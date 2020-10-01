Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. Announces Termination Of Tender Offer For Its 7.50% Subordinated Notes Due 2022

News provided by

Banco GNB Sudameris S.A.

Oct 01, 2020, 17:19 ET

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco GNB Sudameris S.A. announced today that it has terminated its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its 7.50% Subordinated Notes due 2022 (the "Notes").  All Notes tendered in the Tender Offer will be returned promptly to the respective holders thereof without any action required on the part of the holders. No consideration will be paid in the Tender Offer for any tendered Notes.

The information and tender agent for the Tender Offer is D.F. King & Co., Inc. To contact the information and tender agent, banks and brokers may call +1 (212) 269-5550, and others may call U.S. toll-free: +1 (800) 967-7510 or email [email protected]. Additional contact information is set forth below.

By Mail, Hand or Overnight Courier:
48 Wall Street
New York, New York 10005
United States of America
Attn: Andrew Beck

By Facsimile Transmission:
(for eligible institutions only)
+1 (212) 709-3328
Attention: Andrew Beck
Confirmation by Telephone
+1 (212) 269-5552

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer are:

BofA Securities

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

One Bryant Park, 9th Floor
New York, NY 10036
Attn: Liability Management Group

388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor
New York, New York 10013
Attention: Liability Management Group

200 West Street
New York, New York 10282 
Attn: Liability Management Group

Collect: +1 (646) 855-8988
Toll Free: +1 (888) 292-0070

Collect: +1 (212) 723-6106
Toll Free: +1 (800) 558-3745

Collect: +1 (212) 357-1452
Toll-Free: +1 (800) 828-3182
Email: [email protected]

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. 

SOURCE Banco GNB Sudameris S.A.