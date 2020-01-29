Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Jan 29, 2020, 07:00 ET
PANAMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Date and time:
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Gabriel Tolchinsky, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer
To participate, please dial:
(800) 311-9401 (U.S. Participants)
(334) 323-7224 (From outside the U.S.)
Conference ID: 8034
This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com
Bladex's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release will be announced on Friday, February 14, 2020 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.
Contact Information:
Mónica Cosulich
Senior Vice President
Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address: ir@bladex.com
Tel: +507 210-8563
