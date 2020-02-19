Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

News provided by

Banco Macro S.A.

Feb 19, 2020, 17:19 ET

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BCBA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 ("4Q19").  All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.)

Summary

  • The Bank's net income totaled Ps.13.3 billion in 4Q19. This result was 1% higher than the result posted in 3Q19 and 153% higher than in 4Q18. In 4Q19, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 59% and 10.4%, respectively. In FY2019 Net Income totaled Ps.40.8 billion increasing 159% or Ps.25 billion compared with FY2018.
  • In 4Q19, Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew 10% or Ps.18.7 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.211.6 billion and increased 22% or Ps.38.6 billion year over year ("YoY"). In the quarter, growth was driven by commercial loans, among which Overdrafts and Others stand out; with a 32% and a 52% increase respectively QoQ. Meanwhile within consumer loans, credit card loans increased 27% QoQ.
  • In 4Q19, Banco Macro's total deposits increased 1% or Ps.3.7 billion QoQ, totaling Ps.262.9 billion and representing 78% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 3% or Ps.6.4 billion QoQ.
  • Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with excess capital of Ps.69 billion, 27.3% regulatory capital ratio – Basel III and 20% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's liquid assets remained at an adequate level, reaching 59% of its total deposits in 4Q19.
  • As of 4Q19, the efficiency ratio reached 32.3%, improving from the 37.9% posted in 4Q18.
  • In 4Q19, the Bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 2.07% and the coverage ratio reached 123.08%.

4Q19 Earnings Release Conference Call 




Thursday, February 20, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 1:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

 

To participate, please dial:

Webcast Replay:  click here

Argentina Toll Free:

Available from 02/20/2020 through 03/05/2020

(011) 3984 5677

Participants Dial In (Toll Free):

+1 (844) 450 3847

Participants International Dial In:

+1 (412) 317 6370

Conference ID: Banco Macro

Webcast: click here


IR Contacts in Buenos Aires:

Jorge Scarinci
Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres
Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682
E-mail: investorelations@macro.com.ar

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

Related Links

http://www.macro.com.ar

You just read:

Banco Macro Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

News provided by

Banco Macro S.A.

Feb 19, 2020, 17:19 ET