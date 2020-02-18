Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces results for the fourth quarter of 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) ("BBVA Argentina" or "BBVA" or "the Bank") announced today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter (4Q19), ended on December 31th 2019.

4Q19 Highlights

BBVA Argentina's net income totaled $7.4 billion , 33.0% below the $11.1 billion posted in the third quarter 2019 (3Q19) and 153.5% higher than the $2.9 billion posted on the fourth quarter 2018 (4Q18).

, 33.0% below the posted in the third quarter 2019 (3Q19) and 153.5% higher than the posted on the fourth quarter 2018 (4Q18). In 4Q19, BBVA Argentina posted an average return on assets (ROA) of 6.9% and an average return on equity (ROE) of 49.5%.

In 2019, net income was $31.4 billion , 223.0% greater than the $9.7 billion posted in 2018. ROA for the year was 7.9% compared to 2018's 2.3%, and ROE was 60.6% versus the 21.2% posted in 2018.

, 223.0% greater than the posted in 2018. ROA for the year was 7.9% compared to 2018's 2.3%, and ROE was 60.6% versus the 21.2% posted in 2018. In terms of activity, total consolidated private sector financing on 4Q19 totaled $201.5 billion , contracting $10.4 billion or 4.9% versus 3Q19 and increasing 14.5% or $25.4 billion compared to 4Q18. In the quarter, growth was mainly driven by credit cards and documents, increasing 35.4% and 7.7% respectively. Consolidated market share for BBVA was 7.71% as of 4Q19.

, contracting or 4.9% versus 3Q19 and increasing 14.5% or compared to 4Q18. In the quarter, growth was mainly driven by credit cards and documents, increasing 35.4% and 7.7% respectively. Consolidated market share for BBVA was 7.71% as of 4Q19. Total deposits grew 7.1% in the quarter, and 13.3% in the year. BBVA's consolidated market share for private deposits was 7.14% as of 4Q19.

As of 4Q19, asset quality ratio (measured as non-performing loans over total financing) was 3.57%, with a 113.04% coverage ratio.

Accumulated efficiency ratio in 4Q19 was 37.0%, improving from 4Q18's 48.9%.

As of 4Q19, BBVA Argentina reached a regulatory capital ratio of 17.8%, entailing a $29.0 billion or 117.5% excess over the minimum regulatory requirement. Tier I ratio was 17.1%. Total liquid assets represented 69.9% of the Bank's deposits as of 4Q19.

About BBVA Argentina

BBVA Argentina (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the main shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution relies on solid values: "The customer comes first, We think big and We are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

