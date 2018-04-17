Banco do Brasil S.A. Announces the Final Tender Results of the Tender Offers for certain of its Perpetual Notes

BRASILIA, Brazil, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco do Brasil S.A., acting through its Grand Cayman branch, a bank structured as a corporation (sociedade anônima) and a state owned company (sociedade de economia mista) under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil (the "Bank"), hereby announces the final tender results of its offers to purchase for cash up to U.S.$600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Banco do Brasil's outstanding 8.500% Perpetual Notes (CUSIP: 05959LAA1 and P3772WAA0; ISIN: US05959LAA17 and USP3772WAA01) and up to U.S.$100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Banco do Brasil's outstanding 9.250% Perpetual Notes (CUSIP: 05958A AG3 and P3772W AC6; ISIN: US05958AAG31 and USP3772WAC66) (collectively, the "Notes," and each series, a "series of Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase dated March 19, 2018 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal dated March 19, 2018 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Letter of Transmittal" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). The Bank refers to the offers to purchase the Notes as the "Tender Offers," and each individual offer as a "Tender Offer." Capitalized terms used in this announcement, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Offer to Purchase.

The Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) with respect to the Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase by the Bank occurred on April 6, 2018 (the "Early Settlement Date"). On the Early Settlement Date, the Bank accepted for purchase the following aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered prior to the Early Tender Date: (i) U.S.$599,988,000 in principal amount of 8.500% Notes (after proration) and (ii) U.S.$100,000,000 in principal amount of 9.250% Notes (after proration).

The Bank hereby announces that as of April 16, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. New York City time (which was the Expiration Date), it had elected not to increase the Tender Caps (as provided in the Offer Documents). As the applicable Tender Caps with respect to the 8.500% Notes and the 9.250% Notes were reached upon settlement on the Early Settlement Date, no tendered 8.500% Notes and 9.250% Notes shall be accepted for purchase on the Final Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). Any Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer but not accepted for purchase by the Bank on the Early Settlement Date will be promptly returned to Holders.

The Offer to Purchase does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (other than the Notes).  Any offering of securities will only be made by an offering document and any such offering may not be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

D. F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the tender agent and as the information agent (the "Tender and Information Agent") for the Tender Offers. BB Securities Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, acted as Dealer Managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Tender Offers.

The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offers is:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

In New York.
48 Wall Street

22nd Floor

New York, NY 10005

Banks and Brokers: (212) 269-5550
Toll free (U.S. only): (866) 406-2284

In London:

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700

In Hong Kong:

Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower

28 Queen's Road Central

Central Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 3953 7230

Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/bb

Email: bb@dfkingltd.com

By Facsimile (For Eligible Institutions only): (212) 709-3328
Confirmation: (212) 269-5552
Attention: Andrew Beck

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers are:

BB Securities Ltd.

 

Operations Department
4th Floor – Pinners Hall
105-108 Old Broad Street
London EC2N 1ER
United Kingdom
Collect: +44 (20) 7367-5800

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

 

Liability Management Group
388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10013
United States
US Toll-Free: (800) 558-3745
Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106


HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

 

452 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York 10018

Attn: Global Liability

Management Group

Toll Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM

Collect: +1 (212) 525-5552

 

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

 

Latin America
Debt Capital Markets
383 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10179
United States
US Toll-Free: (866) 846-2874

Collect: +1 (212) 834-6326

 

