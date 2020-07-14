Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PANAMA CITY, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Date and time:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:

Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer

Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:

1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants)

1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.)

Passcode: 89194804#

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's Second Quarter and Half-Year 2020 Earnings Release will be announced on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

Contact Information:

Mónica Cosulich

Senior Vice President

Finance and Investor Relations

E-mail address: [email protected]

Tel: +507 210-8563

