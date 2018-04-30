Banco Bradesco - Filing of Annual Report (Form 20-F)

SAO PAULO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Bradesco S.A. (B3: BBDC3, BBDC4; NYSE: BBD, BBDO and Latibex: XBBDC) informs that its Annual Report in Form 20-F for 2017 (Form 20-F) was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on this date.

Shareholders and the holders of American Depositary Receipts - ADRs can request copies of the 2017 Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Market Relations Department.