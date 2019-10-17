BancFirst Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Oct 17, 2019, 16:30 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $33.4 million, or $1.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $32.9 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $99.4 million, or $2.98 per share, compared to $93.1 million, or $2.78 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. On August 15, 2019 the Company completed the acquisition of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas. As a result, the third quarter of 2019 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $3.1 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 7 cents for the quarter and the year. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, the first nine months of 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents.
The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 increased to $72.3 million compared to $65.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.89% compared to 3.68% a year ago. The increase in margin was primarily due to the higher average federal funds rate in the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018. The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.8 million compared to $747,000 a year ago. The increase in provision was primarily due to downgrades of a few commercial loans. Net charge-offs for the full year of 2019 were 0.05% of average loans compared to 0.04% of average loans in 2018. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were 0.04% of average loans compared to 0.02% of average loans in 2018. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $35.6 million, compared to $32.8 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to growth in debit card usage fees and sweep fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $62.2 million compared to $55.8 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2019 and acquisition related expenses.
At September 30, 2019, the Company's total assets were $8.4 billion, an increase of $814.6 million from December 31, 2018. Securities of $555.6 million were down $216.6 million from December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $5.6 billion, an increase of $638.7 million from December 31, 2018. Deposits totaled $7.3 billion, an increase of $725.2 million from the December 31, 2018 total. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $979.8 million, an increase of $77.0 million over December 31, 2018.
On August 15, 2019, BancFirst Corporation acquired Pegasus Bank ("Pegasus"), for an aggregate cash purchase price of $123.5 million. Pegasus is a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in Dallas, Texas. Upon acquisition, Pegasus had approximately $651.1 million in total assets, $389.9 million in loans, and $603.9 million in deposits. The Bank will continue to operate as "Pegasus Bank" under a separate Texas state-charter and remain an independent subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation. BancFirst Corporation intends to provide an appropriate amount of capital to increase Pegasus Bank's ability to approve larger loans and allow Pegasus to continue to grow their assets.
Asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2019. Nonperforming and restructured assets represented 0.67% of total assets at September 30, 2019, virtually unchanged from the prior year. The allowance to total loans was 0.99% down slightly from 1.03% at year-end 2018. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 114.06% compared to 136.29% at year-end 2018.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported strong results in the third quarter. Asset quality remained solid and our margin was stable despite the two 25 bps Fed Funds decreases during the quarter. We are pleased to have closed the previously announced Pegasus acquisition during the quarter and look forward to the growth opportunities the Dallas market provides the Company going forward."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 72,287
|
$ 68,792
|
$ 66,903
|
$ 66,888
|
$ 65,673
|
Provision for loan losses
|
2,758
|
2,433
|
1,684
|
1,516
|
747
|
Non-interest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
3,490
|
3,250
|
3,177
|
3,023
|
3,281
|
Service charges on deposits
|
19,866
|
19,114
|
17,663
|
18,554
|
18,103
|
Securities transactions
|
--
|
821
|
--
|
10
|
(64)
|
Income from sales of loans
|
964
|
868
|
698
|
649
|
800
|
Insurance commissions
|
5,535
|
4,420
|
5,265
|
4,593
|
5,207
|
Cash management
|
4,430
|
4,402
|
3,776
|
3,338
|
3,383
|
Other
|
1,342
|
1,202
|
1,422
|
1,684
|
2,091
|
Total noninterest income
|
35,627
|
34,077
|
32,001
|
31,851
|
32,801
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
40,354
|
36,124
|
36,171
|
35,530
|
35,051
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
3,386
|
2,953
|
2,627
|
3,307
|
3,386
|
Depreciation
|
3,268
|
3,015
|
2,985
|
2,965
|
2,733
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
842
|
758
|
759
|
777
|
740
|
Data processing services
|
1,467
|
1,262
|
1,480
|
1,140
|
1,418
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
26
|
97
|
(484)
|
130
|
64
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
2,047
|
1,919
|
2,261
|
2,030
|
1,997
|
Deposit insurance
|
(81)
|
544
|
533
|
571
|
597
|
Other
|
10,882
|
9,936
|
9,874
|
9,716
|
9,823
|
Total noninterest expense
|
62,191
|
56,608
|
56,206
|
56,166
|
55,809
|
Income before income taxes
|
42,965
|
43,828
|
41,014
|
41,057
|
41,918
|
Income tax expense
|
9,597
|
9,661
|
9,177
|
8,332
|
9,035
|
Net income
|
$ 33,368
|
$ 34,167
|
$ 31,837
|
$ 32,725
|
$ 32,883
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 1.02
|
$ 1.04
|
$ 0.98
|
$ 1.00
|
$ 1.01
|
Net income-diluted
|
1.00
|
1.02
|
0.96
|
0.98
|
0.98
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.32
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,644,018
|
32,639,588
|
32,617,788
|
32,603,926
|
32,749,690
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,641,902
|
32,629,146
|
32,612,399
|
32,721,626
|
32,742,480
|
Diluted
|
33,327,213
|
33,317,193
|
33,292,852
|
33,423,458
|
33,504,143
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.65
|
%
|
1.78
|
%
|
1.69
|
%
|
1.70
|
%
|
1.71
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
13.80
|
14.54
|
14.08
|
14.48
|
14.86
|
Net interest margin
|
3.89
|
3.89
|
3.85
|
3.77
|
3.68
|
Efficiency ratio
|
57.63
|
55.03
|
56.83
|
56.88
|
56.67
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
Nine months ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
Condensed Income Statements:
|
Net interest income
|
$ 207,982
|
$ 193,588
|
Provision for loan losses
|
6,875
|
2,286
|
Non-interest income:
|
Trust revenue
|
9,917
|
9,806
|
Service charges on deposits
|
56,643
|
52,293
|
Securities transactions
|
821
|
37
|
Income from sales of loans
|
2,530
|
2,253
|
Insurance commissions
|
15,220
|
14,333
|
Cash management
|
12,608
|
9,785
|
Other
|
3,966
|
4,841
|
Total noninterest income
|
101,705
|
93,348
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
112,649
|
104,017
|
Occupancy expense, net
|
8,966
|
10,184
|
Depreciation
|
9,268
|
7,572
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,359
|
2,232
|
Data processing services
|
4,209
|
3,816
|
Net expense from other real estate owned
|
(361)
|
109
|
Marketing and business promotion
|
6,227
|
5,998
|
Deposit insurance
|
996
|
1,856
|
Other
|
30,692
|
30,171
|
Total noninterest expense
|
175,005
|
165,955
|
Income before income taxes
|
127,807
|
118,695
|
Income tax expense
|
28,435
|
25,606
|
Net income
|
$ 99,372
|
$ 93,089
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
Net income-basic
|
$ 3.04
|
$ 2.85
|
Net income-diluted
|
2.98
|
2.78
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.92
|
0.72
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,644,018
|
32,749,690
|
Average common shares outstanding -
|
Basic
|
32,627,924
|
32,678,310
|
Diluted
|
33,314,298
|
33,430,761
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.71
|
%
|
1.64
|
%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
14.14
|
14.62
|
Net interest margin
|
3.88
|
3.68
|
Efficiency ratio
|
56.51
|
57.84
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Summary Financial Information
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
3rd Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
1st Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
Total assets
|
$ 8,388,816
|
$ 7,642,021
|
$ 7,709,000
|
$ 7,574,258
|
$ 7,602,438
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
1,476,340
|
1,518,998
|
1,291,447
|
1,195,824
|
1,607,157
|
Debt securities
|
555,575
|
425,154
|
724,872
|
772,132
|
477,080
|
Total loans
|
5,622,897
|
5,105,302
|
5,050,221
|
4,984,150
|
4,952,267
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(55,928)
|
(55,108)
|
(52,915)
|
(51,389)
|
(51,875)
|
Deposits
|
7,330,677
|
6,613,613
|
6,706,386
|
6,605,495
|
6,643,131
|
Stockholders' equity
|
979,752
|
956,380
|
927,927
|
902,789
|
884,801
|
Book value per common share
|
30.01
|
29.30
|
28.45
|
27.69
|
27.02
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
24.77
|
26.40
|
25.52
|
24.74
|
24.06
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Average loans to deposits
|
77.68
|
%
|
76.07
|
%
|
75.34
|
%
|
74.24
|
%
|
74.50
|
%
|
Average earning assets to total assets
|
92.23
|
92.43
|
92.42
|
92.48
|
92.87
|
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|
11.96
|
12.25
|
12.01
|
11.76
|
11.51
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
Past due loans
|
$ 11,214
|
$ 2,663
|
$ 2,170
|
$ 1,916
|
$ 4,073
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
20,316
|
17,998
|
21,594
|
22,603
|
26,880
|
Restructured loans
|
17,504
|
16,486
|
14,552
|
13,188
|
13,557
|
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
|
49,034
|
37,147
|
38,316
|
37,707
|
44,510
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
7,056
|
7,004
|
6,433
|
6,873
|
7,072
|
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
|
56,090
|
44,151
|
44,749
|
44,580
|
51,582
|
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
|
0.87
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.90
|
%
|
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
|
0.67
|
0.58
|
0.58
|
0.59
|
0.68
|
Allowance to total loans
|
0.99
|
1.08
|
1.05
|
1.03
|
1.05
|
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
|
114.06
|
148.35
|
138.10
|
136.29
|
116.55
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
|
Stockholders' equity
|
$ 979,752
|
$ 956,380
|
$ 927,927
|
$ 902,789
|
$ 884,801
|
Less goodwill
|
147,013
|
79,749
|
79,749
|
79,749
|
79,733
|
Less intangible assets, net
|
24,025
|
14,936
|
15,701
|
16,470
|
17,257
|
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 808,714
|
$ 861,695
|
$ 832,477
|
$ 806,570
|
$ 787,811
|
Common shares outstanding
|
32,644,018
|
32,639,588
|
32,617,788
|
32,603,926
|
32,749,690
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$ 24.77
|
$ 26.40
|
$ 25.52
|
$ 24.74
|
$ 24.06
|
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
|
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|
And Interest Margin Analysis
|
Taxable Equivalent Basis
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 5,376,278
|
$ 75,446
|
5.57
|
%
|
$ 5,158,737
|
$ 215,462
|
5.58
|
%
|
Securities – taxable
|
427,152
|
2,361
|
2.19
|
613,365
|
10,551
|
2.30
|
Securities – tax exempt
|
17,399
|
130
|
2.96
|
19,687
|
439
|
2.98
|
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|
1,577,446
|
8,705
|
2.19
|
1,397,739
|
24,590
|
2.35
|
Total earning assets
|
7,398,275
|
86,642
|
4.65
|
7,189,528
|
251,042
|
4.67
|
Nonearning assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
178,862
|
178,826
|
Interest receivable and other assets
|
500,067
|
469,615
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(56,056)
|
(53,814)
|
Total nonearning assets
|
622,873
|
594,627
|
Total assets
|
$ 8,021,148
|
$ 7,784,155
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Transaction deposits
|
$ 737,162
|
$ 646
|
0.35
|
%
|
$ 743,158
|
$ 1,967
|
0.35
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
2,835,855
|
10,127
|
1.42
|
2,700,393
|
30,852
|
1.53
|
Time deposits
|
690,867
|
2,871
|
1.65
|
688,056
|
8,164
|
1.59
|
Short-term borrowings
|
1,063
|
7
|
2.72
|
1,650
|
29
|
2.31
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
26,804
|
491
|
7.27
|
26,804
|
1,474
|
7.35
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
4,291,751
|
14,142
|
1.31
|
4,160,061
|
42,486
|
1.37
|
Interest free funds:
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
2,720,830
|
2,643,189
|
Interest payable and other liabilities
|
49,262
|
41,138
|
Stockholders' equity
|
959,305
|
939,767
|
Total interest free funds
|
3,729,397
|
3,624,094
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 8,021,148
|
$ 7,784,155
|
Net interest income
|
$ 72,500
|
$ 208,556
|
Net interest spread
|
3.34
|
%
|
3.30
|
%
|
Effect of interest free funds
|
0.55
|
%
|
0.58
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.89
|
%
|
3.88
|
%
SOURCE BancFirst
Share this article