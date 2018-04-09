Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

Date and time:
Friday, April 20, 2018
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Gabriel Tolchinsky, Appointed Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:
(800) 311-9401 (U.S. Participants)
(334) 323-7224 (From outside the U.S.)
Conference ID:  8034 

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release will be distributed on Friday, April 20, 2018 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation. 

Contact Information:
Monica Cosulich
VP, Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address:  ir@bladex.com
Tel: +507 210-8563

