Banco BBVA Argentina S.A announces results for the third quarter of 2019

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) ("BBVA Argentina" or "BBVA" or the "Bank") announced today its consolidated results for the third quarter (3Q19), ended on September 30th 2019.

3Q19 Highlights

BBVA Argentina's net income totaled $11.1 billion in 3Q19. This result was 63.8% higher than the $6.8 billion posted on the second quarter 2019 (2Q19) and 264.6% higher than the $3.0 billion posted on the third quarter 2018 (3Q18).

On 3Q19, BBVA Argentina posted an average return on assets (ROAA) of 11.0% and an average return on equity (ROAE) of 81.3%

On 3Q19 BBVA Argentina's consolidated financing to the private sector totaled $211.8 billion , increasing $27.1 billion or 14.7% compared to 2Q19, and increasing 22.5% or $38.9 billion compared to 3Q18. In the quarter, growth was mainly driven by overdrafts, documents, and credit cards, growing 83.4%, 17.2%, and 11.6%, respectively. BBVA consolidated market share was 8.13% as of 3Q19.

Total deposits decreased 3.8% in the quarter, but increased 11.0% compared to 3Q18. BBVA consolidated market share of private deposits was 7.14% as of 3Q19.

As of 3Q19, the asset quality ratio (measured as non-performing loans over total financing) reached 3.31% with a coverage ratio of 105.08%.

The accumulated efficiency ratio reached 35.6%, improving from the 47.2% ratio posted at 3Q18.

As of 3Q19, BBVA Argentina reached a consolidated capital ratio of 17.1%, implying a $26.2 billion excess (109.0%) over the minimum regulatory requirement. The Tier I ratio was 16.4%. Liquid assets represented 61.7% of the bank's deposits on 3Q19.

About BBVA Argentina

BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; Latibex: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, BBVA in Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

BBVA in Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

