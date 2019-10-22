Banco BASE Selects Guardicore Centra™ Security Platform To Protect Critical Banking Applications

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced that Banco BASE, a Mexican financial group and a leader in financing and foreign trade industries, is deploying Guardicore's Centra Security Platform to provide advanced data center security.

"Banco BASE has built its success by providing the most innovative financial solutions, with agile and personalized service," said Prudencio Frigolet Gómez. Director of Technology and Operations at Banco BASE. "A big part of our commitment to our customers is ensuring the protection of their critical data and availability of services. Guardicore Centra gives our IT team deep visibility into east-west traffic for our critical banking applications and the ability to reduce risk with micro-segmentation."

Banco BASE is part of the Mexican Financial Group Grupo Financiero BASE. With over 32 years of experience, Banco BASE provides products for corporate and private banking, including loans, investments, digital accounts and currency exchange.

"We are honored Banco BASE has selected Guardicore to help protect their most critical applications," said Pavel Gurvich, co-founder and CEO of Guardicore. "Banco BASE quickly recognized that a new, software-defined approach to segmentation is essential for reducing risk and simplifying ongoing policy management for critical applications and payment systems like SWIFT."

Guardicore's flagship product, the Centra Security Platform , is a comprehensive data center and cloud security solution that delivers the simplest and most intuitive way to apply micro-segmentation controls to reduce the attack surface and detect and control breaches within east-west traffic. It provides deep visibility into application dependencies and flows and enforcement of network and individual process level policies to isolate and segment critical applications and infrastructure.

About Banco BASE

For nearly three decades, Banco BASE has specialized in providing companies with financial advice solutions, to help them grow and achieve their goals, through a strong services portfolio, including Foreign Currency, Hedging Instruments, Credit, Digital Accounts and Investments. We deliver very efficient financial services due to our network of offices in Mexico's major cities from which we cover all the country; plus, we have as well a representation office in Toronto, Canada. Furthermore, we have correspondence relationships with the world's main banks and most Mexican banks, which ensure our transparency, reliability and transaction swiftness.

Our credentials include: Rated by Standard & Poor´s, since February 2000 and by Fitch Ratings since 2006 always increasing our ratings; Approximately 2,000 FX transactions per day and a daily trading volume of USD $450 million; Members of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (ACAMS) and founders of the Monterrey-Mexico Chapter; Placed among the 500 most important companies in Mexico, and a "Super Empresa" (one of the best places to work for) by Expansion Magazine (A Time Inc. Enterprise). Our best recommendation comes from our more than 20,000 satisfied national and international customers.

For more information, visit www.bancobase.com

About Guardicore

Guardicore is an innovator in data center and cloud security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to protect critical applications from compromise through unmatched visibility, micro-segmentation and real-time threat detection and response. Developed by the top cyber security experts in their field, Guardicore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks in their data centers. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com

Media Contact

Alana Suko

alana.suko@guyergroup.com

781-258-5803

SOURCE Guardicore

Related Links

http://www.guardicore.com

