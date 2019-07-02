Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

Jul 02, 2019, 17:00 ET

Date and time:
Friday, July 19, 2019
11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Gabriel Tolchinsky, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:
(800) 311-9401 (U.S. Participants)
(334) 323-7224 (From outside the U.S.)
Conference ID:  8034 

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release will be announced on Friday, July 19, 2019 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

Contact Information:
Monica Cosulich
VP, Finance and Investor Relations 
E-mail address:  ir@bladex.com 
Tel: +507 210-8563

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

