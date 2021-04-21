Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. Announces Completion Of Tender Offer For Its 7.50% Subordinated Notes Due 2022

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. ("GNB") announced today that it has completed its announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its 7.50% Subordinated Notes due 2022 (the "Notes").

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 16, 2021 (the "Expiration Date"), and the guaranteed delivery procedures expired at 5:00 p.m, New York City time, on April 20, 2021. As of April 20, 2021, approximately $72,862,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were tendered (representing approximately 29.14% of the outstanding Notes). GNB accepted for payment and settlement all of the Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date or tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures.

The information and tender agent for the Tender Offer was D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the information and tender agent, banks and brokers may call +1 (212) 269-5550, and others may call U.S. toll-free: +1 (800) 967-7510 or email [email protected]. Additional contact information is set forth below.

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer were:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing the Notes, nor does it constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE Banco GNB Sudameris S.A.