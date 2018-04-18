Banco FINCA Ecuador receives Smart Certification for its commitment to client protection

The Smart Campaign is a global initiative to promote stronger client protection standards in the microfinance industry. The certification process included review of all of Banco FINCA Ecuador's business processes and policies, concluding the organization has consistently demonstrated commitment to the Smart Campaign's seven Client Protection Principles: appropriate product design and delivery; prevention of over-indebtedness; transparency; responsible pricing; fair and respectful treatment of clients; privacy of client data; and mechanisms for complaint resolution.

"Smart Certification is confirmation of Banco FINCA Ecuador's commitment to providing clients with responsible financial products", said Keith Sandbloom, FINCA Impact Finance's Vice President & Regional Director for Latin America & The Caribbean.

Originally launched in 1993, Banco FINCA Ecuador is a leader in the country's responsible finance sector. In 2008, it became a full-fledged bank licensed to take deposits. Banco FINCA Ecuador continues to serve low-income entrepreneurs with a full range of financial products and services.

Robust client protection standards have become increasingly important as Banco FINCA Ecuador adopts digital technologies to more effectively serve its clients. The company is currently developing offerings such as online and mobile banking, online loan applications and digital money transfers.

About FINCA Impact Finance

FINCA Impact Finance is a global network of 20 microfinance institutions and banks that provides socially responsible financial services to enable low-income individuals and communities to invest in their futures.

For more information, visit: http://www.FINCAImpact.com; Twitter: @FINCAImpact.

About The Smart Campaign

The Smart Campaign, an initiative of The Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion, is a global effort to unite microfinance leaders around a common goal: to keep clients as the driving force of the industry. FINCA is a founding member of the Smart Campaign.

