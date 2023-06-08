Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces dividend payment schedule

Buenos Aires, June 8, 2023 – Banco BBVA Argentina S.A (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) announced yesterday the approval of dividend payment schedule

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. are hereby notified that, as resolved by the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders ̓ Meeting held on April 28, 2023, the authorization of the Argentine Central Bank Financial and Exchange Entities Authority obtained on May 31, 2023 and the Board of Directors meeting held on June 7, 2023, the payment of a dividend in the amount of AR$ 50,401,015,479 to be paid in kind through the delivery of 49,524,433,015 in aggregate principal amount of the  Argentine Treasury bill in pesos adjusted by CER at a discount due November 23, 2023. (ISIN ARARGE520DT9) Ticker X23N3 (CV code 9197) was approved and the following dividend payment schedule was resolved:

2023

Installment

Cut-Off Date

Payment
date

Argentine Treasury Bill in Pesos adjusted by
CER at a discount due on November 21, 2023.

Principal Amount

1

June 22

June 27

8,254,072,169.

2

July 17

July 20

8,254,072,169.

3

August 3

August 8

8,254,072,169.

4

September 5

September 8

8,254,072,169.

5

October 2

October 5

8,254,072,169.

6

October 27

November 1

8,254,072,169.

Each time the dividend is made available, the corresponding payment notice will be issued, stating again: i) the amount of securities to be made available to the shareholders; ii) the amount of securities per share; and iii) whether the dividend to be paid is subject to any type of tax withholding. Fractions of less than 1 will be settled in Pesos, at the closing price of the record date.

In this regard, it is hereby informed that:

i) The payment dividends to all Shareholders shall be made in kind, unless they express, for each installment, their decision to receive it in Argentine Pesos.

The dividend will be made available as of the indicated date, through Caja de Valores S.A. located at 25 de Mayo 362, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires; on business days from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., where they must comply with the required formalities and the settlements will be made in accordance with the regulatory deadlines.

ii) Shareholders who choose to receive Argentine pesos must send a written notice, signed by the holder of the shares, to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. at the following e-mail address: [email protected], or on business days to Torre BBVA, Av. Córdoba 111, 26 th. Floor, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. C/O Ezequiel Serra, the term to do so will be informed in the corresponding payment notice. In this case, the dividend will be made available through Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. at Av. Córdoba 111, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

Those shareholders who hold their shares in the Shareholders' Registry kept by Caja de Valores S.A. on behalf of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. should contact such entity at the e-mail address [email protected] to obtain information on the procedure applicable for the purpose of disposing of the securities as dividends in kind.

Holders of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will receive payment through the depository bank, Bank of New York Mellon, as of the date resulting from the application of the rules in force in the jurisdiction where Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.'s ADSs are listed. In this regard, the cut-off and/or payment dates may differ from those reported herein.

It is expressly stated that the Shareholders holdings of shares recorded as of the Cut-Off Date will be the only ones taken into account for purposes of the payment of the declared dividend. Notices given by those who are not holders of shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. as of the Cut-Off Date shall be deemed not to have been submitted and shall be null and void.

From the distribution of dividends, the amounts duly paid by Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., in its capacity as Substitute Obligor for the Personal Property Tax corresponding to the periods 2021 and 2022 of Shareholders who have been subject to such tax, shall be deducted, as the case may be, in accordance with the terms of the last paragraph of section incorporated by Law No. 26,452 after section 25 of Law No. 23,966.

Likewise, it is informed that with respect to Income Tax, in each payment notice, the tax withholding will be determined, if applicable.

Simultaneously with this document, the notice corresponding to the payment of the dividend corresponding to installment 1 is published.

Contact: [email protected] 

