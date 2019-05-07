Banco Hipotecario S.A. reports First Quarter 2019 consolidated results
Banco Hipotecario S.A.
May 07, 2019, 17:33 ET
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Hipotecario S.A. (BCBA: BHIP) reports First Quarter 2019 consolidated results.
Highlights
Executive Summary
- Net income for the quarter was Ps. 36.6 million, compared to Ps. 508.2 million of last quarter and Ps. 519.4 million of same quarter last year, mainly driven by higher provision for loan losses.
- Net operating income for the quarter was Ps. 2,834.3 million, 23.3% lower than the Ps. 3,697.4 million of previous quarter and 6.4% lower than the Ps. 3,027.5 million of same quarter of last year. Operating income for the quarter was Ps. (76.1) million, compared to Ps. 645.1 million of previous quarter and Ps. 770.6 million of same quarter of last year.
- As of March 31, 2019, Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 266%, Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) was 162.9% and the liquid assets to deposits ratio was 104.7%.
- Loans to the non financial private sector decreased 2.3% QoQ and increased 5.6% YoY.
- Deposits decreased 1.1% QoQ and increased 25.3% YoY, while corporate bonds increased 1.5% QoQ and 12.0% YoY.
- On a consolidated basis, NPL increased from 6.0% in Q4 2018 to 11.9% in Q1 2019, while coverage ratio was 51.9% for the period. The increase in non performing loans is mainly explained by loans to certain corporates that are renegotiating their debt. Additional provisions above Central Bank requirements were set for those loans.
- Total capital ratio as a percentage of RWA as of March 31, 2019 was 12.66%, compared to 12.71% of previous quarter and 12.87% of same quarter of last year.
- The Bank repurchased US$ 53,353,000 aggregate principal amount of its Series 29 Notes within the framework of a Cash Tender Offer for up to US$ 75,000,000 aggregate principal amount (increasable to up to US$ 100,000,000 aggregate principal amount).
Contacts:
Martín Diez
Eliezer Baschkier
Capital Markets
Tel. (54-11) 4347- 5856/5967
Tomás Godino
CFO
Tel. (54-11) 4347-5759
SOURCE Banco Hipotecario S.A.
