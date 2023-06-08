Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces dividend payment notice

Buenos Aires, June 8, 2023 – Banco BBVA Argentina S.A (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) announced yesterday the dividend payment notice of the first installment

Dividends Payment Notice

The Shareholders of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. are hereby notified that, as resolved by the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders ̓ Meeting held on April 28, 2023, the authorization of the Argentine Central Bank Financial and Exchange Entities Authority obtained on May 31, 2023 and the Board of Directors meeting held on June 7, 2023, the Bank will make available and pay to its existing shareholders on the Bank share register as of June 22, 2023 (the "Cut-Off Date") installment 1, as of June 27, 2023 (the "Payment Date"), of a dividend through the delivery of 8.254.072.169 in principal amount of the Argentine Treasury bill in pesos adjusted by CER at a discount due November 21, 2023. (ISIN ARARGE520DT9) Ticker X23N3 (CV code 9197) at a ratio of nominal value 13.4714156856 of the above mentioned security for each Company share of $ 1 par value, which represents 1370.99 % of the capital stock of AR$ 612,710,079. Fractions of less than 1 will be settled in Pesos, at the closing price of the record date.

Shareholders who choose to receive Argentine Pesos must send, for each installment, a written notice, signed by the holder of the shares to that end, from June 7 to June 22, 2023 including this date, on business days within that period, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. at the following e-mail address: [email protected], or to Torre BBVA, Av. Córdoba 111, 26th. Floor, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. C/O Ezequiel Serra.

The amount of the cash dividend corresponding to installment 1 amounts to Ps. 8,400,169,246.50, which represents Ps. 13.7098597434 per share.

In this case, the dividend will be made available through Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. at Av. Córdoba 111, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

Payment Date: June 27.

Cut-Off Date: June 22.

The dividend will be made available as from the date indicated above, through Caja de Valores S.A., located at 25 de Mayo 362, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, on business days from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., where the required formalities must be complied with and settlements will be made in accordance with the regulatory deadlines.

Those shareholders who hold their shares in the Shareholders Registry kept by Caja de Valores S.A. on behalf of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. should contact such entity at the e-mail address [email protected] to obtain information on the procedure applicable for the purpose of disposing of the securities as dividends in kind.

Holders of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will receive payment through the depository bank, Bank of New York Mellon, as of the date resulting from the application of the rules in force in the jurisdiction where Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.'s ADSs are listed. In this regard, the cut-off and/or payment dates may differ from those reported herein.

It is expressly stated that the Shareholders holdings recorded as of the Cut-Off Date for each installment will be the only ones taken into account for purposes of the payment of the declared dividend. Notices given by those who are not holders of shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. as of the Cut-Off Date shall be deemed not to have been submitted and shall be null and void.

From the distribution of dividends, the amounts duly paid by Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., in its capacity as Substitute Obligor for the Personal Property Tax corresponding to the periods 2021 and 2022 of Shareholders who have been subject to such tax, shall be deducted, as the case may be, in accordance with the terms of the last paragraph of section incorporated by Law No. 26,452 after section 25 of Law No. 23,966.

Income tax is not withheld in this installment.

