Banco do Brasil S.A. Announces the Final Tender Results of the Tender Offers for certain of its Perpetual Notes

BRASILIA, Brazil, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco do Brasil S.A., acting through its Grand Cayman branch, a bank structured as a corporation (sociedade anônima) and a state owned company (sociedade de economia mista) under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil (the "Bank"), hereby announces the final tender results of its offers to purchase for cash up to U.S.$600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Banco do Brasil's outstanding 8.500% Perpetual Notes (CUSIP: 05959LAA1 and P3772WAA0; ISIN: US05959LAA17 and USP3772WAA01) and up to U.S.$100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Banco do Brasil's outstanding 9.250% Perpetual Notes (CUSIP: 05958A AG3 and P3772W AC6; ISIN: US05958AAG31 and USP3772WAC66) (collectively, the "Notes," and each series, a "series of Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase dated March 19, 2018 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal dated March 19, 2018 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Letter of Transmittal" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). The Bank refers to the offers to purchase the Notes as the "Tender Offers," and each individual offer as a "Tender Offer." Capitalized terms used in this announcement, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Offer to Purchase.
The Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) with respect to the Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase by the Bank occurred on April 6, 2018 (the "Early Settlement Date"). On the Early Settlement Date, the Bank accepted for purchase the following aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered prior to the Early Tender Date: (i) U.S.$599,988,000 in principal amount of 8.500% Notes (after proration) and (ii) U.S.$100,000,000 in principal amount of 9.250% Notes (after proration).
The Bank hereby announces that as of April 16, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. New York City time (which was the Expiration Date), it had elected not to increase the Tender Caps (as provided in the Offer Documents). As the applicable Tender Caps with respect to the 8.500% Notes and the 9.250% Notes were reached upon settlement on the Early Settlement Date, no tendered 8.500% Notes and 9.250% Notes shall be accepted for purchase on the Final Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). Any Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer but not accepted for purchase by the Bank on the Early Settlement Date will be promptly returned to Holders.
The Offer to Purchase does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (other than the Notes). Any offering of securities will only be made by an offering document and any such offering may not be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
D. F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the tender agent and as the information agent (the "Tender and Information Agent") for the Tender Offers. BB Securities Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, acted as Dealer Managers (the "Dealer Managers") for the Tender Offers.
The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offers is:
D.F. King & Co., Inc.
|
In New York.
22nd Floor
New York, NY 10005
Banks and Brokers: (212) 269-5550
|
In London:
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 20 7920 9700
|
In Hong Kong:
Suite 1601, 16/F, Central Tower
28 Queen's Road Central
Central Hong Kong
Telephone: +852 3953 7230
Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/bb
Email: bb@dfkingltd.com
By Facsimile (For Eligible Institutions only): (212) 709-3328
Confirmation: (212) 269-5552
Attention: Andrew Beck
The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers are:
|
BB Securities Ltd.
Operations Department
|
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
Liability Management Group
|
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
452 Fifth Avenue
New York, New York 10018
Attn: Global Liability
Management Group
Toll Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM
Collect: +1 (212) 525-5552
|
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Latin America
New York, NY 10179
Collect: +1 (212) 834-6326
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-do-brasil-sa-announces-the-final-tender-results-of-the-tender-offers-for-certain-of-its-perpetual-notes-300631193.html
SOURCE Banco do Brasil S.A.
