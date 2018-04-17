Banco do Brasil S.A. Announces the Final Tender Results of the Tender Offers for certain of its Perpetual Notes

The Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) with respect to the Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase by the Bank occurred on April 6, 2018 (the "Early Settlement Date"). On the Early Settlement Date, the Bank accepted for purchase the following aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered prior to the Early Tender Date: (i) U.S.$599,988,000 in principal amount of 8.500% Notes (after proration) and (ii) U.S.$100,000,000 in principal amount of 9.250% Notes (after proration).

The Bank hereby announces that as of April 16, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. New York City time (which was the Expiration Date), it had elected not to increase the Tender Caps (as provided in the Offer Documents). As the applicable Tender Caps with respect to the 8.500% Notes and the 9.250% Notes were reached upon settlement on the Early Settlement Date, no tendered 8.500% Notes and 9.250% Notes shall be accepted for purchase on the Final Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). Any Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer but not accepted for purchase by the Bank on the Early Settlement Date will be promptly returned to Holders.

The Offer to Purchase does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (other than the Notes). Any offering of securities will only be made by an offering document and any such offering may not be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

D. F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the tender agent and as the information agent (the "Tender and Information Agent") for the Tender Offers. BB Securities Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, acted as Dealer Managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Tender Offers.

The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offers is:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

In New York.

48 Wall Street 22nd Floor New York, NY 10005 Banks and Brokers: (212) 269-5550

Toll free (U.S. only): (866) 406-2284 In London: 125 Wood Street London EC2V 7AN United Kingdom Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700 In Hong Kong: Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower 28 Queen's Road Central Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 3953 7230

Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/bb

Email: bb@dfkingltd.com

By Facsimile (For Eligible Institutions only): (212) 709-3328

Confirmation: (212) 269-5552

Attention: Andrew Beck

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers are:

BB Securities Ltd. Operations Department

4th Floor – Pinners Hall

105-108 Old Broad Street

London EC2N 1ER

United Kingdom

Collect: +44 (20) 7367-5800 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Liability Management Group

388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States

US Toll-Free: (800) 558-3745

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106



HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue New York, New York 10018 Attn: Global Liability Management Group Toll Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM Collect: +1 (212) 525-5552 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Latin America

Debt Capital Markets

383 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10179

United States

US Toll-Free: (866) 846-2874 Collect: +1 (212) 834-6326

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-do-brasil-sa-announces-the-final-tender-results-of-the-tender-offers-for-certain-of-its-perpetual-notes-300631193.html

SOURCE Banco do Brasil S.A.