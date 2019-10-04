Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Date and time:
Friday, October 18, 2019
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Gabriel Tolchinsky, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:
(800) 311-9401 (U.S. Participants)
(334) 323-7224 (From outside the U.S.)
Conference ID:  8034 

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release will be announced on Friday, October 18, 2019 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

Contact Information:
Mónica Cosulich
Senior Vice President
Finance and Investor Relations 
E-mail address:  ir@bladex.com 
Tel: +507 210-8563

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

