BancFirst Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $33.4 million, or $1.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $32.9 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $99.4 million, or $2.98 per share, compared to $93.1 million, or $2.78 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. On August 15, 2019 the Company completed the acquisition of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas. As a result, the third quarter of 2019 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $3.1 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 7 cents for the quarter and the year. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, the first nine months of 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents.

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 increased to $72.3 million compared to $65.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.89% compared to 3.68% a year ago. The increase in margin was primarily due to the higher average federal funds rate in the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018. The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.8 million compared to $747,000 a year ago. The increase in provision was primarily due to downgrades of a few commercial loans. Net charge-offs for the full year of 2019 were 0.05% of average loans compared to 0.04% of average loans in 2018. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were 0.04% of average loans compared to 0.02% of average loans in 2018. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $35.6 million, compared to $32.8 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to growth in debit card usage fees and sweep fees. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $62.2 million compared to $55.8 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2019 and acquisition related expenses.

At September 30, 2019, the Company's total assets were $8.4 billion, an increase of $814.6 million from December 31, 2018. Securities of $555.6 million were down $216.6 million from December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $5.6 billion, an increase of $638.7 million from December 31, 2018. Deposits totaled $7.3 billion, an increase of $725.2 million from the December 31, 2018 total. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $979.8 million, an increase of $77.0 million over December 31, 2018.

On August 15, 2019, BancFirst Corporation acquired Pegasus Bank ("Pegasus"), for an aggregate cash purchase price of $123.5 million. Pegasus is a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in Dallas, Texas. Upon acquisition, Pegasus had approximately $651.1 million in total assets, $389.9 million in loans, and $603.9 million in deposits. The Bank will continue to operate as "Pegasus Bank" under a separate Texas state-charter and remain an independent subsidiary of BancFirst Corporation. BancFirst Corporation intends to provide an appropriate amount of capital to increase Pegasus Bank's ability to approve larger loans and allow Pegasus to continue to grow their assets.

Asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2019. Nonperforming and restructured assets represented 0.67% of total assets at September 30, 2019, virtually unchanged from the prior year. The allowance to total loans was 0.99% down slightly from 1.03% at year-end 2018. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 114.06% compared to 136.29% at year-end 2018.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported strong results in the third quarter. Asset quality remained solid and our margin was stable despite the two 25 bps Fed Funds decreases during the quarter. We are pleased to have closed the previously announced Pegasus acquisition during the quarter and look forward to the growth opportunities the Dallas market provides the Company going forward."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 108 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income $ 72,287

$ 68,792

$ 66,903

$ 66,888

$ 65,673

Provision for loan losses 2,758

2,433

1,684

1,516

747

Non-interest income:



















Trust revenue 3,490

3,250

3,177

3,023

3,281

Service charges on deposits 19,866

19,114

17,663

18,554

18,103

Securities transactions --

821

--

10

(64)

Income from sales of loans 964

868

698

649

800

Insurance commissions 5,535

4,420

5,265

4,593

5,207

Cash management 4,430

4,402

3,776

3,338

3,383

Other 1,342

1,202

1,422

1,684

2,091

Total noninterest income 35,627

34,077

32,001

31,851

32,801























Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits 40,354

36,124

36,171

35,530

35,051

Occupancy expense, net 3,386

2,953

2,627

3,307

3,386

Depreciation 3,268

3,015

2,985

2,965

2,733

Amortization of intangible assets 842

758

759

777

740

Data processing services 1,467

1,262

1,480

1,140

1,418

Net expense from other real estate owned 26

97

(484)

130

64

Marketing and business promotion 2,047

1,919

2,261

2,030

1,997

Deposit insurance (81)

544

533

571

597

Other 10,882

9,936

9,874

9,716

9,823

Total noninterest expense 62,191

56,608

56,206

56,166

55,809

Income before income taxes 42,965

43,828

41,014

41,057

41,918

Income tax expense 9,597

9,661

9,177

8,332

9,035

Net income $ 33,368

$ 34,167

$ 31,837

$ 32,725

$ 32,883

Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic $ 1.02

$ 1.04

$ 0.98

$ 1.00

$ 1.01

Net income-diluted 1.00

1.02

0.96

0.98

0.98

Cash dividends declared 0.32

0.30

0.30

0.30

0.30

Common shares outstanding 32,644,018

32,639,588

32,617,788

32,603,926

32,749,690

Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic 32,641,902

32,629,146

32,612,399

32,721,626

32,742,480

Diluted 33,327,213

33,317,193

33,292,852

33,423,458

33,504,143

Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets 1.65 % 1.78 % 1.69 % 1.70 % 1.71 % Return on average equity 13.80

14.54

14.08

14.48

14.86

Net interest margin 3.89

3.89

3.85

3.77

3.68

Efficiency ratio 57.63

55.03

56.83

56.88

56.67































BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30,



2019

2018

Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income $ 207,982

$ 193,588

Provision for loan losses 6,875

2,286

Non-interest income:







Trust revenue 9,917

9,806

Service charges on deposits 56,643

52,293

Securities transactions 821

37

Income from sales of loans 2,530

2,253

Insurance commissions 15,220

14,333

Cash management 12,608

9,785

Other 3,966

4,841

Total noninterest income 101,705

93,348











Non-interest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits 112,649

104,017

Occupancy expense, net 8,966

10,184

Depreciation 9,268

7,572

Amortization of intangible assets 2,359

2,232

Data processing services 4,209

3,816

Net expense from other real estate owned (361)

109

Marketing and business promotion 6,227

5,998

Deposit insurance 996

1,856

Other 30,692

30,171

Total noninterest expense 175,005

165,955

Income before income taxes 127,807

118,695

Income tax expense 28,435

25,606

Net income $ 99,372

$ 93,089

Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic $ 3.04

$ 2.85

Net income-diluted 2.98

2.78

Cash dividends declared 0.92

0.72

Common shares outstanding 32,644,018

32,749,690

Average common shares outstanding -







Basic 32,627,924

32,678,310

Diluted 33,314,298

33,430,761

Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.64 % Return on average stockholders' equity 14.14

14.62

Net interest margin 3.88

3.68

Efficiency ratio 56.51

57.84









BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







2019

2019

2019

2018

2018



3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets $ 8,388,816

$ 7,642,021

$ 7,709,000

$ 7,574,258

$ 7,602,438

Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,476,340

1,518,998

1,291,447

1,195,824

1,607,157

Debt securities 555,575

425,154

724,872

772,132

477,080

Total loans 5,622,897

5,105,302

5,050,221

4,984,150

4,952,267

Allowance for loan losses (55,928)

(55,108)

(52,915)

(51,389)

(51,875)

Deposits 7,330,677

6,613,613

6,706,386

6,605,495

6,643,131

Stockholders' equity 979,752

956,380

927,927

902,789

884,801

Book value per common share 30.01

29.30

28.45

27.69

27.02

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 24.77

26.40

25.52

24.74

24.06

Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits 77.68 % 76.07 % 75.34 % 74.24 % 74.50 % Average earning assets to total assets 92.23

92.43

92.42

92.48

92.87

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.96

12.25

12.01

11.76

11.51

Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans $ 11,214

$ 2,663

$ 2,170

$ 1,916

$ 4,073

Nonaccrual loans 20,316

17,998

21,594

22,603

26,880

Restructured loans 17,504

16,486

14,552

13,188

13,557

Total nonperforming and restructured loans 49,034

37,147

38,316

37,707

44,510

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 7,056

7,004

6,433

6,873

7,072

Total nonperforming and restructured assets 56,090

44,151

44,749

44,580

51,582

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans 0.87 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.76 % 0.90 % Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets 0.67

0.58

0.58

0.59

0.68

Allowance to total loans 0.99

1.08

1.05

1.03

1.05

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans 114.06

148.35

138.10

136.29

116.55

Net charge-offs to average loans 0.04

0.01

0.00

0.04

0.02























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):





















Stockholders' equity $ 979,752

$ 956,380

$ 927,927

$ 902,789

$ 884,801

Less goodwill 147,013

79,749

79,749

79,749

79,733

Less intangible assets, net 24,025

14,936

15,701

16,470

17,257

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 808,714

$ 861,695

$ 832,477

$ 806,570

$ 787,811

Common shares outstanding 32,644,018

32,639,588

32,617,788

32,603,926

32,749,690

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 24.77

$ 26.40

$ 25.52

$ 24.74

$ 24.06























(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.







BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019







Interest

Average





Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS























Earning assets:

























Loans $ 5,376,278

$ 75,446

5.57 % $ 5,158,737

$ 215,462

5.58 % Securities – taxable 427,152

2,361

2.19

613,365

10,551

2.30

Securities – tax exempt 17,399

130

2.96

19,687

439

2.98

Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,577,446

8,705

2.19

1,397,739

24,590

2.35

Total earning assets 7,398,275

86,642

4.65

7,189,528

251,042

4.67



























Nonearning assets:























Cash and due from banks 178,862









178,826









Interest receivable and other assets 500,067









469,615









Allowance for loan losses (56,056)









(53,814)









Total nonearning assets 622,873









594,627









Total assets $ 8,021,148









$ 7,784,155



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:























Transaction deposits $ 737,162

$ 646

0.35 % $ 743,158

$ 1,967

0.35 % Savings deposits 2,835,855

10,127

1.42

2,700,393

30,852

1.53

Time deposits 690,867

2,871

1.65

688,056

8,164

1.59

Short-term borrowings 1,063

7

2.72

1,650

29

2.31

Junior subordinated debentures 26,804

491

7.27

26,804

1,474

7.35

Total interest bearing liabilities 4,291,751

14,142

1.31

4,160,061

42,486

1.37



























Interest free funds:























Noninterest bearing deposits 2,720,830









2,643,189









Interest payable and other liabilities 49,262









41,138









Stockholders' equity 959,305









939,767









Total interest free funds 3,729,397









3,624,094









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,021,148









$ 7,784,155









Net interest income



$ 72,500









$ 208,556





Net interest spread







3.34 %







3.30 % Effect of interest free funds







0.55 %







0.58 % Net interest margin







3.89 %







3.88 %







