Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

PANAMA CITY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Date and time:

Friday, July 19, 2019

11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

Presenting for Bladex:

Mr. Gabriel Tolchinsky, Chief Executive Officer

Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:

(800) 311-9401 (U.S. Participants)

(334) 323-7224 (From outside the U.S.)

Conference ID: 8034

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release will be announced on Friday, July 19, 2019 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

Contact Information:

Monica Cosulich

VP, Finance and Investor Relations

E-mail address: ir@bladex.com

Tel: +507 210-8563

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

