

43.54

41.63

40.70

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 

39.83

38.56

37.50

35.56

34.62

Balance Sheet Ratios: 









Average loans to deposits 

72.25 %

71.97 %

70.52 %

70.61 %

69.85 %

Average earning assets to total assets 

92.77

92.67

92.42

92.39

92.23

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 

11.71

11.65

11.30

11.28

11.17

Asset Quality Data:









Past due loans

$          4,280

$          6,332

$          9,542

$        12,575

$          8,799

Nonaccrual loans (3)

44,021

41,996

24,573

16,676

18,047

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

38,497

35,116

34,200

42,782

41,612

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.55 %

0.54 %

0.32 %

0.22 %

0.25 %

Allowance to total loans

1.24

1.25

1.26

1.31

1.33

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

226.32

231.61

393.92

586.34

537.05

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.01











Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
















Stockholders' equity 

$   1,512,492

$   1,469,312

$   1,433,891

$   1,370,584

$   1,340,791

Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,055

Less intangible assets, net

14,931

15,818

16,704

17,591

18,223

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$   1,315,298

$   1,271,231

$   1,234,924

$   1,170,730

$   1,140,513

Common shares outstanding

33,022,124

32,966,678

32,933,018

32,921,393

32,939,256

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 

$          39.83

$          38.56

$          37.50

$          35.56

$          34.62











(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $8.5 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024.












BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024



Interest

Average



Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS






Earning assets:












  Loans

$              7,912,469

$                 137,846

6.99

%

$       7,821,611

$      270,095

6.93

%

  Securities – taxable

1,488,850

8,932

2.41

1,523,328

18,113

2.38

  Securities – tax exempt

2,408

23

3.79

2,525

48

3.77

  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

2,322,951

31,805

5.49

2,267,869

62,121

5.49

     Total earning assets

11,726,678

178,606

6.11

11,615,333

350,377

6.05














Nonearning assets:












  Cash and due from banks

203,664





202,982




  Interest receivable and other assets

808,283





806,429




  Allowance for credit losses

(97,935)





(97,498)




     Total nonearning assets

914,012





911,913




     Total assets

$            12,640,690





$     12,527,246


















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest bearing liabilities:












Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$              4,920,793

$                   45,296

3.69

%

$       4,867,783

$        89,513

3.69

%

  Savings deposits

1,076,338

9,222

3.44

1,066,532

18,225

3.43

  Time deposits

1,134,460

12,961

4.58

1,080,750

24,154

4.48

  Short-term borrowings

4,593

59

5.14

6,306

155

4.92

  Subordinated debt

86,120

1,031

4.80

86,113

2,061

4.80

     Total interest bearing liabilities

7,222,304

68,569

3.81

7,107,484

134,108

3.78














Interest free funds:












  Noninterest bearing deposits

3,819,196





3,831,283




  Interest payable and other liabilities

119,175





125,536




  Stockholders' equity

1,480,015





1,462,943




     Total interest free  funds

5,418,386





5,419,762




     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$            12,640,690





$     12,527,246




Net interest income

$                 110,037





$      216,269


Net interest spread



2.30

%




2.27

%

Effect of interest free funds



1.46

%




1.46

%

Net interest margin



3.76

%




3.73

%














SOURCE BancFirst

Also from this source

BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $50.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to...
BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $48.9 million, or $1.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics